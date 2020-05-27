Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 27 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

News Release

26 May 2020

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name:

1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20200529

Auction Date:

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Settlement Date:

Friday, 29 May 2020

Maturity Date:

Friday, 26 June 2020

Tenor:

28-days

Auction Amount:

$4,000,000,000.00

Coupon:

1.00 percent per annum

Pricing Format:

Competitive Pricing Auction

Non Competitive Amount:

$200,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 16:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pOSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS : Announces Procedures for Virtual Combined General Meeting – Live Webcast Login Information
PU
12:08pREMOTE MEETINGS OF CREDITORS : Sberbank AST's new service in Bankruptcy section
PU
12:08pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIPREPORTED BY : Wiehoff john
PU
12:07pTECHCARE CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pHarry Shum Appointed Chairman of the Board of Silicon Valley Startup News Break
GL
12:06pCatapult Learning Announces New Free Professional Development Webinar Series
GL
12:05pEurocommercial properties n.v. encouraging post lockdown footfall data
GL
12:05pBTS Says North American Transborder Freight Fell in March
DJ
12:03pGARTNER : Identifies Next Steps for Sales Leaders to Prepare for Post COVID-19 Quarantine
AQ
12:03pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIPREPORTED BY : Henricks gwenne a.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted
5ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group