Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 3 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

03 June 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200605

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of

JMD 4 500 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200605 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 05 June 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200605

Total Bids Received

50

Total Value of Bids Received

$14,055,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$4,500,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

13

Total Allocated Bids

$4,500,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.65%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.02

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.60%/ $250,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

3.15%

/ $500,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.67%

/ $2,000,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.68%

Partial Allocation Percentage

30%

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 June 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 18:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pMAINSTREET BANK : Makes Donation to Establish Regional Charitable Fund
PR
02:48pERI : Launches Open, Commission-Based Referral Program
BU
02:46pU.S. indicts Pilgrim's Pride Corp CEO for alleged chicken price-fixing
RE
02:46pARIX BIOSCIENCE : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
PU
02:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Alprazolam Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. | Technavio
BU
02:44pPonce Bank Announces that it is Teaming Up with Grain Technology to Give Everyone A Little Credit
GL
02:43pKBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ Rating and Positive Outlook to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2020, Series A
BU
02:42pPDL Community Bancorp Announces Regulatory Approval to Acquire Mortgage World Bankers
GL
02:38pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:33pHSBC Throws Support Behind China on Hong Kong Security Law -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group