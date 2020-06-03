Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 3 June 2020

03 June 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200605

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of

JMD 4 500 000 000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200605 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 05 June 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200605