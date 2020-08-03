Bank of Jamaica : Credit Conditions Survey Report - March 2020 Quarter

Log in
08/03/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

Quarterly

Credit Conditions

Survey Report

March 2020

Quarter

Prepared by the

Intelligence Gathering Unit

Statistics Department

Research & Economic Programming Division

Table of Contents

List of Figures & Tables..................................................

2

Overview ......................................................................

4

Personal Lending ..........................................................

9

Micro Business Lending ...............................................

12

Small Business Lending ...............................................

14

Medium-SizedBusiness Lending ..................................

16

Large Corporations and Commercial Lending.................

19

Appendix A: Overall Credit Market Conditions ................

22

Appendix B: Glossary and Definitions............................

27

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

List of Figures & Tables

Figure 1a: Index of Overall Credit Market Conditions.........................................................................................................

5

Figure 1b: Index of Credit Market Conditions for Secured &...............................................................................................

5

Unsecured Loans ..........................................................................................................................................................

5

Figure 2: Components of Credit Supply ...........................................................................................................................

6

Figure 3a: Distribution of Private Industry Credit ...............................................................................................................

6

Figure 3b: Distribution of Private Industry Credit by Business Size .....................................................................................

6

Figure 4: Components of Credit Demand .........................................................................................................................

7

Table 1: Overall Average Lending Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans ..................................................................

8

Figure 5a: Index of Overall Credit Conditions for Personal Lending ....................................................................................

9

Figure 5b: Index of Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Personal Lending............................................................

9

Figure 6a: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending......................................................................................................

10

Figure 6b: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending......................................................................................................

10

Figure 7a: Demand for Personal Loans.........................................................................................................................

10

Figure 7b: Demand for Personal Loans.........................................................................................................................

10

Table 2: Interest Rates on Personal Loans....................................................................................................................

11

Figure 8a: Credit Conditions for Micro-sizedBusinesses ................................................................................................

12

Figure 8b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Micro-sized Businesses...............................................

12

Figure 9: Credit Demand for Micro-sizedBusinesses .....................................................................................................

13

Table 3: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Micro Businesses .....................................................................

13

Figure 10a: Credit Conditions for Small Businesses .......................................................................................................

14

Figure 10b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Small Businesses .....................................................

14

Table 4: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Small Businesses.....................................................................

15

Figure 11a: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses...........................................................................................

16

Figure 11b: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses...........................................................................................

16

Figure 12: Credit Demanded by Medium-sizedBusinesses ............................................................................................

17

Table 5: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Medium-sized Businesses..............................................

17

Figure 13a: Credit Conditions for Large Businesses.......................................................................................................

19

Figure 13b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Large Businesses .....................................................

19

Figure 14: Availability of Credit to Large Businesses ......................................................................................................

20

Figure 15: Credit Demanded by Large Businesses ........................................................................................................

20

Table 6: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Large Businesses..........................................................

21

Figure 16: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Secured Loans ....................................................................

22

Figure 17: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Unsecured Loans ................................................................

22

Table 7: Components of Credit Demand and Supply Indices...........................................................................................

23

Table 8: Reported Indices and Interest Rates on New Loans ..........................................................................................

24

Figure 18: Drivers of the Supply of Credit......................................................................................................................

25

Figure 19: Drivers of the Demand of Secured Credit ......................................................................................................

26

Figure 20: Drivers of the Demand of Unsecured Credit...................................................................................................

26

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

Background

In order to meet its core mandate to maintain Monetary and Financial Stability, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) seeks to assess a wide set of data on credit market conditions. In this regard, the BOJ's Quarterly Credit Conditions Survey (QCCS) broadens the range of credit statistics used in the analysis of inflation and to determine the risks to growth in private industry credit. The survey is conducted online on a quarterly basis among Commercial banks, Building societies, Near banks, Credit unions and Development banks. It is designed to elicit qualitative information on changes in the demand and supply of credit to various types of businesses as well as individuals. The QCCS explores the main factors underpinning these reported changes, including price and non-price lending terms and other credit market developments.

The results presented in this report are based on the credit conditions indices constructed from the results of the surveys. Each credit conditions index (credit demand or credit availability index) is a single metric used to assess overall changes in demand for credit from households and businesses or the amount of credit made available to households and businesses. The credit conditions indices range from 0 to 200. An index less than 100 indicates a decline in the particular variable whereas an index greater than 100 indicates an increase in the variable in question (see Glossary for more information).

The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

This report represents the results of the March 2020 survey which was conducted between 06 May 2020 and 29 May 2020.

Past survey reports are available on the BOJ website at http://www.boj.org.jm/publications.

Surveys Completed by Each Institution

No. of survey

Number of Surveys Completed by Each Institution

Personal

Micro

Small

Medium

Large

respondents

Loans

Businesses

Businesses

Businesses

Businesses

Commercial Banks

8

8

8

8

8

8

Building Societies

2

2

2

2

2

2

Merchant Banks

1

1

1

1

1

1

Credit Unions

9

9

9

9

9

9

Public Entities

2

2

2

2

2

2

Total

22

22

22

22

22

22

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

4

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Overview

Context

STATIN's estimate of GDP outturn for the March 2020 quarter indicated that the Jamaican economy declined by 2.3 per cent relative to March 2019 quarter. The outturn was attributed to declines in both the Services and Goods Producing industries of 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. The GDP outturn was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken by the government to limit its spread.

The annual point-to-point inflation rate at March 2020 was 4.8 per cent, a deceleration relative to the 6.2 per cent recorded at end-December 2019. The deceleration in inflation largely reflected the impact of a slowdown in Agricultural food price inflation. This was partially offset by acceleration in rate of increase in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other fuels.

During the March 2020 quarter, Bank of Jamaica maintained its policy interest rate at 0.50 per cent. This decision was based on the Bank's view that monetary conditions were highly accommodative to support the target range of

4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent over the medium term. Notwithstanding, in the context of the

COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank took a number of pre-emptive measures to assure financial institutions and the public of adequate access to both Jamaica Dollar and foreign currency liquidity.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, liquidity conditions during the March 2020 quarter tightened, relative to the December 2019 quarter when there was seasonally high spending. This was indicated by deposit taking institutions (DTIs) holding of average current account balances at Bank of Jamaica of $37.5 billion, below the average of $42.9 billion for the preceding quarter.

A net injection of $15.4 billion through BOJ operations during the March 2020 quarter reflected an injection from BOJ FX operations of $24.6 billion, partly offset by other BOJ operations, which absorbed $12.2 billion. GOJ operations, however, net absorbed $20.7 billion from the system during the quarter.

The US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in March 2020 in the context of the spread of COVID-19 globally. US inflation as at March 2020 was 1.5 per cent, a deceleration relative to the previous quarter consistent with higher levels of unemployment amid the pandemic.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

5

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

Credit Conditions (Overall)1

In the context of the foregoing, and consistent with the outlook of the financial sector, overall credit conditions to the private sector during the March 2020 quarter (i.e. lending institutions' price and non-price loan terms agreed in loan contracts) tightened marginally, relative to the previous quarter (see Figure 1a). This was evident in lending terms for unsecured loans, (see Figure 1a and 1b) in particular higher interest rates. All other credit terms remained unchanged. In relation to secured loans, there was a marginal reduction in fees. (See Appendix A: Figures

15 & 16).

Figure 1a: Index of Overall Credit Market Conditions

105

Expected Overall Credit

104

Terms

Reported Overall Credit

Index

103

Terms

Conditions

102

99.97

100.8

101

Credit

100

99.9

99

98

  1. *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey.
  2. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an easing in conditions while indices less than 100 indicate a tightening.

Credit conditions faced by all business types remained broadly unchanged during the March 2020 quarter, with the exception of large businesses who faced tightened terms.

1 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

March 2020 Quarter

Figure 1b: Index of Credit Market Conditions for Secured & Unsecured Loans

105

Unsecured Credit

Secured Credit

104

Index

103

Conditions

102

Credit

101

100.0

100

99

99.8

  1. *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey.
  2. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an easing in conditions while indices less than 100 indicate a tightening.

Lenders reported that they expected credit conditions to ease for the June 2020 quarter. This outlook reflected the expectation for easier credit terms for both secured and unsecured lending particularly for micro and small businesses.

Credit Supply

There was a decline in the availability of credit during the March 2020 quarter, as evidenced by the Credit Supply Index (CSI) of 98.8 (see Figure 2 and Appendix

  1. Table 8). This contraction was evident in the supply of credit to businesses but there was also no growth in the supply to individuals. The contraction in the supply of local currency credit made available to businesses was reflected in all industries. Some Lenders indicated a tightening in liquidity as the main reason for the

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

6

decline in the availability of credit while others stated that the increased risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reduce available credit.

Figure 2: Components of Credit Supply

118

116

114

112

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

Supply to

Businesses

Supply to

Individuals

96

Credit Supply Index (CSI)

94

CSI Expectations

92

  1. *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey.
  2. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an increase while indices less than 100 indicate a decline.

The allocation of credit to businesses for the March 2020 quarter increased relative to personal loans. In relation to the business portfolio, there was an increase in the share allocated to medium-sized firms, at the expense of the micro, small and large size firms. Notably, large businesses continued to account for the largest share of the portfolio at end-December 2019 (see Figure 3a and 3b).

March 2020 Quarter

Figure 3a: Distribution of Private Industry Credit2

100%

80%

37.6

31.8

43.0

60%

40%

68.2

62.4

57.0

20%

0%

Business Loans

Personal Loans

Figure 3b: Distribution of Private Industry Credit by Business Size

100%

11.8

6.0

3.1

90%

10.2

6.2

80%

16.6

19.5

29.9

70%

60%

25.4

50%

40%

30%

46.1

64.3 60.8

20%

10%

0%

Large

Medium

Small

Micro

Credit Demand

Growth in credit demand, as measured by the Credit

Demand Index (CDI), declined for the March 2020

2 Figure 3 shows the distribution of credit between households and businesses. Credit to businesses is further disaggregated to show total business loans distributed to firms of various sizes.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

7

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

quarter, relative to the December 2019 quarter (see Figure 4). The CDI for the quarter was 92.3 relative to

106.2 in the previous quarter (see Appendix A: Table 8). The decline in credit demand reflected a significant fall- off in demand for personal loans, while demand by businesses increased. (see Appendix A: Table 7 and Table 8). Demand by businesses increased as a result of entities need to borrow to meet their operating cost given a decline in income due to the pandemic. Conversely, respondents stated that the decline in demand for personal loans resulted from many individuals becoming unemployed due to the pandemic and would now be unable to access loans.

Figure 4: Components of Credit Demand

123

119

115

111

107

103

99

95

91

87

Demand by Businesses

83

Demand by Individuals

79

Credit Demand Index (CDI)

CDI Expectations

75

  1. Indices greater than 100 indicate an increase while indices less than 100 indicate a decline.
  2. The asterisk (*) represents expectations provided by the respondents.

The acceleration in the growth in credit demand by businesses in the review quarter was reflected in an increasein the growth in demand for local currency

3 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

loans particularly evident in Manufacturing, Distribution, Professional & Other Services, Electricity Gas & Water and Entertainment. In contrast there was a deceleration in the demand for foreign currency loans, which was mostly evident in the Agriculture & Fishing, Mining & Quarrying, Tourism, Professional & Other Services, Electricity Gas & Water and Entertainment industries.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders indicated that they expected a continued decline in the overall demand for credit, particularly by individuals and to a lesser extent by small and large businesses. This reflected respondents' expectation of continued fall-out in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price of Credit3

Based on the survey responses, average indicative interest rates on new local currency loans rose by approximately 284 bps to 15.60 per cent during the review quarter, relative to the previous quarter. This reflected a growth of 356 bps in rates for business loans, while there was a decline of 4 bps in the rates for personal loans (see Table 1 and Appendix A: Table 8). Higher rates on business loans was primarily reflected in loans to micro-sized firms. Respondents indicated that the higher rates reflected tightening in liquidity conditions as well as increased risk DTIs face in light of the global recession.

Similarly, the average indicative interest rate on new foreign currency loans rose by 40 bps to 7.34 per cent, which reflected higher rates to small and medium- sized businesses.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to reduce interest rates on new local currency

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

8

loans by 61 bps to 14.99 per cent. 4 The reduced rates are expected to be applied to loans to micro businesses. For foreign currency loans, respondents indicated their intention to increase loan rates by 24 bps to 7.58 per cent and this increase is expected to affect mainly small and large businesses.

Table 1: Overall Average Lending Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans

December 2019

March 2020

Quarterly

Change

Survey

Survey

Dec-19

Mar-

Mar-

Jun-20*

20*

20

Local Currency (LC)

14.49

3.56

Business loans

11.74

16.11

15.30

Personal loans

16.82

16.96

16.78

16.98

-0.04

Average LC rates

12.76

16.28

15.60

14.99

2.84

Foreign Currency

(FC)

0.40

Business loans

6.94

7.52

7.34

7.58

Reference rate

6.83

7.57

6.73

7.42

-0.10

1. The asterisk (*) represents expectations provided by the respondents.

4 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rate.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

March 2020 Quarter

9

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Personal Lending5

Credit Conditions

Similar to the past three quarters, overall credit conditions for personal loans was unchanged for the March 2020 quarter. This was evidenced by an index of 100.0 (see Figure 5a and Appendix A: Table 8). This unchanged credit condition was reflected in both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 5b).

For the June 2020 quarter, lending conditions are expected to remain unchanged for both secured and unsecured loans.

Figure 5a: Index of Overall Credit Conditions for Personal Lending

109

Personal

107

105

Index:

103

Conditions

101

Credit

99

97

Figure 5b: Index of Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Personal Lending

Personal

112

110

108

Index:

106

104

Conditions

102

100

Credit

98

96

Unsecured

Secured

  1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions.
  2. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents.

Credit Supply

For the March 2020 quarter, credit made available for personal loans was also unchanged, which was evidenced by a CSI of 100.0 (see Figure 6a). This was also evident across all categories of loans. Notably, approval rates6 for all categories of personal loans remained unchanged, with the exception of mortgages which reflected a decline (See Figure 6b).

For the June 2020 quarter, the availability of personal credit is expected to remain unchanged, relative to the March 2020 quarter.

  1. Previously published data points have been revised as a result of an update to our methodology and other review processes.
  2. Approval rate refers to the number of loans approved relative to the number of loan applications received

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

10

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

Figure 6a: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending

120

Personal

118

116

114

Index:

112

110

Supply

108

106

Credit

104

102

100

Figure 6b: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending

Personal(CSI):

140

120

125

Index

110

95

80

Credit Supply

Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20*Approval Rates (RHS)

  1. CSI less than 100 indicates a decline in credit availability while a CSI greater than 100 indicates an increase.
  2. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents.

Credit Demand

For the March 2020 quarter, the demand for personal credit declined relative to the December 2019 quarter. The CDI fell to 73.3 for the quarter from 116.3 in the previous quarter. The contraction in demand was evident in all categories of loans, but particularly for unsecured personal lending. (see Figure 7a and 7b). Respondents indicated that the significant decline was

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

March 2020 Quarter

as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused many households to lose income and as such could not afford further debt.

For the June 2020 quarter, the CDI is expected to decline albeit at a slower rate, reflecting lenders' belief that as businesses resume operation, the demand for personal loans will contract at a decelerated pace.

Figure 7a: Demand for Personal Loans

129

126

Personal

123

120

117

114

Index:

111

108

105

Demand

102

99

96

Credit

93

90

87

84

81

78

75

72

Figure 7b: Demand for Personal Loans

Other Secured Loans

Debt Consolidation Loans

Personal Motor Vehicle

Loans

Other lending secured on

real estate

Mortgages

Other Unsecured Personal

Loans

Personal Credit Cards

Dec-19

Mar-20

50 70 90 110 130 150 170

Jun-20*

Credit Demand Index (CDI): Personal

11

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Price of Credit7

Average indicative loan rates on new personal loans offered by participating institutions fell for the review period to 16.78 per cent from 16.83 per cent in the previous survey. The decline was evident in Mortgage, Motor Vehicle and Other Secured lending (See Table 2).

For the June 2020 quarter8, lenders reported that they planned to increase interest rates by 20 bps to 16.98 per cent.

Table 2: Interest Rates on Personal Loans

December 2019

March 2020

Quarterly

Survey

survey

change

Dec-19

Mar-20*

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Credit Cards

38.60

38.80

40.11

40.07

1.51

Other Unsecured

18.34

18.81

18.40

18.35

0.06

Mortgages

7.95

8.11

7.52

8.33

-0.43

Motor Vehicle

10.82

10.77

9.42

9.70

-1.40

Other Secured

8.43

8.31

8.47

8.44

0.04

Average rates

16.83

16.96

16.78

16.98

-0.05

1. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents.

7 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of

the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

8 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

12

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Micro Business Lending9

Credit Conditions

For the March 2020 quarter, credit conditions faced by micro-businesses remained unchanged (see Figure 8a and Appendix A: Table 8) relative to the previous quarter when there was a slight easing in lending terms. This was reflected in both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 8b).

Credit conditions for the June 2020 quarter are expected to remain unchanged for unsecured lending and marginally increase for secured lending.

Figure 8a: Credit Conditions for Micro-sized Businesses

107

Micro

106

105

Index:

104

103

Conditions

102

101

Credit

100

99

Figure 8b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Micro-sized Businesses

108

Unsecured

Secured

Index:

107

106

105

Conditions

104

Micro103

102

Credit

101

100

99

1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions

Credit Supply

Credit made available to micro firms for the review quarter remained unchanged relative to the previous quarter as evidenced by a CSI of 100.0. This was reflected in credit availability for both local and foreign currency loans across all industries, except Transport, Tourism and Entertainment.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected to marginally increase the supply of local currency credit and maintain the supply of foreign currency credit to micro businesses relative to the review period.

Credit Demand

There was an increase in credit demand by micro businesses relative to the December 2019 quarter. This was reflected by a CDI of 104.9 for the quarter in

9 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

13

comparison to 95.5 in the previous quarter. This increase reflected higher demand for local currency loans by the Manufacturing, Distribution, Professional

  • Other Services, Electricity & Water and Entertainment industries. Growth in demand for foreign currency loans decelerated relative to the previous quarter with reduced growth from all industries, with the exception of the Distribution industry. (See Figure 9)

Figure 9: Credit Demand for Micro-sized Businesses

Transport, Storage & Communication

Tourism

Professional & Other Services

Mining & Quarrying

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Electricity Gas & Water

Distribution

Construction & Land Development

Agriculture & Fishing

Credit Demand Index: Medium 12

62

112

162

LC Jun-20*

LC Mar-20

FC Mar-20

FC Jun-20*

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected a moderate increase in demand for local currency loans emanating from the Distribution, Professional & Other services, Electricity & Water, Construction and Transport industries. Lenders however are anticipating a decline in demand for foreign currency loans primarily emanating from the Transport, Tourism, Professional & Other Services and Electricity industries.

Price of Credit10

For the review period, the indicative average lending rate on new local currency loans to micro businesses rose to 33.52 per cent from 20.78 per cent (see Table

10 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

December 2019 Quarter

3). This increase was reflected in higher interest rates on loans across all sector with Tourism indicating a predominant increase of over 2,000.00 bps over 100 per cent. This sharp increase primarily reflected lenders response to risk posed by the industry in light of the pandemic.

Interest rates on foreign currency loans to micro businesses rose by 25 bps to 7.75 per cent for the review quarter. This rise was evident in the Tourism industry albeit partiallly offset by a fall in rates applicable to the Distribution industries.

For the June 2020 quarter11, lenders reported that they expected a decline in interest rates on both local and foreign currency loans to micro businesses.

Table 3: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Micro Businesses

MICRO

Local Currency

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Agriculture & Fishing

19.20

30.31

30.93

Construction & Land

17.38

35.44

30.23

Development

Distribution

33.67

34.17

28.03

Electricity, Gas & Water

20.34

33.05

28.22

Entertainment

20.34

34.12

33.79

Manufacturing

20.34

34.81

29.73

Mining & Quarrying

20.34

34.19

29.53

Professional & Other Services

17.44

28.99

28.18

Tourism

20.34

41.75

34.33

Transport, Storage &

18.47

28.36

25.94

Communication

Average

20.78

33.52

29.89

  1. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents.
  2. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter.

11 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates

14

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

September 2019 Quarter

Small Business Lending12

Credit Conditions

For the March 2020 quarter, overall credit conditions faced by small businesses improved marginally (see Figure 9a and Appendix A: Table 8). This was reflected in lower fees for both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 9b) for the quarter.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to significantly ease credit conditions for both secured and unsecured loans to small businesses.

Credit Supply

Credit made available to small firms declined relative to the previous quarter. Lenders reported that growth in local currency loan supply remain unchanged for all industries, except for Manufacturing which saw a decline. The credit made available for foreign currency loans remained unchanged for most industries. The two exceptions were Distribution, which reflected a marginal decline, and Agriculture & Fishing, which reflected a marginal increase in credit availability.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected to reduce the level of foreign and local currency credit which they make available to small businesses. This decline will be seen across all industries as respondents indicated that this was one measure they would be undertaking to manage risk during the pandemic.

Figure 10a: Credit Conditions for Small Businesses

107

Small

106

105

Index:

104

103

Conditions

102

101

Credit

100

99

Figure 10b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Small Businesses

Small

111

Unsecured

Secured

109

Index:

107

Conditions

105

103

Credit

101

99

1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions.

Credit Demand

The demand for loans by small businesses increased in the review quarter and was reflected in the CDI of 100.6 relative to 98.9 in the previous quarter. This increase was reflected in the demand for local

12 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

15

currency credit, as demand for foreign currency loans declined. There was increased demand for local currency loans by the Distribution, Manufacturing, Professional & Other Business Services, Electricity Gas

  • Water and Entertainment industries. The decline in demand for foreign currency loan was largely reflected in the Professional & Other Business Services industries.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected a decline in the demand for both local and foreign currency loans by small firms.

Price of Credit13

For the March 2020 quarter, the indicative average lending rate on new local currency loans to small businesses rose to 11.48 per cent from 9.78 per cent. The increase mainly reflected higher borrowing costs for most industries, except for the Agriculture & Fishing and Manufacturing industries. The average interest rate on foreign currency loans rose by approximately 29 bps to 7.71 per cent, which was mainly observed in the Agriculture & Fishing, Distribution, Professional & Other Business Services industries.

March 2020 Quarter

For the March 2020 quarter14, lenders reported planned increases in interest rates on both new local and foreign currency loans to small business enterprises by 81 bps and 90 bps respectively.

Table 4: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Small Businesses

SMALL

Local Currency

Foreign Currency

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Agriculture & Fishing

11.79

11.77

11.72

7.46

8.00

8.50

Construction & Land

9.34

12.84

11.84

7.50

7.50

8.60

Development

Distribution

10.93

11.22

11.08

7.18

7.65

8.64

Electricity, Gas &

8.92

12.38

12.04

7.50

7.50

8.60

Water

Entertainment

7.81

11.07

11.41

0.00

0.00

8.46

Manufacturing

10.59

9.73

11.08

0.00

0.00

0.00

Mining & Quarrying

8.88

11.91

11.78

7.50

7.50

8.60

Professional & Other

10.25

11.26

11.42

7.24

8.81

8.75

Services

Tourism

7.81

10.69

11.22

7.46

7.25

8.21

Transport, Storage &

11.44

11.98

11.42

7.50

7.50

8.80

Communication

Average

9.78

11.48

11.50

7.42

7.71

8.57

  1. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents.
  2. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter

13 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of

the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

14 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

16

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Medium-Sized Business Lending15

Credit Conditions

Lending conditions faced by medium-sized businesses remained unchanged in the March 2020 quarter, relative to the previous quarter. This was reflected in a credit conditions index of 100.0 for the March quarter (see Figure 10a and Appendix A: Table 8). The unchanged credit terms for the March quarter was reflected in both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 10b).

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to tighten credit terms applied to both secured and unsecured loans.

Credit Supply

Credit made available to medium-sized firms remained unchanged for the March 2020 quarter, relative to the December 2019 quarter. This was reflected in both local and foreign currency credit and across all industries.

For the June 2020 quarter, the CSI for medium-sized businesses is expected to tighten for both secured and unsecured lending.

Figure 11a: Credit Conditions for Medium-sized Businesses

Figure 11b: Credit Conditions for Medium-sized Businesses

1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions

2. The asterisk (*) represents expectations provided by the respondents.

Credit Demand

Growth in overall demand for loans by medium-sized firms accelerated slightly in the review quarter. This

15 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

17

was reflected in a CDI of 104.8 compared to 104.4 in the previous quarter. The CDI reflected a slight acceleration in credit demand for both foreign currency and local currency loans. For foreign currency loans, this was largely evidenced in the Construction & Land Development and Professional & Other Services industries. The acceleration in credit demand for local currency loans was largely reflected in the Distribution and Manufacturing industries (see Figure 11).

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected a faster rate of expansion in the demand for both local and foreign currency loans from medium- sized firms relative to the March 2020 quarter. For local currency, demand is expected to increase or remain unchanged for all industries except Agriculture

  • Fishing, Mining & Quarrying and Entertainment which is anticipated to reflect a contraction in demand. While for foreign currency, demand is expected to increase particularly for the Construction
  • Land Development, Transportation, Storage & Communication, Tourism, Distribution and Professional & Other Services industries (see Figure 11).
    Figure 12: Credit Demanded by Medium-sized Businesses

Transport, Storage & Communication

Tourism

Professional & Other Services

Mining & Quarrying

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Electricity Gas & Water

Distribution

Construction & Land Development

Agriculture & Fishing

Credit Demand Index: Medium 20

40 60 80 100 120 140 160

LC Mar-20

LC Jun-20*

FC Mar-20

FC Jun-20*

16 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

March 2020 Quarter

1. An index less than 100 indicates a reduction in the Credit availability while an index greater than 100 indicates an increase.

2. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents.

Price of Credit16

There was a rise in the indicative average lending rate on new local and foreign currency loans to medium- sized businesses for the review period. The average rate on local currency loans rose to 8.84 per cent from

8.78 per cent in the previous quarter. This was mostly evident in the Tourism, Transport, Storage & Communication, Entertainment, Manufacturing and Electricity, Gas & Water industries. Similarly, there was a rise of 124 bps to 8.16 per cent in the average rate on foreign currency loans for the review quarter. Of note, there was an increase in all loan rates in all industry (see Table 5).

Table 5: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Medium-sized Businesses

MEDIUM

Local Currency

Foreign Currency

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Agriculture &

8.53

8.45

8.72

7.10

8.33

7.50

Fishing

Construction &

10.50

8.65

9.00

7.00

8.33

7.50

Land Development

Distribution

8.88

8.84

8.87

7.23

8.06

7.50

Electricity, Gas &

8.58

8.92

8.68

7.00

8.33

7.71

Water

Entertainment

8.58

8.92

9.17

7.00

8.33

7.64

Manufacturing

8.42

8.75

8.67

n.a

n.a

n.a

Mining &

9.28

9.13

8.64

7.00

8.33

7.50

Quarrying

Professional &

8.97

9.24

8.88

6.60

7.58

7.64

Other Services

Tourism

7.85

8.92

9.17

6.36

7.83

7.64

Transport, Storage

8.19

8.59

8.88

7.00

8.33

7.64

& Communication

Average

8.78

8.84

8.87

6.92

8.16

7.59

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

18

  1. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents.
  2. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter.

Lenders are expected to increase local currency loan interest rates to medium-sized firm by 3 bps to 8.87 per cent for the June 2020 quarter17. Higher rates are

17 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

March 2020 Quarter

expected across most industries with Construction Transport, Storage & Communication and Agriculture

  • Fishing expected to have the largest increases. Interest rates on foreign currency credit are expected to fall in the June 2020 quarter.

19

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Large Corporations and Commercial Lending18

Credit Conditions

Lending conditions faced by large firms tightened in the March 2020 quarter, relative to the previous quarter. This was reflected in a credit conditions index of 99.5 for the quarter relative to the CCI of 100.0 in the previous quarter (see Figure 12a and Appendix A: Table 8). Credit terms applied to secured loans remained unchanged but credit terms applied to unsecured loans tightened (see Figure 12b). The deterioration in credit conditions applied to unsecured loans was associated with higher interest rates.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to continue to tighten credit conditions applied to both secured and unsecured loans. This projected tightening would be reflected in higher interest rates and loan covenant on secured and unsecured loans as well as loan monitoring requirements for secured loans.

Figure 13a: Credit Conditions for Large Businesses

Figure 13b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Large Businesses

Large

103

101

Index:

Conditions

99

97

Credit

95

Secured

Unsecured

  1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions
  2. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents.

Credit Supply

Credit availability to large businesses declined relative to the previous quarter. This was reflected in a CSI of

93.3 for the quarter, relative to 102.6 in the previous quarter. The CSI reflected notable reductions in credit made available for both local and foreign currency loans. Less credit was channeled to all industries except for Distribution, Construction & Land Development and Professional & Other Services industries (see Figure 13). The decline in credit availability reflect changes in lenders' risk appetite, loan portfolio mix and economic outlook of lenders.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders plan to increase the availability of local currency credit particularly to the Manufacturing, Distribution and Electricity, Gas & Water industries. On the other hand, lenders plan to

18 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

20

reduce foreign currency credit made available to large businesses, particularly those in the Tourism industry given measures imposed by the government in response to the pandemic.

Figure 14: Availability of Credit to Large Businesses

Transport, Storage & Communication

Tourism

Professional & Other Services

Mining & Quarrying

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Electricity Gas & Water

Distribution

Construction & Land Development

Agriculture & Fishing

Credit Supply Index: Large

76

80

84

88

92

96

100

104

108

LC Mar-20

LC Jun-20*

FC Mar-20

FC Jun-20*

  1. An index less than 100 indicates a reduction in credit availability while an index greater than 100 indicates an increase.
  2. The asterisks (*) represent forward looking expectations provided by the respondents.

Credit Demand

There was a contraction in demand for credit from large businesses in the March 2020 quarter as indicated by a CDI of 95.6 compared with 104.5 in the previous quarter. This contraction was reflected in the demand for both local currency and foreign currency loans. Decline in local currency loans in the review quarter stemmed from all the industries except Construction & Land Development, Distribution and Professional & Other Services industries (see Figure 14). The decline in foreign currency loans stemmed from the Agriculture & Fishing, Mining & Quarrying, Tourism, Entertainment and Electricity, Gas & Water industries. Lenders highlighted that important factors

19 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

March 2020 Quarter

that influenced credit demand from large businesses were changes in business activities, Interest rates and macroeconomic risks, developments in one or more economic industries as well as other factors.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected slower rate of growth in the demand for credit by large firms relative to the contraction which occurred in the March 2020 quarter. This expectation was underpinned by anticipated deceleration in the growth of local and foreign currency loan demand, in all industries except Electricity, Gas & Water and Distribution industries.

Figure 15: Credit Demanded by Large Businesses

Transport, Storage & Communication

Tourism

Professional & Other Services

Mining & Quarrying

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Electricity Gas & Water

Distribution

Construction & Land Development

Agriculture & Fishing

Credit Demand Index: Large 70

90

110

130

LC Mar-20

LC Jun-20*

FC Mar-20

FC Jun-20*

  1. An index less than 100 indicates a reduction in credit demand while an index greater than 100 indicates an increase.
  2. The asterisks (*) represent forward looking expectations provided by the respondents.

Price of Credit19

For the review quarter, indicative lending rates on new local currency loans to large corporations fell by 26 bps to 7.37 per cent. Foreign currency rates fell by 20 bps to 5.72 per cent (see Table 6). The fall in interest rates on local currency loans was evident in the Agriculture & Fishing, Distribution, Entertainment, Manufacturing,

21

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Tourism and Professional & Other Services industries.

The lower rates on foreign currency loans were particularly evident all the industries except for the

Construction & Land Development, Entertainment,

Mining & Quarrying and Tourism industries.

For the June 2020 quarter20, the average interest rate on new local currency credit to large firms is expected to rise by 10 bps to 7.71 per cent. The average interest rate on foreign currency credit is anticipated to rise by 90 bps to 6.62 per cent.

Table 6: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Large Businesses

LARGE

Local Currency

Foreign Currency

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Agriculture & Fishing

7.42

6.66

7.81

6.00

5.38

6.79

Construction & Land

7.08

7.10

8.02

6.00

6.24

6.83

Development

Distribution

7.17

6.73

7.29

6.75

6.50

6.50

Electricity, Gas &

6.63

7.08

7.59

5.97

5.50

6.58

Water

Entertainment

6.88

6.75

6.60

5.50

5.50

6.58

Manufacturing

7.37

6.99

6.95

0.00

0.00

6.58

Mining & Quarrying

7.55

7.55

8.09

5.50

5.50

6.50

Professional & Other

8.33

7.16

8.19

5.94

5.21

6.67

Services

Tourism

7.71

7.51

7.23

5.98

6.11

6.58

Transport, Storage &

10.18

10.18

6.93

5.63

5.50

6.63

Communication

Average

7.63

7.37

7.47

5.92

5.72

6.62

  1. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents.
  2. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter

20 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

22

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Appendix A: Overall Credit Market Conditions

Figure 16: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Secured Loans

Secured Loans

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20*

Interest rates

Fees

Max. Loan-to-Value Ratio

Max. Debt Service Ratio

Max. Repay. Period

Collateral Requirements

Max. Size of Credit Lines

Loan Covenants

Loan Monitoring Req.

  1. Bars above the zero line represent factors that contributed to an easing in credit conditions while bars below the line contributed to a tightening in credit conditions for the quarter.
  2. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents.

Figure 17: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Unsecured Loans

Unsecured Loans

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19

Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20*

Credit Card Limits

Int. Rates on Credit Cards

Min. Prop. of Bal. Repaid

Loan Monitoring Req.

Int. Rates on Non-Credit Card

Fees

Loan Covenants

Max. Repay. Period

Max. Size of Credit Lines

Max. Debt Service Ratio

Interest Rates

  1. Bars above the zero line represent factors that contributed to an easing in credit conditions while bars below the line contributed to a tightening in credit conditions for the quarter.
  2. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

23

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Table 7: Components of Credit Demand and Supply Indices

March 2019

December 2019

March 2020

Survey

Survey

Survey

SUPPLY

Mar-19

Jun-19*

Dec-19

Mar-20*

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Credit Supply Index

106.1

107.4

100.4

100.5

98.8

95.9

Credit to Businesses

101.7

101.5

100.6

100.8

98.3

93.8

Credit to Individuals

114.9

119.1

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

101.8

101.7

100.5

100.4

98.2

94.6

LC to Business

FC to Business

101.5

101.2

100.8

101.1

98.3

93.0

DEMAND

Mar-19

Jun-19*

Dec-19

Mar-20*

Mar-20

Jun-20*

Credit Demand Index

100.7

112.4

106.3

110.2

92.3

82.2

Demand by Businesses

87.2

102.1

100.8

103.1

101.5

96.6

Demand by Individuals

125.9

132.9

116.3

124.4

73.3

53.4

82.6

103.6

100.3

103.7

103.3

98.1

LC by Business

FC by Business

93.7

100.6

102.4

102.5

100.4

95.2

  1. *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey.
  2. Indices greater than 100 indicate an increase relative to the previous quarter, while indices less than 100 indicate a decline.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

24

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Table 8: Reported Indices and Interest Rates on New Loans

OVERALL

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Conditions Index

102.3

100.1

99.9

Credit Supply Index

106.1

100.4

98.8

Credit Demand Index

100.7

106.3

92.3

Price of LC Credit

14.80

12.76

15.60

Price of FC Credit

7.33

6.94

7.34

PERSONAL

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Conditions Index

107.1

100.0

100.0

Credit Supply Index

114.9

100.0

100.0

Credit Demand Index

125.9

116.3

73.3

Price of LC Credit

17.06

16.83

16.78

ALL BUSINESSES

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Conditions Index

101.1

100.1

99.9

Credit Supply Index

101.7

100.6

98.3

Credit Demand Index

87.2

100.8

101.5

Price of LC Credit

14.23

11.74

15.30

Price of FC Credit

7.33

6.94

7.34

o.w. MICRO

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Conditions Index

100.0

100.8

100.0

Credit Supply Index

99.9

99.9

100.0

Credit Demand Index

73.0

95.5

104.9

Price of LC Credit

29.80

20.78

33.52

Price of FC Credit

8.13

7.50

7.75

o. w. SMALL

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Conditions Index

101.1

99.7

100.2

Credit Supply Index

101.1

100.0

99.8

Credit Demand Index

82.2

98.9

100.6

Price of LC Credit

10.77

9.78

11.48

Price of FC Credit

9.49

7.42

7.71

o. w. MEDIUM

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Conditions Index

101.0

100.0

100.0

Credit Supply Index

100.0

100.0

100.0

Credit Demand Index

88.4

104.4

104.8

Price of LC Credit

9.10

8.78

8.84

Price of FC Credit

6.80

6.92

8.16

o. w. LARGE

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Conditions Index

102.2

100.0

99.5

Credit Supply Index

105.5

102.6

93.3

Credit Demand Index

105.0

104.5

95.6

Price of LC Credit

7.26

7.63

7.37

Price of FC Credit

4.90

5.92

5.72

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

1. Indices greater than 100 indicate an increase relative to the previous quarter, while indices less than 100 indicate a decline.

25

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Figure 18: Drivers of the Supply of Credit

All Loans

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20*

Market pressures from capital markets

Risks associated with lending to Hshlds & Indivs.

Market Share Objectives

Changes in loan portfolio mix

Changes in competition

Changes in appetite for risk

Changes in economic sector-specific risks

Changing Economic Outlook

Changing cost/availability of funds

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

26

Figure 19: Drivers of the Demand of Secured Credit

All Loans

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20*

Collateral Value

Change(s) in personal income

Other factors

Loan Promotion Activities

Developments in one or more economic sectors

Change(s) in macroeconomic risks

Change(s) in interest rates

Change(s) in government policy

Change(s) in business activity

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

March 2020 Quarter

Figure 20: Drivers of the Demand of Unsecured Credit

All Loans

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20*

Change(s) in personal income

Other factors

Loan Promotion Activities

Developments in one or more economic sectors

Change(s) in macroeconomic risks

Change(s) in interest rates

Change(s) in government policy

Change(s) in business activity

27

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Appendix B: Glossary and Definitions

Diffusion Index (DI) - This is used to compute the various indices used in the report and is a method of summarizing the common tendency of a group of statistical series. The DI value is calculated as:

= [( + 0.5 × )- ( + 0.5 × )] ∗ 100 + 100

Where

  1. = percentage of respondents selecting "substantially stronger" or "substantially tightened" ms = percentage of respondents selecting "moderately stronger" or "moderately tightened" sw = percentage of respondents selecting "substantially weaker" or "substantially eased" mw = percentage of respondents selecting "moderately weaker" or "moderately eased

By construction, lenders who report that credit conditions have "changed substantially" are assigned twice the score as those who report that the index has "changed moderately". The use of the fixed weight (0.5) relating to the proportion of respondents selecting either moderately stronger or moderately weaker distinguishes between the level of conviction in the respondents' answers. The scores are then weighted by the market share of the respondents. The diffusion index (DI) is therefore the net percentage balance of opinion, computed as the difference between the weighted balance of lenders reporting an increase in the index and those reporting a decline.

The metric always ranges between 0 and 200

Credit Conditions Index of Price and Non-Price Loan Terms

CCI = Average (DI for Secured Loans, DI for Unsecured Loans)

Relative to the previous quarter,

Unchanged Credit Conditions: CCI = 100

Easing of Credit Conditions: CCI > 100

Tightening of Credit Conditions: CCI < 100

Credit Demand Index (CDI) - The average net balance of opinion of credit demand across firm sizes and economic industries.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

28

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

=1

∑ � �

∗100+100

���=1

= �

ℎ = =

CDI = Average (Local Currency Demand by Firm Size, Foreign Currency Demand by Firm Size, Demand for Personal Credit)

Relative to the previous quarter,

Unchanged Credit Demand: CDI = 100

Increase in Credit Demand: CDI > 100

Reduction in Credit Demand: CDI < 100

Credit Supply Index (CSI) - The average net balance of opinion of credit availability across economic industries and firm sizes.

=1

∗100+100

= �

=1

ℎ = =

CSI = Average (Local Currency Supply by Firm Size, Foreign Currency Supply by Firm Size, Supply of Personal Credit)

Relative to the previous quarter,

Unchanged Credit Made Available: CSI = 100

Increase in Credit Made Available: CSI > 100

Reduction in Credit Made Available: CSI < 100

The following are definitions of the price and non-price credit conditions discussed in the report:

  1. Interest rates - changes in the annual percentage interest rates on loans.
  2. Fees applicable to loans - fixed fees charged when a new loan is being taken out.
  3. Repayment period - refers to the maximum duration of credit that is extended to the customer.
  4. Debt service ratio - the ratio of the amount borrowed to the estimated or reported income of the customer, usually taken into consideration in relation to loans secured on dwellings. It is considered as a

more general concept of 'affordability'.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

29

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

  1. Size of credit lines - assesses changes in total credit lines (drawn or not) offered to businesses. The term "credit line" refers to a facility with a stated maximum amount, which a corporate is entitled to borrow from an institution at any given time.
  2. Loan monitoring requirements - additional reporting required of the business borrower as part of the conditions of the loan agreement (e.g. regular reporting of inventory margins).
  3. Loan covenants - an agreement or stipulation expressed in loan contracts by which the business borrower pledges to take certain action (an affirmative covenant) or to refrain from taking a certain action (a negative covenant), and is consequently part of the terms and conditions of the loan.
  4. Collateral requirements - changes in the requirements for the types of assets used to secure loans, for example, receivables, property, plant & equipment.
  5. Loan to value (LTV) ratio - the ratio of the amount borrowed to the appraisal or market value of the underlying collateral, usually taken into consideration in relation to loans secured on dwellings.
  6. Credit card limits - changes in the limits applicable to an institution's main credit card products offered to individuals
  7. Minimum proportion of balance paid - the minimum proportion of the outstanding balance on a credit card which must be repaid by the individual borrower.
  8. Interest rates on non- credit card lending - changes in interest rates on non-credit card unsecured loan products offered to individuals
  9. Interest rates on credit card lending - changes in the annual percentage interest rates on credit card products offered to individuals.

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

30

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Box: A Redefinition of Business Sizes

Bank' of Jamaica's quarterly Survey of Credit Conditions covers personal lending, micro-business lending, small business lending, medium-sized business lending as well as large corporate and commercial lending. Prior to April 2018, participants in the survey were required to classify firms by their loan size at origination or their annual turnover as reflected below:

Table 1: Previous classification of firm sizes

Classification

Loan Size (at

Annual

origination)

Sales/Turnover

Micro

Less than

Less than

Businesses

US$10,000.00

US$100,000.00

Small Businesses

US$10,000 < Loan

US$100,000.00 <

Size < $US100,000

Sales < US$5.0 MN

Medium-sized

US$100,000 < Loan

US$5.0 MN < Sales <

Businesses

Size < US$1.0 MN

US$25.0 MN

Large, Corporate

Greater than

Greater than

& Commercial

Businesses

US$1.0 MN

US$25.0 MN

A review was undertaken of this definition in the context of a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Entrepreneurship Policy review and update in 2016. The consensus among MSME stakeholders was that both total annual turnover and number of employees were relevant qualitative indicators for the size of firms in Jamaica as these are readily understandable and aligned withexisting data collection mechanisms. In this context, the MSME Entrepreneurship Policy was updated and tabled in Parliament in November 2017. It contains the updated national definition as follows:

Table 2: New classification of firm sizes

Secondary Indicator

Primary Indicator (J$)

(For Guidance

Purposes Only)

Classification

Annual

No. Employees

Sales/Turnover

Micro

≤ J$15 MN

≤5

Businesses

Small

J$15 MN >Sales≤ J$75

6 -20

Businesses

MN

Medium-sized

J$75 MN < Sales

21-50

Businesses

≤J$425 MN

Source: Jamaica Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) & Entrepreneurship Policy (updated 2017)

31

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

March 2020 Quarter

Against this background, effective April 2018, Bank of Jamaica replaced the definitions for MSMEs used by institutions in their responses to the survey of credit conditions and their completion of prudential returns with the updated definition in the updated MSME & Entrepreneurship Policy (2017).

IMPLICATIONS FOR BOJ'S DATA COLLECTION AND DATA REPORTING

The adoption of the new national definition for the Bank's survey of credit conditions will result in a change in the distribution credit among business sizes.

Table 3: Comparative Business Size Definitions21

Annual Sales/Turnover (J$)

Firm Size

BOJ*

NATIONAL

Micro

< J$12.6 MN

≤ J$15 MN

Businesses

Small

J$12.6 MN -

J$15 MN >Sales≤ J$75

Businesses

J$632.3 MN

MN

Medium-sized

J$632.3 MN -

J$75 MN < Sales ≤J$425

Businesses

J$3,161.7 MN

MN

Large,

Corporate &

> J$3,161.7 MN

> J$425 MN

Commercial

Businesses

*The Jamaica Dollar equivalent using an assumed exchange rate of J$126.47=US$1 and rounded to the nearest integer

21 For completeness, the Bank added a definition for Large, Corporate & Commercial Businesses

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 18:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
