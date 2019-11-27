Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Balance Sheet as at 13 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:13pm EST

News Release

27 November 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 13 NOVEMBER 2019

2018

2019

2019

14 NOVEMBER 23 OCTOBER

13 NOVEMBER

$'000

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

FOREIGN ASSETS

40,852,817

43,603,785

46,268,357

Bonds & Other Long Term Securities

Time Deposits & Other Cash Resources

362,824,975

433,928,831

431,558,235

IMF - Holding of Special Drawing Rights

30,893,779

31,876,156

32,268,324

TOTAL FOREIGN ASSETS

434,571,571

509,408,772

510,094,916

LOCAL ASSETS

Government Obligations

150,853,151

Holdings of GOJ Securities

167,078,967

172,020,722

Advances and Other GOJ Receivables

16,211,079

1,920,402

1,920,402

Advances to Financial Institutions

5,000,000

9,900,000

9,900,000

Other Assets

23,541,223

21,851,443

23,962,489

TOTAL LOCAL ASSETS

195,605,453

200,750,812

207,803,613

TOTAL ASSETS

630,177,024

710,159,584

717,898,529

LIABILITIES, CAPITAL AND RESERVES

DEMAND LIABILITIES

Notes & Coins in Circulation

106,675,518

125,702,784

124,912,227

Deposits

74,988,768

124,738,579

144,150,502

Public Sector

IMF(GOJ)

68,301,587

65,492,915

64,278,757

Commercial Banks and Other LFIs

131,933,662

170,652,924

153,063,765

Other

4,420,981

6,494,946

5,339,631

TOTAL DEMAND LIABILITIES

386,320,516

493,082,148

491,744,882

OTHER LIABILITIES

49,532,145

50,899,473

IMF - Allocation of Special Drawing Rights

45,642,951

Foreign Liabilities

56,597

483,584

118,819

Open Market Instruments

172,253,262

113,118,476

114,042,577

Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica*

8,864,186

29,478,504

34,156,862

Other Liabilities

1,845,543

4,588,743

7,059,932

TOTAL OTHER LIABILITIES

228,662,539

197,201,452

206,277,663

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Capital authorised and paid up by

4,000

Government of Jamaica

4,000

4,000

General Reserve Fund

20,000

20,000

20,000

Contingency Reserves and Provisions

15,169,969

19,851,984

19,851,984

TOTAL CAPITAL & RESERVES

15,193,969

19,875,984

19,875,984

TOTAL LIABILITIES, CAPITAL & RESERVES

630,177,024

710,159,584

717,898,529

Note

  • The year to date profit of $25.06bn is included in Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica. This reporting format is congruent with Section 9 of the Bank of Jamaica Act, which provides for losses incurred by the Bank of Jamaica to be funded by the Government while profits earned by the Bank are due to the Government.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 19:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : The Wall Street Journal and Barron's Quote Clete Willems on Prospects for Limited US-China Trade Deal, Likelihood of New Tariffs
PU
02:58pU.S. economy picks up in third-quarter; data surprise on the upside
RE
02:54pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
02:53pSaudi Aramco IPO's retail offer fully covered with $8.7 billion in orders - lead manager
RE
02:53pCBD &NDASH; CONVENTION ON BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY : A new guide now available, Addressing Gender Issues and Actions in Biodiversity Objectives, provides biodiversity professionals concrete ideas and actions for progress in their work towards achieving gender and biodiversity objectives, goals and targets.
PU
02:51pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
02:44pTrading startup Robinhood withdraws bank charter application
RE
02:37pItaly says ESM reform can't be changed, League threatens to sue PM
RE
02:37pBoeing 777X fuselage split during September stress test
RE
02:35pBoeing 777X fuselage split during September stress test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5AMP LIMITED : Five years of Australian finance scandals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group