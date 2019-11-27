|
Bank of Jamaica : Balance Sheet as at 13 November 2019
27 November 2019
BANK OF JAMAICA
BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 13 NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
14 NOVEMBER 23 OCTOBER
|
13 NOVEMBER
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
FOREIGN ASSETS
|
40,852,817
|
43,603,785
|
46,268,357
|
Bonds & Other Long Term Securities
|
Time Deposits & Other Cash Resources
|
362,824,975
|
433,928,831
|
431,558,235
|
IMF - Holding of Special Drawing Rights
|
30,893,779
|
31,876,156
|
32,268,324
|
TOTAL FOREIGN ASSETS
|
434,571,571
|
509,408,772
|
510,094,916
|
LOCAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Government Obligations
|
150,853,151
|
|
|
Holdings of GOJ Securities
|
167,078,967
|
172,020,722
|
Advances and Other GOJ Receivables
|
16,211,079
|
1,920,402
|
1,920,402
|
Advances to Financial Institutions
|
5,000,000
|
9,900,000
|
9,900,000
|
Other Assets
|
23,541,223
|
21,851,443
|
23,962,489
|
TOTAL LOCAL ASSETS
|
195,605,453
|
200,750,812
|
207,803,613
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
630,177,024
|
710,159,584
|
717,898,529
|
LIABILITIES, CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
DEMAND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Notes & Coins in Circulation
|
106,675,518
|
125,702,784
|
124,912,227
|
Deposits
|
74,988,768
|
124,738,579
|
144,150,502
|
Public Sector
|
IMF(GOJ)
|
68,301,587
|
65,492,915
|
64,278,757
|
Commercial Banks and Other LFIs
|
131,933,662
|
170,652,924
|
153,063,765
|
Other
|
4,420,981
|
6,494,946
|
5,339,631
|
TOTAL DEMAND LIABILITIES
|
386,320,516
|
493,082,148
|
491,744,882
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
49,532,145
|
50,899,473
|
IMF - Allocation of Special Drawing Rights
|
45,642,951
|
Foreign Liabilities
|
56,597
|
483,584
|
118,819
|
Open Market Instruments
|
172,253,262
|
113,118,476
|
114,042,577
|
Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica*
|
8,864,186
|
29,478,504
|
34,156,862
|
Other Liabilities
|
1,845,543
|
4,588,743
|
7,059,932
|
TOTAL OTHER LIABILITIES
|
228,662,539
|
197,201,452
|
206,277,663
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
Capital authorised and paid up by
|
|
4,000
|
|
Government of Jamaica
|
4,000
|
4,000
|
General Reserve Fund
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
Contingency Reserves and Provisions
|
15,169,969
|
19,851,984
|
19,851,984
|
TOTAL CAPITAL & RESERVES
|
15,193,969
|
19,875,984
|
19,875,984
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, CAPITAL & RESERVES
|
630,177,024
|
710,159,584
|
717,898,529
Note
-
The year to date profit of $25.06bn is included in Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica. This reporting format is congruent with Section 9 of the Bank of Jamaica Act, which provides for losses incurred by the Bank of Jamaica to be funded by the Government while profits earned by the Bank are due to the Government.
Disclaimer
