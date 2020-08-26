Log in
Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 26 August 2020

08/26/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

26 August 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200828

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 6,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200828 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 28 August 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200828

Total Bids Received

50

Total Value of Bids Received

$13,918,425,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$6,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

19

Total Allocated Bids

$6,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.58%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.03

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.45%/ $50,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

2.50%/ $300,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.62% / $200,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.624%

Partial Allocation Percentage

27.19%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 28 August 2020, will be J$21,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 02 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 16:46:06 UTC
