Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 13 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

13 May 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200515

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of

JMD 3 500 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200515 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 15 May 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200515

Total Bids Received

51

Total Value of Bids Received

$11,034,801,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$3,500,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

18

Total Allocated Bids

$3,500,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.71%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.02

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.685%/ $100,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

2.50% / $100,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.725% / $375,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.73%

Partial Allocation Percentage

30.46%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 18:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pUber to require drivers, riders to wear masks around the world
RE
02:45pCommission wants new revenue sources in next EU budget
RE
02:39pOfficials Weigh Long-Term Coronavirus Plans as Restrictions Are Lifted -- 4th Update
DJ
02:37pWall Street falls on Powell's grim outlook
RE
02:35pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 13 May 2020
PU
02:35pBANCA D'ITALIA : List of information required for the assessment provided for under Article 32 of Regulation (EU) No 648/2012
PU
02:32pOil falls 3% despite surprise U.S. crude stock drawdown
RE
02:30pTesla, California county reach deal to reopen U.S. plant next week
RE
02:30pAIRLINES FOR AMERICA AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION O : A4A Applauds Approval of New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pathway
PU
02:28pFed Chair Powell warns of prolonged U.S. recession after coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
3Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group