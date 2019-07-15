Log in
Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 15 July 2019

07/15/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.25% FR 30D-CD 20190719

ISIN: JMB201900306

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 17 July 2019

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 11,000,000,000.00

JMD 10,450 000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 550,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be

submitted on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

19 July 2019

MATURITY DATE

16 August 2019

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.25% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 16 August 2019

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30 am to 11:15

am on 17 July 2019. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 19 July 2019.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF

SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal

registrar for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 23:19:08 UTC
