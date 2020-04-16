Log in
Bank of Jamaica : B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results_

04/16/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Thursday, 16 April 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Friday 17, April 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows:

B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20200416/020

Operation Amount

$20,000,000.00

Total Eligible Bids Received 1

42

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1

$51,100,000.00

Number of Bids Accepted

15

Total Value of Accepted Bids

$20,000,000.00

Weighted Average Price for Total Eligible Bids:

$139.96

Weighted Average Price for Accepted Bids:

$140.66

Highest Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$141.20/$1,500,000.00

Lowest Submitted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$137.79/$1,000,000.00

Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$140.27/$1,000,000.00

Bid Price for Partial Allocation

$140.25

Partial Allocation Percentage

40.00%

1 As per requirements in paragraph 4.0 - 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 17:15:00 UTC
