Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 27 November 2019

27 November 2019

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191129

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191129 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 29 November 2019.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191129