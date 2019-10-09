Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 09 October 2019

09 October 2019
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191011
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 09 October 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 9 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191011 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 11 October 2019.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191011
|
Total Bids Received
|
35
|
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$16,409,655,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$9,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
12
|
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$9,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
1.23%
|
|
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$99.98
|
|
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.199%
|
/ $4,250,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)
|
2.10% / $50,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.275%
|
/ $200,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
1.286%
|
|
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
31.81%
|
|
|
|