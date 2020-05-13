Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 13 May 2020

13 May 2020
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200515
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of
JMD 3 500 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200515 through a competitive price auction. The
issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 15 May 2020.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200515
|
Total Bids Received
|
51
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$11,034,801,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$3,500,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
18
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$3,500,000,000.00
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
0.71%
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$100.02
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.685%/ $100,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)
|
2.50% / $100,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.725% / $375,000,000.00
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
0.73%
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
30.46%
|
|