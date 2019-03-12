Log in
Bank of Jamaica : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule - 12 March 2019

0
03/12/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

Market Release

12 March 2019

TO:AUTHORISED DEALERS & CAMBIOS

RE:

BFXITT - STANDARD OPERATION FOURWEEK SCHEDULE

Bank of Jamaica is advising that there will be no sales to or purchases from Eligible Bidders over the next four weeks via the BFXITT Standard Operation. Please see below:

Operation Date

Sell

Buy

13 March 2019

NIL

NIL

20 March 2019

NIL

NIL

27 March 2019

NIL

NIL

03 April 2019

NIL

NIL

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 22:02:04 UTC
