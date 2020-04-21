Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 21 April 2020

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

To be determined through competitive bidding

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

At maturity on 22 May 2020

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 22 April 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear®

Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE