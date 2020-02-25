Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results - 25 February 2020

25 February 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200228

Applications were opened on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 9 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200228 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 28 February 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200228