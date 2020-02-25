Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results - 25 February 2020

25 February 2020
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200228
Applications were opened on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 9 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200228 through a competitive price auction. The
issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 28 February 2020.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200228
|
Total Bids Received
|
20
|
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$11,335,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$9,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
20
|
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$9,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
2.81%
|
|
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$99.86
|
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.15%/ $250,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)
|
3.50%
|
/ $4,500,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
3.40%
|
/ $500,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
3.50%
|
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
48.11%
|
|
|