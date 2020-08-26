Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 26 August 2020

26 August 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200828

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 6,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200828 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 28 August 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200828

Total Bids Received 50 Total Value of Bids Received $13,918,425,000.00 Total Offer Amount $6,000,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 19 Total Allocated Bids $6,000,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 0.58% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $100.03 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.45%/ $50,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD) 2.50%/ $300,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.62% / $200,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 0.624% Partial Allocation Percentage 27.19%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 28 August 2020, will be J$21,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 02 September 2020