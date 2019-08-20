Log in
Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 19 August 2019

08/20/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.25% FR 30D-CD 20190823

ISIN: JMB201900355

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 21 August 2019

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 12,500,000,000.00

JMD 11,875,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 625,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be

submitted on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

23 August 2019

MATURITY DATE

20 September 2019

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.25% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 20 September 2019

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30 am to 11:15

am on 21 August 2019. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 23 August 2019.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF

SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal

registrar for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 18:22:08 UTC
