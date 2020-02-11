Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 10 February 2020

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200214
ISIN: JMB202000064
ISSUER
BANK OF JAMAICA
AUCTION DATE
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
OFFER VOLUME
JMD 12,900,000,000.00
JMD 12, 255,000, 000.00 Competitive basis
JMD 645,000,000.00 allocated on Non- competitive basis
NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS
All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive
bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted
average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.
All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted
on a competitive basis.
ISSUE PRICE
To be determined through competitive bidding
ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE
14 February 2020
MATURITY DATE
13 March 2020
TENOR
28 days
COUPON
Fixed at 1.00% per annum
INTEREST PAYMENT
At maturity on 13 March 2020
TAXATION
Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.
STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL
Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset
APPLICATIONS
Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities
Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am
on 12 February 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the
JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the
Bank of Jamaica on 14 February 2020.
ENTITLEMENTS
Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in
the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.
REGISTRATION OF
SECURITIES
Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar
for the securities issued.
MINIMUM BID SIZE
The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars
($1, 000, 000.00).
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 16:17:02 UTC