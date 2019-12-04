Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 04 December 2019

04 December 2019
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191206
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 04 December 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 9 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191206 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 06 December 2019.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191206
|
Total Bids Received
|
50
|
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$22,730,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$9,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
30
|
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$9,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
0.97%
|
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$100.00
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.90%/ $100,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)
|
2.50%
|
/ $200,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.99%
|
/ $1,100,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
1.00%
|
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
27.05%
|
|
|