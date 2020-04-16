Bank of Jamaica : B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results_

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Thursday, 16 April 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Friday 17, April 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows: B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20200416/020 Operation Amount $20,000,000.00 Total Eligible Bids Received 1 42 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1 $51,100,000.00 Number of Bids Accepted 15 Total Value of Accepted Bids $20,000,000.00 Weighted Average Price for Total Eligible Bids: $139.96 Weighted Average Price for Accepted Bids: $140.66 Highest Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $141.20/$1,500,000.00 Lowest Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $137.79/$1,000,000.00 Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Price ($) / Amount (USD) $140.27/$1,000,000.00 Bid Price for Partial Allocation $140.25 Partial Allocation Percentage 40.00%

1 As per requirements in paragraph 4.0 - 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement