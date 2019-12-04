Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 04 December 2019

12/04/2019 | 02:20pm EST

04 December 2019

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191206

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 04 December 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 9 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191206 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 06 December 2019.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191206

Total Bids Received

50

Total Value of Bids Received

$22,730,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$9,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

30

Total Allocated Bids

$9,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.97%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.00

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.90%/ $100,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

2.50%

/ $200,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.99%

/ $1,100,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

1.00%

Partial Allocation Percentage

27.05%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 December 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 19:19:00 UTC
