Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 20 May 2020

05/20/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

20 May 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200522

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of

JMD 3 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200522 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 22 May 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200522

Total Bids Received

39

Total Value of Bids Received

$6,849,801,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$3,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

16

Total Allocated Bids

$3,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.71%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.02

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.65%/ $375,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

3.24% / $200,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.74999% / $500,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.75%

Partial Allocation Percentage

36.83%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 27 May 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 17:08:10 UTC
