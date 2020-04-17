News Release

17 April 2020

BANK OF JAMAICA

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 25 MARCH 2020

2019 2020 2020 27 MAR 11 MAR 25 MAR ASSETS $'000 $'000 $'000 FOREIGN ASSETS 40,890,598 43,753,189 44,354,971 Bonds & Other Long Term Securities Time Deposits & Other Cash Resources 377,683,059 420,011,476 418,937,227 IMF - Holding of Special Drawing Rights 30,205,747 30,690,182 30,159,091 TOTAL FOREIGN ASSETS 448,779,404 494,454,847 493,451,289 LOCAL ASSETS Government Obligations 158,281,835 172,798,818 220,693,185 Holdings of GOJ Securities Advances and Other GOJ Receivables 8,389,098 0 0 Advances to Financial Institutions 7,500,000 9,400,000 11,900,000 Other Assets 22,671,863 20,677,643 21,179,717 TOTAL LOCAL ASSETS 196,842,796 202,876,461 253,772,902 TOTAL ASSETS 645,622,200 697,331,308 747,224,191 LIABILITIES, CAPITAL AND RESERVES DEMAND LIABILITIES 117,586,428 134,134,100 144,226,642 Notes & Coins in Circulation Deposits 100,351,362 132,370,892 130,754,874 Public Sector IMF(GOJ) 66,630,589 62,825,776 61,680,690 Commercial Banks and Other LFIs 158,196,448 155,647,399 181,702,240 Other 4,509,636 5,291,893 13,919,612 TOTAL DEMAND LIABILITIES 447,274,463 490,270,060 532,284,058 OTHER LIABILITIES IMF - Allocation of Special Drawing Rights 45,389,572 49,067,691 48,218,578 Foreign Liabilities 279,162 158,546 239,018 Open Market Instruments 125,644,609 101,795,039 89,340,531 Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica* 9,101,210 28,990,746 33,662,167 Other Liabilities 835,211 4,363,369 3,286,284 TOTAL OTHER LIABILITIES 181,249,764 184,375,391 174,746,578 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Capital authorised and paid up by Government of Jamaica 4,000 4,000 4,000 Capital Contribution 0 3,021,352 20,529,050 General Reserve Fund 20,000 20,000 20,000 Special Stabilization Reserves 1,377,337 1,614,935 1,614,935 Contingency Reserves and Provisions 15,696,636 18,025,570 18,025,570 TOTAL CAPITAL & RESERVES 17,097,973 22,685,857 40,193,555 TOTAL LIABILITIES, CAPITAL & RESERVES 645,622,200 697,331,308 747,224,191

*Note: The year to date profit of $4.08bn is included in Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica. This reporting format is congruent with Section 9 of the Bank of Jamaica Act, which provides for losses incurred by the Bank of Jamaica to be funded by the Government while profits earned by the Bank are due to the Government. This supersedes Balance Sheet printed on Wednesday, 15 April 2020. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.