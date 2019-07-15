Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 15 July 2019

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be

To be determined through competitive bidding

Fixed at 1.25% per annum

At maturity on 16 August 2019

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30 am to 11:15

am on 17 July 2019. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 19 July 2019.

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal

registrar for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE