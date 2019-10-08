Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 09 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20191011

ISIN: JMB201900421

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 09 October 2019

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 9,000,000,000.00

JMD 8,550,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 450,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be

submitted on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

11 October 2019

MATURITY DATE

08 November 2019

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 08 November 2019

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 09 October 2019. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 11 October 2019.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF

SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal

registrar for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 17:30:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pEurope says assessing 737 MAX software, downplays talk of split
RE
02:00pRising U.S.-China tensions dim hopes for end to trade war
RE
01:59pVodafone to close more than 1,000 European stores
RE
01:57pGM STRIKE IMPACTS 150,000 AUTO INDUSTRY WORKERS : consulting firm
RE
01:54pStocks fall on trade angst; Brexit battle hurts pound
RE
01:42pStocks fall on trade angst; Brexit battle hurts pound
RE
01:36pOil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
01:33pSTOXX 600 : Oil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
01:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 09 October 2019
PU
01:16pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Repatriation quotas are acceptable, but mandatory resettlement quotas are out of the question
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group