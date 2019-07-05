Log in
Bank of Jamaica : BOJ Credit Conditions Survey Report - March 2019

0
07/05/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

Quarterly

Credit Conditions

Survey Report

March 2019

Quarter

Prepared by the

Monetary Analysis & Programming

Department

Research & Economic Programming Division

List of Figures & Tables ..................................................

2

Overview.......................................................................

4

Personal Lending...........................................................

9

Micro Business Lending................................................

12

Small Business Lending ...............................................

12

Medium-SizedBusiness Lending...................................

16

Large Corporations and Commercial Lending .................

18

Appendix A: Overall Credit Market Conditions.................

21

Appendix B: Glossary and Definitions ............................

25

© Copyright 2019. Bank of Jamaica

List of Figures & Tables

Figure 1a: Index of Overall Credit Market Conditions.........................................................................................................

5

Figure 1b: Index of Credit Market Conditions for Secured & Unsecured Loans ....................................................................

5

Figure 2: Components of Credit Supply ...........................................................................................................................

6

Figure 3a: Distribution of Private Industry Credit ...............................................................................................................

6

Figure 3b: Distribution of Private Industry Credit by Business Size .....................................................................................

6

Figure 4: Components of Credit Demand .........................................................................................................................

7

Table 1: Overall Average Lending Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans ..................................................................

8

Figure 5a: Index of Overall Credit Conditions for Personal Lending ....................................................................................

9

Figure 5b: Index of Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Personal Lending............................................................

9

Figure 6a: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending......................................................................................................

10

Figure 6b: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending......................................................................................................

10

Figure 7: Demand for Personal Loans ..........................................................................................................................

10

Table 2: Interest Rates on Personal Loans....................................................................................................................

11

Figure 8a: Credit Conditions for Micro-sizedBusinesses ................................................................................................

12

Figure 8b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Micro-sized Businesses...............................................

12

Table 3: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Micro Businesses .....................................................................

13

Figure 9a: Credit Conditions for Small Businesses .........................................................................................................

14

Figure 9b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Small Businesses .......................................................

14

Table 4: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Small Businesses .....................................................................

15

Figure 10a: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses...........................................................................................

16

Figure 10b: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses...........................................................................................

16

Figure 11: Credit Demanded by Medium-sizedBusinesses ............................................................................................

17

Table 5: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Medium-sized Businesses..............................................

17

Figure 12a: Credit Conditions for Large Businesses .......................................................................................................

18

Figure 12b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Large Businesses .....................................................

18

Figure 13: Availability of Credit to Large Businesses ......................................................................................................

19

Figure 14: Credit Demanded by Large Businesses ........................................................................................................

19

Table 6: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Large Businesses..........................................................

20

Figure 15: Credit Conditions for Secured Loans.............................................................................................................

21

Figure 16: Credit Conditions for Unsecured Loans .........................................................................................................

21

Table 7: Components of Credit Demand and Supply Indices...........................................................................................

22

Table 8: Reported Indices and Interest Rates on New Loans ..........................................................................................

22

Figure 17: Drivers of the Supply of Credit......................................................................................................................

23

Figure 18: Drivers of the Demand of Secured Credit ......................................................................................................

24

Figure 19: Drivers of the Demand of Unsecured Credit...................................................................................................

24

Background

In order to meet its core mandate to maintain monetary and financial stability, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) seeks to assess a wide set of data on credit market conditions. In this regard, the BOJ's Quarterly Credit Conditions Survey (QCCS) broadens the range of credit statistics used in the analysis of inflation and to determine the risks to growth in private industry credit. The survey is conducted online on a quarterly basis among commercial banks, building societies, near banks, credit unions and development banks. It is designed to elicit qualitative information on changes in the demand and supply of credit to various types of businesses as well as individuals. The QCCS explores the main factors underpinning these reported changes, including price and non-price lending terms and other credit market developments.

The results presented in this report are based on the credit conditions indices constructed from the results of the surveys. Each credit conditions index (credit demand or credit availability index) is a single metric used to assess overall changes in demand for credit from households and businesses or the amount of credit made available to households and businesses. The credit conditions indices range from 0 to 200. An index less than 100 indicates a decline in the particular variable whereas an index greater than 100 indicates an increase in the variable in question (see Glossary for more information).

The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

This report represents the results of the March 2019 survey which was conducted between 15 April 2019 and 06 May 2019.

Past survey reports are available on the BOJ website at http://www.boj.org.jm/publications.

Surveys Completed by Each Institution

Number of Surveys Completed by Each Institution

No. of survey

Personal

Micro

Small

Medium

Large

respondents

Loans

Businesses

Businesses

Businesses

Businesses

Commercial Banks

8

8

8

8

8

8

Building Societies

2

2

2

2

2

2

Merchant Banks

1

1

1

1

1

1

Credit Unions

8

8

8

8

8

8

Public Entities

2

2

2

2

2

2

Total

21

21

21

21

21

21

4

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2019 Quarter

Overview

Context

STATIN's estimate of GDP growth for the March 2019 quarter indicated that the economy grew by an estimated 1.7 per cent, above the 1.4 per cent recorded for the March 2018 quarter. This increase was attributed to both increases in the Goods and Services industries. All industries, except the Manufacturing, recorded growth for the quarter in particular Mining & Quarrying and Construction & Land Development.

The annual point-to-point inflation rate at March 2019 was 3.4 per cent, an acceleration relative to the 2.4 per cent recorded at end-December 2018 but below the rate 3.9 per cent at March 2018. The acceleration in inflation, relative to the preceding quarter, largely reflected the impact of higher prices for agricultural food crops, processed foods and other services.

During the March 2019 quarter, Bank of Jamaica reduced the policy interest rate by 50 bps on two occasions (21 February and 27 March) to end the quarter at 1.25 per cent. The policy actions were aimed at stimulating a pick-up in the rate of expansion in private sector credit, to generate higher economic activity and support inflation returning to the target range of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent. The reduction in the signal rate, complemented by the liquidity injection from a 3.0 percentage point (or $17.8 billion) reduction in the cash reserve requirement (CRR), facilitated a reduction in money market interest rates during the March 2019 quarter. In addition, the Bank implemented refinements to the monetary policy operational environment to improve the monetary policy transmission mechanism. In that regard, effective 01 March 2019, the overnight deposit facility

for deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) was discontinued and the Bank commenced paying interest on current account balances of DTIs. The applicable interest rate on these accounts consequently become the Bank Jamaica's policy rate.

Liquidity conditions during the March 2019 quarter tightened slightly relative to the preceding quarter. This was indicated by a fall to $42.9 billion in the average balance maintained on BOJ current account and overnight (O/N) deposits for the quarter, from an average of $49.7 billion for the preceding quarter. Liquidity injection was provided by BOJ operations during the March 2019 quarter which largely reflected injection from BOJ FX operations and other BOJ injections associated with seasonal currency reflows and the reduction in the local currency CRR for DTIs. GOJ operations, however, net absorbed $16.9 billion from the system during the quarter.

The US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates in March 2019 quarter in the context of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures. Inflation for items other than food and energy decelerated and remained below the Committee's symmetric 2.0 per cent objective, notwithstanding strong labour market conditions. In light of the US Federal Reserve's patient posture on future interest rate adjustments and a decline in Jamaica's sovereign risk premium, the yields on GOJ global bonds declined over the quarter.

5

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

Credit Conditions (Overall)1

In the context of the foregoing, overall credit conditions to the private sector during the March 2019 quarter (i.e. lending institutions' price and non-price loan terms agreed in loan contracts) eased, relative to the previous quarter. The easing of credit conditions was fueled by more accommodative price and non- price lending policies applicable to both secured and unsecured lending (see Figure 1a and 1b). For secured loans, lenders reported lower interest rates, lower fees and increased maximum loan-to-value ratios. Improved conditions for unsecured loans were evidenced by reports of reduced interest rates, lower fees on credit card and non-credit card loans and increases in credit card limits (See Appendix A: Figures

15 & 16).

Figure 1a: Index of Overall Credit Market Conditions

106

105

Conditions Index

104

102.9

103.0

103

102.3

102

101.3

101

Credit

100

99

Expected Overall Credit Terms

Reported Overall Credit Terms

98

  1. *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey.
  2. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an easing in conditions while indices less than 100 indicate a tightening.

Credit conditions faced by all business sizes during the March 2019 quarter eased, with the exception of Micro businesses. This easing was mainly evident in the market for personal loans.

1 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency.

March 2019 Quarter

Figure 1b: Index of Credit Market Conditions for Secured & Unsecured Loans

106

Unsecured Credit

Secured Credit

105

Credit Conditions Index

104

103.1

103

102

101.4

101

100

99

  1. *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey.
  2. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an easing in conditions while indices less than 100 indicate a tightening.

Lenders reported that they expected credit conditions to continue to ease in the June 2019 quarter. This outlook reflected the expectation for lower interest rates and lower fees for both secured and unsecured loans. Secured loans are also expected to benefit from increased credit lines and lower collateral requirements. The prospective easing of credit conditions for unsecured loans was also attributed to eased loan covenants and reduced loan monitoring requirements.

Credit Supply

Growth in credit availability during the March 2019 quarter, as measured by the Credit Supply Index (CSI), accelerated when compared to the previous quarter (see Figure 2 and Appendix A: Table 8). The CSI increased to 106.1 from 101.0 in the previous quarter and primarily reflected an increase in credit made available to individuals. For businesses, the acceleration in the growth of local currency credit

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 18:27:10 UTC
