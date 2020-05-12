Bank of Jamaica : COVID-19 Advisory 12 May 2020

BANK OF JAMAICA ADVISORY
COVID-19 ADVISORY # 5 - FINANCIAL MARKETS INFRASTRUCTURE
Further to the adjustments in curfew times, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, 13 May 2020, Bank of Jamaica
(the Bank) will be making the following changes to its operations until further advised:
|
|
Systems
|
Closing Times
|
1
|
eGATE®
|
3:00 p.m.
|
2
|
JamClear® CSD
|
3:20 p.m.
|
3
|
JamClear® RTGS
|
3:30 p.m.
|
|
Operations/Services
|
Revised Operating Hours/Cut-off Times
|
1
|
Customer Payments
|
2:50 p.m.
|
2
|
Interbank Transfers
|
3:15 p.m.
|
|
Submissions by commercial banks
|
|
3
|
via FCMIS for Cambio surrenders
|
2:30 p.m.
|
|
Manual Clearing Exchange at
|
|
4
|
Nethersole Place
|
9:00 a.m.
|
5
|
Currency Issue
|
The Bank will issue currency between 8:30 a.m. and
|
12 noon as follows;
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Tuesdays and Thursdays - banknotes only
|
|
|
∙ Fridays - coins only
|
|
|
The Bank will accept redemptions from the
|
6
|
Currency Redemption
|
commercial banks, between 8:30 a.m. and 12 noon
|
|
|
on Mondays and Wednesdays only.
Participants are being asked to take special note of the 'Contract Maturity Time' for the return leg of intra-day
repurchase agreements with the Bank. The time inputted by Participants must be before the closing time of
3:20 p.m. for JamClear® CSD.
