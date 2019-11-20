Log in
Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 20 November 2019

11/20/2019

20 November 2019

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191122

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 12 900 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191122 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 22 November 2019.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191122

Total Bids Received

54

Total Value of Bids Received

$22,075,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$12,900,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

21

Total Allocated Bids

$12,900,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

1.02%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.00

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.97%/ $50,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

2.50% / $200,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.08% / $200,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

1.09%

Partial Allocation Percentage

85.00%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 27 November 2019.

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
