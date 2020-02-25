Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results - 25 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 02:43pm EST

25 February 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200228

Applications were opened on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 9 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200228 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 28 February 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200228

Total Bids Received

20

Total Value of Bids Received

$11,335,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$9,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

20

Total Allocated Bids

$9,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

2.81%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$99.86

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.15%/ $250,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

3.50%

/ $4,500,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

3.40%

/ $500,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

3.50%

Partial Allocation Percentage

48.11%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 04 March 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 19:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pPutnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds
BU
03:20pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hanmi Financial Corporation - HAFC
GL
03:18pIMAGE SCAN : Results of AGM
PU
03:18pPEUGEOT : Groupe PSA Supervisory Board Press Release
PU
03:18pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Genworth Financial, Inc. – GNW
GL
03:17pVISA : Down Over 5%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pAXALTA : Coating Systems Customize Cars for Children with Cognitive or Physical Challenges
PR
03:16pMasterCraft to Participate in Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
GL
03:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Airbus SE – EADSY; EADSF
GL
03:15pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celanese Corporation - CE
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
3M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
4MEGGITT PLC : UK stocks fall further as coronavirus triggers new sell-off
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group