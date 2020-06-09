Log in
Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 9 June 2020

06/09/2020 | 11:58am EDT

News Release

08 June 2020

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name:

1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20200612

Auction Date:

Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Settlement Date:

Friday, 12 June 2020

Maturity Date:

Friday, 10 July 2020

Tenor:

28-days

Auction Amount:

$3,500,000,000.00

Coupon:

1.00 percent per annum

Pricing Format:

Competitive Pricing Auction

Non Competitive Amount:

$175,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:57:10 UTC
