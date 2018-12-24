Bank of Jamaica : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule - 24 December 2018

24 December 2018
TO:AUTHORISED DEALERS & CAMBIOS
RE:
B-FXITT - STANDARD OPERATION FOUR-WEEK SCHEDULE
Bank of Jamaica is advising that there will be no sales to or purchases from Eligible Bidders over the next four weeks. Please see below:
|
Operation Date
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
24 December 2018
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
02 January 2019
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
09 January 2019
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
16 January 2019
|
NIL
|
NIL
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 14:49:07 UTC