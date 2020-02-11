Log in
Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 10 February 2020

02/11/2020 | 11:18am EST

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200214

ISIN: JMB202000064

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 12,900,000,000.00

JMD 12, 255,000, 000.00 Competitive basis

JMD 645,000,000.00 allocated on Non- competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

14 February 2020

MATURITY DATE

13 March 2020

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 13 March 2020

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 12 February 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 14 February 2020.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF

SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 16:17:02 UTC
