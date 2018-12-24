Log in
Bank of Jamaica : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule - 24 December 2018

12/24/2018 | 03:50pm CET

Market Release

24 December 2018

TO:AUTHORISED DEALERS & CAMBIOS

RE:

B-FXITT - STANDARD OPERATION FOUR-WEEK SCHEDULE

Bank of Jamaica is advising that there will be no sales to or purchases from Eligible Bidders over the next four weeks. Please see below:

Operation Date

Sell

Buy

24 December 2018

NIL

NIL

02 January 2019

NIL

NIL

09 January 2019

NIL

NIL

16 January 2019

NIL

NIL

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 14:49:07 UTC
