Bank of Jamaica : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule -05 November 2019

Market Release
05 November 2019
TO:
AUTHORISED DEALERS & CAMBIOS
RE:
B-FXITT - STANDARD OPERATION FOUR-WEEK SCHEDULE
Bank of Jamaica is advising that there are no scheduled sales to or purchases from eligible participants for the four weeks via the B-FXITT Standard Operation as noted below:
Operation Date
Sell
Buy
06 November 2019
NIL
NIL
13 November 2019
NIL
NIL
20 November 2019
NIL
NIL
27 November 2019
NIL
NIL
Disclaimer
