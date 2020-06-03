Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 3 June 2020

03 June 2020
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200605
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of
JMD 4 500 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200605 through a competitive price auction. The
issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 05 June 2020.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200605
|
Total Bids Received
|
50
|
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$14,055,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$4,500,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
13
|
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$4,500,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
0.65%
|
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$100.02
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.60%/ $250,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)
|
3.15%
|
/ $500,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.67%
|
/ $2,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
0.68%
|
|
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
30%
|
|
|
|