Bank of Jamaica : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule - 12 March 2019

12 March 2019
TO:AUTHORISED DEALERS & CAMBIOS
RE:
B‐FXITT - STANDARD OPERATION FOUR‐WEEK SCHEDULE
Bank of Jamaica is advising that there will be no sales to or purchases from Eligible Bidders over the next four weeks via the B‐FXITT Standard Operation. Please see below:
|
Operation Date
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
13 March 2019
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
20 March 2019
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
27 March 2019
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
03 April 2019
|
NIL
|
NIL
