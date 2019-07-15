Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 15 July 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.25% FR 30D-CD 20190719
|
|
ISIN: JMB201900306
|
|
|
ISSUER
|
BANK OF JAMAICA
|
AUCTION DATE
|
Wednesday, 17 July 2019
|
OFFER VOLUME
|
JMD 11,000,000,000.00
|
|
JMD 10,450 000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis
|
|
JMD 550,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis
|
NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS
|
All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive
|
|
bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted
|
|
average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.
|
|
All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be
|
|
submitted on a competitive basis.
|
ISSUE PRICE
|
To be determined through competitive bidding
|
ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE
|
19 July 2019
|
MATURITY DATE
|
16 August 2019
|
TENOR
|
28 days
|
COUPON
|
Fixed at 1.25% per annum
|
INTEREST PAYMENT
|
At maturity on 16 August 2019
|
TAXATION
|
Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.
|
STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL
|
Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset
|
TREATMENT
|
|
APPLICATIONS
|
Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities
|
|
Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30 am to 11:15
|
|
am on 17 July 2019. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the
|
|
JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the
|
|
Bank of Jamaica on 19 July 2019.
|
ENTITLEMENTS
|
Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in
|
|
the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.
|
REGISTRATION OF
|
|
SECURITIES
|
Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal
|
|
registrar for the securities issued.
|
MINIMUM BID SIZE
|
The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars
|
|
($1, 000, 000.00).
Disclaimer
