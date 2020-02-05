Log in
Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 05 February 2020

02/05/2020 | 02:11pm EST

05 February 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200207

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200207 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 07 February 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200207

Total Bids Received

30

Total Value of Bids Received

$15,640,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$10,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

13

Total Allocated Bids

$10,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

1.17%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$99.99

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.95%/ $550,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

2.60% / $100,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.295% / $300,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

N/A

Partial Allocation Percentage

N/A

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 19:10:00 UTC
