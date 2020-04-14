Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet_

Log in
04/14/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20200417

ISIN: JMB202000155

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 15 April 2020

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 4,000,000,000.00

JMD 3,800,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 200,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

17 April 2020

MATURITY DATE

15 May 2020

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 15 May 2020

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 15 April 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear®

Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of

Jamaica on 17 April 2020.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF

SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 16:57:03 UTC
