Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release_

News Release
14 April 2020
Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:
|
Instrument Name:
|
1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20200417
|
|
|
Auction Date:
|
Wednesday, 15 April 2020
|
|
|
Settlement Date:
|
Friday, 17 April 2020
|
|
|
Maturity Date:
|
Friday, 15 May 2020
|
|
|
Tenor:
|
28-days
|
|
|
Auction Amount:
|
$4,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Coupon:
|
1.00 percent per annum
|
|
|
Pricing Format:
|
Competitive Pricing Auction
|
|
|
Non Competitive Amount:
|
$200,000,000.00
|
|
The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.
This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 16:57:03 UTC