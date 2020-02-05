Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 05 February 2020

05 February 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200207

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200207 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 07 February 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

