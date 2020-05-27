Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 27 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200529

ISIN: JMB202000239

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 4,000,000,000.00

JMD 3,800,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 200,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

29 May 2020

MATURITY DATE

26 June 2020

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 26 June 2020

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 27 May 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear®

Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of

Jamaica on 29 May 2020.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF

SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 16:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pOSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS : Announces Procedures for Virtual Combined General Meeting – Live Webcast Login Information
PU
12:08pREMOTE MEETINGS OF CREDITORS : Sberbank AST's new service in Bankruptcy section
PU
12:08pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIPREPORTED BY : Wiehoff john
PU
12:07pTECHCARE CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pHarry Shum Appointed Chairman of the Board of Silicon Valley Startup News Break
GL
12:06pCatapult Learning Announces New Free Professional Development Webinar Series
GL
12:05pEurocommercial properties n.v. encouraging post lockdown footfall data
GL
12:05pBTS Says North American Transborder Freight Fell in March
DJ
12:03pGARTNER : Identifies Next Steps for Sales Leaders to Prepare for Post COVID-19 Quarantine
AQ
12:03pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIPREPORTED BY : Henricks gwenne a.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted
5ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group