Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 17 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:49am EST

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200221

ISIN: JMB202000072

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 19 February 2020

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 10,000,000,000.00

JM

9,500,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD

500,000,000.00 allocated on Non- competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

21 February 2020

MATURITY DATE

20 March 2020

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 20 March 2020

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 19 February 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 21 February 2020.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF

SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 15:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05a2020 CPQ Value Matrix Underscores Value of Price Optimization and Self-Service Functionality
BU
11:05aTRINTECH : Announces Four SAP-Certified Integrations with SAP S/4HANA(R) and SAP NetWeaver(R)
EQ
11:04aLess Greenhouse Gas Emissions at Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse
PU
11:04aTALENOM PLC : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
PU
11:04aHANZA YEAR-END REPORT : A strong base for the future
PU
11:04aAUDIO VISUAL ENTERPRISES S A : Announcement 1196/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
11:04aBOEING : US Air Force Selects Boeing to Sustain C2 Software Platform for Air Mobility Command
PU
11:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Leverage Shares 2x Apple ETP Securities
PU
11:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice to the Holders of the Notes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group