Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 27 November 2019

11/27/2019 | 02:13pm EST

27 November 2019

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191129

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191129 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 29 November 2019.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191129

Total Bids Received

27

Total Value of Bids Received

$15,999,900,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$10,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

5

Total Allocated Bids

$10,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.95%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.00

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.95%/ $9,000,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

2.00% / $175,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.00% / $565,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

1.01%

Partial Allocation Percentage

66.57%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 04 December 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 19:12:04 UTC
