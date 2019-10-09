Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Balance Sheet as at 25 September 2019

10/09/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

News Release

09 October 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 25 SEPTEMBER 2019

2018

2019

2019

26 SEP

11 SEP

25 SEP

$'000

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

FOREIGN ASSETS

43,398,988

45,010,235

44,123,325

Bonds & Other Long Term Securities

Time Deposits & Other Cash Resources

405,967,342

401,527,095

407,907,508

IMF - Holding of Special Drawing Rights

34,667,619

31,638,967

31,014,813

TOTAL FOREIGN ASSETS

484,033,949

478,176,297

483,045,646

LOCAL ASSETS

Government Obligations

149,243,546

166,447,496

Holdings of GOJ Securities

166,625,622

Advances and Other GOJ Receivables

16,211,076

1,920,402

1,920,402

Advances to Financial Institutions

0

11,500,000

8,500,000

Other Assets

21,631,083

21,144,135

21,367,129

TOTAL LOCAL ASSETS

187,085,705

201,012,033

198,413,153

TOTAL ASSETS

671,119,654

679,188,330

681,458,799

LIABILITIES, CAPITAL AND RESERVES

DEMAND LIABILITIES

106,896,837

125,662,126

124,219,319

Notes & Coins in Circulation

Deposits

64,819,956

89,790,025

107,562,775

Public Sector

IMF(GOJ)

69,776,164

66,945,895

66,237,444

Commercial Banks and Other LFIs

136,585,853

161,642,153

162,673,830

Other

4,289,443

7,022,218

5,141,526

TOTAL DEMAND LIABILITIES

382,368,253

451,062,417

465,834,894

OTHER LIABILITIES

49,594,111

48,193,710

IMF - Allocation of Special Drawing Rights

49,163,579

Foreign Liabilities

184,137

195,751

254,467

Open Market Instruments

200,856,883

126,774,323

118,702,091

Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica*

16,586,396

27,341,613

25,118,838

Other Liabilities

7,760,021

5,177,680

3,826,301

TOTAL OTHER LIABILITIES

274,981,548

208,652,946

196,095,407

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Capital authorised and paid up by

Government of Jamaica

4,000

4,000

4,000

General Reserve Fund

20,000

20,000

20,000

Contingency Reserves and Provisions

13,745,853

19,448,967

19,504,498

TOTAL CAPITAL & RESERVES

13,769,853

19,472,967

19,528,498

TOTAL LIABILITIES, CAPITAL & RESERVES

671,119,654

679,188,330

681,458,799

Note

  • The year to date profit of $16.02 mn is included in Amounts Due to Government of Jamaica. This reporting format is congruent with Section 9 of the Bank of Jamaica Act, which provides for losses incurred by the Bank of Jamaica to be funded by the Government while profits earned by the Bank are due to the Government.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 21:10:06 UTC
