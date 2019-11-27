Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results - 27 November 2019

27 November 2019
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191129
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10 000 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20191129 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 29 November 2019.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20191129
|
Total Bids Received
|
27
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$15,999,900,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$10,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
5
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$10,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
0.95%
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$100.00
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.95%/ $9,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)
|
2.00% / $175,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.00% / $565,000,000.00
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
1.01%
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
66.57%
|
|