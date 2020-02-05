Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 05 February 2020

05 February 2020
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200207
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200207 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 07 February 2020.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200207
|
Total Bids Received
|
30
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$15,640,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$10,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
13
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$10,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
1.17%
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$99.99
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.95%/ $550,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)
|
2.60% / $100,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.295% / $300,000,000.00
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
N/A
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
N/A
|
|