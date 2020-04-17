Log in
04/17/2020 | 09:41pm EDT

News Release

17 April 2020

BANK OF JAMAICA

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 25 MARCH 2020

2019

2020

2020

27 MAR

11 MAR

25 MAR

ASSETS

$'000

$'000

$'000

FOREIGN ASSETS

40,890,598

43,753,189

44,354,971

Bonds & Other Long Term Securities

Time Deposits & Other Cash Resources

377,683,059

420,011,476

418,937,227

IMF - Holding of Special Drawing Rights

30,205,747

30,690,182

30,159,091

TOTAL FOREIGN ASSETS

448,779,404

494,454,847

493,451,289

LOCAL ASSETS

Government Obligations

158,281,835

172,798,818

220,693,185

Holdings of GOJ Securities

Advances and Other GOJ Receivables

8,389,098

0

0

Advances to Financial Institutions

7,500,000

9,400,000

11,900,000

Other Assets

22,671,863

20,677,643

21,179,717

TOTAL LOCAL ASSETS

196,842,796

202,876,461

253,772,902

TOTAL ASSETS

645,622,200

697,331,308

747,224,191

LIABILITIES, CAPITAL AND RESERVES

DEMAND LIABILITIES

117,586,428

134,134,100

144,226,642

Notes & Coins in Circulation

Deposits

100,351,362

132,370,892

130,754,874

Public Sector

IMF(GOJ)

66,630,589

62,825,776

61,680,690

Commercial Banks and Other LFIs

158,196,448

155,647,399

181,702,240

Other

4,509,636

5,291,893

13,919,612

TOTAL DEMAND LIABILITIES

447,274,463

490,270,060

532,284,058

OTHER LIABILITIES

IMF - Allocation of Special Drawing Rights

45,389,572

49,067,691

48,218,578

Foreign Liabilities

279,162

158,546

239,018

Open Market Instruments

125,644,609

101,795,039

89,340,531

Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica*

9,101,210

28,990,746

33,662,167

Other Liabilities

835,211

4,363,369

3,286,284

TOTAL OTHER LIABILITIES

181,249,764

184,375,391

174,746,578

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Capital authorised and paid up by

Government of Jamaica

4,000

4,000

4,000

Capital Contribution

0

3,021,352

20,529,050

General Reserve Fund

20,000

20,000

20,000

Special Stabilization Reserves

1,377,337

1,614,935

1,614,935

Contingency Reserves and Provisions

15,696,636

18,025,570

18,025,570

TOTAL CAPITAL & RESERVES

17,097,973

22,685,857

40,193,555

TOTAL LIABILITIES, CAPITAL & RESERVES

645,622,200

697,331,308

747,224,191

*Note: The year to date profit of $4.08bn is included in Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica. This reporting format is congruent with Section 9 of the Bank of Jamaica Act, which provides for losses incurred by the Bank of Jamaica to be funded by the Government while profits earned by the Bank are due to the Government. This supersedes Balance Sheet printed on Wednesday, 15 April 2020. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 01:40:08 UTC
