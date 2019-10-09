Log in
Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 09 October 2019

10/09/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

09 October 2019

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191011

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 09 October 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 9 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191011 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 11 October 2019.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191011

Total Bids Received

35

Total Value of Bids Received

$16,409,655,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$9,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

12

Total Allocated Bids

$9,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

1.23%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$99.98

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.199%

/ $4,250,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

2.10% / $50,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.275%

/ $200,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

1.286%

Partial Allocation Percentage

31.81%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 16 October 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 21:10:06 UTC
