Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 9 June 2020

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200612
ISIN: JMB202000254
ISSUER
BANK OF JAMAICA
AUCTION DATE
Wednesday, 10 June 2020
OFFER VOLUME
JMD 3,500,000,000.00
JMD 3,325,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis
JMD 175,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis
NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS
All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive
bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted
average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.
All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted
on a competitive basis.
ISSUE PRICE
To be determined through competitive bidding
ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE
12 June 2020
MATURITY DATE
10 July 2020
TENOR
28 days
COUPON
Fixed at 1.00% per annum
INTEREST PAYMENT
At maturity on 10 July 2020
TAXATION
Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.
STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL
Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset
TREATMENT
APPLICATIONS
Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities
Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am
on 10 June 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear®
Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of
Jamaica on 12 June 2020.
ENTITLEMENTS
Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in
the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.
REGISTRATION OF
SECURITIES
Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar
for the securities issued.
MINIMUM BID SIZE
The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars
($1, 000, 000.00).
