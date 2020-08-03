Bank of Jamaica : Credit Conditions Survey Report - March 2020 Quarter 0 08/03/2020 | 02:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Quarterly Credit Conditions Survey Report March 2020 Quarter Prepared by the Intelligence Gathering Unit Statistics Department Research & Economic Programming Division Table of Contents List of Figures & Tables.................................................. 2 Overview ...................................................................... 4 Personal Lending .......................................................... 9 Micro Business Lending ............................................... 12 Small Business Lending ............................................... 14 Medium-SizedBusiness Lending .................................. 16 Large Corporations and Commercial Lending................. 19 Appendix A: Overall Credit Market Conditions ................ 22 Appendix B: Glossary and Definitions............................ 27 © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica List of Figures & Tables Figure 1a: Index of Overall Credit Market Conditions......................................................................................................... 5 Figure 1b: Index of Credit Market Conditions for Secured &............................................................................................... 5 Unsecured Loans .......................................................................................................................................................... 5 Figure 2: Components of Credit Supply ........................................................................................................................... 6 Figure 3a: Distribution of Private Industry Credit ............................................................................................................... 6 Figure 3b: Distribution of Private Industry Credit by Business Size ..................................................................................... 6 Figure 4: Components of Credit Demand ......................................................................................................................... 7 Table 1: Overall Average Lending Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans .................................................................. 8 Figure 5a: Index of Overall Credit Conditions for Personal Lending .................................................................................... 9 Figure 5b: Index of Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Personal Lending............................................................ 9 Figure 6a: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending...................................................................................................... 10 Figure 6b: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending...................................................................................................... 10 Figure 7a: Demand for Personal Loans......................................................................................................................... 10 Figure 7b: Demand for Personal Loans......................................................................................................................... 10 Table 2: Interest Rates on Personal Loans.................................................................................................................... 11 Figure 8a: Credit Conditions for Micro-sizedBusinesses ................................................................................................ 12 Figure 8b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Micro-sized Businesses............................................... 12 Figure 9: Credit Demand for Micro-sizedBusinesses ..................................................................................................... 13 Table 3: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Micro Businesses ..................................................................... 13 Figure 10a: Credit Conditions for Small Businesses ....................................................................................................... 14 Figure 10b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Small Businesses ..................................................... 14 Table 4: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Small Businesses..................................................................... 15 Figure 11a: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses........................................................................................... 16 Figure 11b: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses........................................................................................... 16 Figure 12: Credit Demanded by Medium-sizedBusinesses ............................................................................................ 17 Table 5: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Medium-sized Businesses.............................................. 17 Figure 13a: Credit Conditions for Large Businesses....................................................................................................... 19 Figure 13b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Large Businesses ..................................................... 19 Figure 14: Availability of Credit to Large Businesses ...................................................................................................... 20 Figure 15: Credit Demanded by Large Businesses ........................................................................................................ 20 Table 6: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Large Businesses.......................................................... 21 Figure 16: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Secured Loans .................................................................... 22 Figure 17: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Unsecured Loans ................................................................ 22 Table 7: Components of Credit Demand and Supply Indices........................................................................................... 23 Table 8: Reported Indices and Interest Rates on New Loans .......................................................................................... 24 Figure 18: Drivers of the Supply of Credit...................................................................................................................... 25 Figure 19: Drivers of the Demand of Secured Credit ...................................................................................................... 26 Figure 20: Drivers of the Demand of Unsecured Credit................................................................................................... 26 © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica Background In order to meet its core mandate to maintain Monetary and Financial Stability, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) seeks to assess a wide set of data on credit market conditions. In this regard, the BOJ's Quarterly Credit Conditions Survey (QCCS) broadens the range of credit statistics used in the analysis of inflation and to determine the risks to growth in private industry credit. The survey is conducted online on a quarterly basis among Commercial banks, Building societies, Near banks, Credit unions and Development banks. It is designed to elicit qualitative information on changes in the demand and supply of credit to various types of businesses as well as individuals. The QCCS explores the main factors underpinning these reported changes, including price and non-price lending terms and other credit market developments. The results presented in this report are based on the credit conditions indices constructed from the results of the surveys. Each credit conditions index (credit demand or credit availability index) is a single metric used to assess overall changes in demand for credit from households and businesses or the amount of credit made available to households and businesses. The credit conditions indices range from 0 to 200. An index less than 100 indicates a decline in the particular variable whereas an index greater than 100 indicates an increase in the variable in question (see Glossary for more information). The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey. This report represents the results of the March 2020 survey which was conducted between 06 May 2020 and 29 May 2020. Past survey reports are available on the BOJ website at http://www.boj.org.jm/publications. Surveys Completed by Each Institution No. of survey Number of Surveys Completed by Each Institution Personal Micro Small Medium Large respondents Loans Businesses Businesses Businesses Businesses Commercial Banks 8 8 8 8 8 8 Building Societies 2 2 2 2 2 2 Merchant Banks 1 1 1 1 1 1 Credit Unions 9 9 9 9 9 9 Public Entities 2 2 2 2 2 2 Total 22 22 22 22 22 22 © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 4 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Overview Context STATIN's estimate of GDP outturn for the March 2020 quarter indicated that the Jamaican economy declined by 2.3 per cent relative to March 2019 quarter. The outturn was attributed to declines in both the Services and Goods Producing industries of 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. The GDP outturn was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken by the government to limit its spread. The annual point-to-point inflation rate at March 2020 was 4.8 per cent, a deceleration relative to the 6.2 per cent recorded at end-December 2019. The deceleration in inflation largely reflected the impact of a slowdown in Agricultural food price inflation. This was partially offset by acceleration in rate of increase in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other fuels. During the March 2020 quarter, Bank of Jamaica maintained its policy interest rate at 0.50 per cent. This decision was based on the Bank's view that monetary conditions were highly accommodative to support the target range of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent over the medium term. Notwithstanding, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank took a number of pre-emptive measures to assure financial institutions and the public of adequate access to both Jamaica Dollar and foreign currency liquidity. Notwithstanding the foregoing, liquidity conditions during the March 2020 quarter tightened, relative to the December 2019 quarter when there was seasonally high spending. This was indicated by deposit taking institutions (DTIs) holding of average current account balances at Bank of Jamaica of $37.5 billion, below the average of $42.9 billion for the preceding quarter. A net injection of $15.4 billion through BOJ operations during the March 2020 quarter reflected an injection from BOJ FX operations of $24.6 billion, partly offset by other BOJ operations, which absorbed $12.2 billion. GOJ operations, however, net absorbed $20.7 billion from the system during the quarter. The US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in March 2020 in the context of the spread of COVID-19 globally. US inflation as at March 2020 was 1.5 per cent, a deceleration relative to the previous quarter consistent with higher levels of unemployment amid the pandemic. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 5 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ Credit Conditions (Overall)1 In the context of the foregoing, and consistent with the outlook of the financial sector, overall credit conditions to the private sector during the March 2020 quarter (i.e. lending institutions' price and non-price loan terms agreed in loan contracts) tightened marginally, relative to the previous quarter (see Figure 1a). This was evident in lending terms for unsecured loans, (see Figure 1a and 1b) in particular higher interest rates. All other credit terms remained unchanged. In relation to secured loans, there was a marginal reduction in fees. (See Appendix A: Figures 15 & 16). Figure 1a: Index of Overall Credit Market Conditions 105 Expected Overall Credit 104 Terms Reported Overall Credit Index 103 Terms Conditions 102 99.97 100.8 101 Credit 100 99.9 99 98 *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an easing in conditions while indices less than 100 indicate a tightening. Credit conditions faced by all business types remained broadly unchanged during the March 2020 quarter, with the exception of large businesses who faced tightened terms. 1 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica March 2020 Quarter Figure 1b: Index of Credit Market Conditions for Secured & Unsecured Loans 105 Unsecured Credit Secured Credit 104 Index 103 Conditions 102 Credit 101 100.0 100 99 99.8 *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an easing in conditions while indices less than 100 indicate a tightening. Lenders reported that they expected credit conditions to ease for the June 2020 quarter. This outlook reflected the expectation for easier credit terms for both secured and unsecured lending particularly for micro and small businesses. Credit Supply There was a decline in the availability of credit during the March 2020 quarter, as evidenced by the Credit Supply Index (CSI) of 98.8 (see Figure 2 and Appendix Table 8 ). This contraction was evident in the supply of credit to businesses but there was also no growth in the supply to individuals. The contraction in the supply of local currency credit made available to businesses was reflected in all industries. Some Lenders indicated a tightening in liquidity as the main reason for the Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 6 ♦ decline in the availability of credit while others stated that the increased risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reduce available credit. Figure 2: Components of Credit Supply 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 100 98 Supply to Businesses Supply to Individuals 96 Credit Supply Index (CSI) 94 CSI Expectations 92 *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey. Relative to the previous quarter, indices greater than 100 indicate an increase while indices less than 100 indicate a decline. The allocation of credit to businesses for the March 2020 quarter increased relative to personal loans. In relation to the business portfolio, there was an increase in the share allocated to medium-sized firms, at the expense of the micro, small and large size firms. Notably, large businesses continued to account for the largest share of the portfolio at end-December 2019 (see Figure 3a and 3b). March 2020 Quarter Figure 3a: Distribution of Private Industry Credit2 100% 80% 37.6 31.8 43.0 60% 40% 68.2 62.4 57.0 20% 0% Business Loans Personal Loans Figure 3b: Distribution of Private Industry Credit by Business Size 100% 11.8 6.0 3.1 90% 10.2 6.2 80% 16.6 19.5 29.9 70% 60% 25.4 50% 40% 30% 46.1 64.3 60.8 20% 10% 0% Large Medium Small Micro Credit Demand Growth in credit demand, as measured by the Credit Demand Index (CDI), declined for the March 2020 2 Figure 3 shows the distribution of credit between households and businesses. Credit to businesses is further disaggregated to show total business loans distributed to firms of various sizes. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 7 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter quarter, relative to the December 2019 quarter (see Figure 4). The CDI for the quarter was 92.3 relative to 106.2 in the previous quarter (see Appendix A: Table 8). The decline in credit demand reflected a significant fall- off in demand for personal loans, while demand by businesses increased. (see Appendix A: Table 7 and Table 8). Demand by businesses increased as a result of entities need to borrow to meet their operating cost given a decline in income due to the pandemic. Conversely, respondents stated that the decline in demand for personal loans resulted from many individuals becoming unemployed due to the pandemic and would now be unable to access loans. Figure 4: Components of Credit Demand 123 119 115 111 107 103 99 95 91 87 Demand by Businesses 83 Demand by Individuals 79 Credit Demand Index (CDI) CDI Expectations 75 Indices greater than 100 indicate an increase while indices less than 100 indicate a decline. The asterisk (*) represents expectations provided by the respondents. The acceleration in the growth in credit demand by businesses in the review quarter was reflected in an increasein the growth in demand for local currency 3 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica loans particularly evident in Manufacturing, Distribution, Professional & Other Services, Electricity Gas & Water and Entertainment. In contrast there was a deceleration in the demand for foreign currency loans, which was mostly evident in the Agriculture & Fishing, Mining & Quarrying, Tourism, Professional & Other Services, Electricity Gas & Water and Entertainment industries. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders indicated that they expected a continued decline in the overall demand for credit, particularly by individuals and to a lesser extent by small and large businesses. This reflected respondents' expectation of continued fall-out in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Price of Credit3 Based on the survey responses, average indicative interest rates on new local currency loans rose by approximately 284 bps to 15.60 per cent during the review quarter, relative to the previous quarter. This reflected a growth of 356 bps in rates for business loans, while there was a decline of 4 bps in the rates for personal loans (see Table 1 and Appendix A: Table 8). Higher rates on business loans was primarily reflected in loans to micro-sized firms. Respondents indicated that the higher rates reflected tightening in liquidity conditions as well as increased risk DTIs face in light of the global recession. Similarly, the average indicative interest rate on new foreign currency loans rose by 40 bps to 7.34 per cent, which reflected higher rates to small and medium- sized businesses. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to reduce interest rates on new local currency Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 8 ♦ loans by 61 bps to 14.99 per cent. 4 The reduced rates are expected to be applied to loans to micro businesses. For foreign currency loans, respondents indicated their intention to increase loan rates by 24 bps to 7.58 per cent and this increase is expected to affect mainly small and large businesses. Table 1: Overall Average Lending Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans December 2019 March 2020 Quarterly Change Survey Survey Dec-19 Mar- Mar- Jun-20* 20* 20 Local Currency (LC) 14.49 3.56 Business loans 11.74 16.11 15.30 Personal loans 16.82 16.96 16.78 16.98 -0.04 Average LC rates 12.76 16.28 15.60 14.99 2.84 Foreign Currency (FC) 0.40 Business loans 6.94 7.52 7.34 7.58 Reference rate 6.83 7.57 6.73 7.42 -0.10 1. The asterisk (*) represents expectations provided by the respondents. 4 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rate. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica March 2020 Quarter 9 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Personal Lending5 Credit Conditions Similar to the past three quarters, overall credit conditions for personal loans was unchanged for the March 2020 quarter. This was evidenced by an index of 100.0 (see Figure 5a and Appendix A: Table 8). This unchanged credit condition was reflected in both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 5b). For the June 2020 quarter, lending conditions are expected to remain unchanged for both secured and unsecured loans. Figure 5a: Index of Overall Credit Conditions for Personal Lending 109 Personal 107 105 Index: 103 Conditions 101 Credit 99 97 Figure 5b: Index of Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Personal Lending Personal 112 110 108 Index: 106 104 Conditions 102 100 Credit 98 96 Unsecured Secured Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents. Credit Supply For the March 2020 quarter, credit made available for personal loans was also unchanged, which was evidenced by a CSI of 100.0 (see Figure 6a). This was also evident across all categories of loans. Notably, approval rates6 for all categories of personal loans remained unchanged, with the exception of mortgages which reflected a decline (See Figure 6b). For the June 2020 quarter, the availability of personal credit is expected to remain unchanged, relative to the March 2020 quarter. Previously published data points have been revised as a result of an update to our methodology and other review processes. Approval rate refers to the number of loans approved relative to the number of loan applications received © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 10 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ Figure 6a: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending 120 Personal 118 116 114 Index: 112 110 Supply 108 106 Credit 104 102 100 Figure 6b: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending Personal(CSI): 140 120 125 Index 110 95 80 Credit Supply Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20*Approval Rates (RHS) CSI less than 100 indicates a decline in credit availability while a CSI greater than 100 indicates an increase. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents. Credit Demand For the March 2020 quarter, the demand for personal credit declined relative to the December 2019 quarter. The CDI fell to 73.3 for the quarter from 116.3 in the previous quarter. The contraction in demand was evident in all categories of loans, but particularly for unsecured personal lending. (see Figure 7a and 7b). Respondents indicated that the significant decline was © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica March 2020 Quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused many households to lose income and as such could not afford further debt. For the June 2020 quarter, the CDI is expected to decline albeit at a slower rate, reflecting lenders' belief that as businesses resume operation, the demand for personal loans will contract at a decelerated pace. Figure 7a: Demand for Personal Loans 129 126 Personal 123 120 117 114 Index: 111 108 105 Demand 102 99 96 Credit 93 90 87 84 81 78 75 72 Figure 7b: Demand for Personal Loans Other Secured Loans Debt Consolidation Loans Personal Motor Vehicle Loans Other lending secured on real estate Mortgages Other Unsecured Personal Loans Personal Credit Cards Dec-19 Mar-20 50 70 90 110 130 150 170 Jun-20* Credit Demand Index (CDI): Personal 11 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Price of Credit7 Average indicative loan rates on new personal loans offered by participating institutions fell for the review period to 16.78 per cent from 16.83 per cent in the previous survey. The decline was evident in Mortgage, Motor Vehicle and Other Secured lending (See Table 2). For the June 2020 quarter8, lenders reported that they planned to increase interest rates by 20 bps to 16.98 per cent. Table 2: Interest Rates on Personal Loans December 2019 March 2020 Quarterly Survey survey change Dec-19 Mar-20* Mar-20 Jun-20* Credit Cards 38.60 38.80 40.11 40.07 1.51 Other Unsecured 18.34 18.81 18.40 18.35 0.06 Mortgages 7.95 8.11 7.52 8.33 -0.43 Motor Vehicle 10.82 10.77 9.42 9.70 -1.40 Other Secured 8.43 8.31 8.47 8.44 0.04 Average rates 16.83 16.96 16.78 16.98 -0.05 1. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents. 7 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey. 8 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 12 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Micro Business Lending9 Credit Conditions For the March 2020 quarter, credit conditions faced by micro-businesses remained unchanged (see Figure 8a and Appendix A: Table 8) relative to the previous quarter when there was a slight easing in lending terms. This was reflected in both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 8b). Credit conditions for the June 2020 quarter are expected to remain unchanged for unsecured lending and marginally increase for secured lending. Figure 8a: Credit Conditions for Micro-sized Businesses 107 Micro 106 105 Index: 104 103 Conditions 102 101 Credit 100 99 Figure 8b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Micro-sized Businesses 108 Unsecured Secured Index: 107 106 105 Conditions 104 Micro103 102 Credit 101 100 99 1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions Credit Supply Credit made available to micro firms for the review quarter remained unchanged relative to the previous quarter as evidenced by a CSI of 100.0. This was reflected in credit availability for both local and foreign currency loans across all industries, except Transport, Tourism and Entertainment. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected to marginally increase the supply of local currency credit and maintain the supply of foreign currency credit to micro businesses relative to the review period. Credit Demand There was an increase in credit demand by micro businesses relative to the December 2019 quarter. This was reflected by a CDI of 104.9 for the quarter in 9 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 13 ♦ comparison to 95.5 in the previous quarter. This increase reflected higher demand for local currency loans by the Manufacturing, Distribution, Professional Other Services, Electricity & Water and Entertainment industries . Growth in demand for foreign currency loans decelerated relative to the previous quarter with reduced growth from all industries, with the exception of the Distribution industry. (See Figure 9 ) Figure 9: Credit Demand for Micro-sized Businesses Transport, Storage & Communication Tourism Professional & Other Services Mining & Quarrying Manufacturing Entertainment Electricity Gas & Water Distribution Construction & Land Development Agriculture & Fishing Credit Demand Index: Medium 12 62 112 162 LC Jun-20* LC Mar-20 FC Mar-20 FC Jun-20* For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected a moderate increase in demand for local currency loans emanating from the Distribution, Professional & Other services, Electricity & Water, Construction and Transport industries. Lenders however are anticipating a decline in demand for foreign currency loans primarily emanating from the Transport, Tourism, Professional & Other Services and Electricity industries. Price of Credit10 For the review period, the indicative average lending rate on new local currency loans to micro businesses rose to 33.52 per cent from 20.78 per cent (see Table 10 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica December 2019 Quarter 3). This increase was reflected in higher interest rates on loans across all sector with Tourism indicating a predominant increase of over 2,000.00 bps over 100 per cent. This sharp increase primarily reflected lenders response to risk posed by the industry in light of the pandemic. Interest rates on foreign currency loans to micro businesses rose by 25 bps to 7.75 per cent for the review quarter. This rise was evident in the Tourism industry albeit partiallly offset by a fall in rates applicable to the Distribution industries. For the June 2020 quarter11, lenders reported that they expected a decline in interest rates on both local and foreign currency loans to micro businesses. Table 3: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Micro Businesses MICRO Local Currency Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20* Agriculture & Fishing 19.20 30.31 30.93 Construction & Land 17.38 35.44 30.23 Development Distribution 33.67 34.17 28.03 Electricity, Gas & Water 20.34 33.05 28.22 Entertainment 20.34 34.12 33.79 Manufacturing 20.34 34.81 29.73 Mining & Quarrying 20.34 34.19 29.53 Professional & Other Services 17.44 28.99 28.18 Tourism 20.34 41.75 34.33 Transport, Storage & 18.47 28.36 25.94 Communication Average 20.78 33.52 29.89 The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter. 11 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates 14 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ September 2019 Quarter Small Business Lending12 Credit Conditions For the March 2020 quarter, overall credit conditions faced by small businesses improved marginally (see Figure 9a and Appendix A: Table 8). This was reflected in lower fees for both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 9b) for the quarter. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to significantly ease credit conditions for both secured and unsecured loans to small businesses. Credit Supply Credit made available to small firms declined relative to the previous quarter. Lenders reported that growth in local currency loan supply remain unchanged for all industries, except for Manufacturing which saw a decline. The credit made available for foreign currency loans remained unchanged for most industries. The two exceptions were Distribution, which reflected a marginal decline, and Agriculture & Fishing, which reflected a marginal increase in credit availability. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected to reduce the level of foreign and local currency credit which they make available to small businesses. This decline will be seen across all industries as respondents indicated that this was one measure they would be undertaking to manage risk during the pandemic. Figure 10a: Credit Conditions for Small Businesses 107 Small 106 105 Index: 104 103 Conditions 102 101 Credit 100 99 Figure 10b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Small Businesses Small 111 Unsecured Secured 109 Index: 107 Conditions 105 103 Credit 101 99 1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions. Credit Demand The demand for loans by small businesses increased in the review quarter and was reflected in the CDI of 100.6 relative to 98.9 in the previous quarter. This increase was reflected in the demand for local 12 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 15 ♦ currency credit, as demand for foreign currency loans declined. There was increased demand for local currency loans by the Distribution, Manufacturing, Professional & Other Business Services, Electricity Gas Water and Entertainment industries. The decline in demand for foreign currency loan was largely reflected in the Professional & Other Business Services industries. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected a decline in the demand for both local and foreign currency loans by small firms. Price of Credit13 For the March 2020 quarter, the indicative average lending rate on new local currency loans to small businesses rose to 11.48 per cent from 9.78 per cent. The increase mainly reflected higher borrowing costs for most industries, except for the Agriculture & Fishing and Manufacturing industries. The average interest rate on foreign currency loans rose by approximately 29 bps to 7.71 per cent, which was mainly observed in the Agriculture & Fishing, Distribution, Professional & Other Business Services industries. March 2020 Quarter For the March 2020 quarter14, lenders reported planned increases in interest rates on both new local and foreign currency loans to small business enterprises by 81 bps and 90 bps respectively. Table 4: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Small Businesses SMALL Local Currency Foreign Currency Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20* Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20* Agriculture & Fishing 11.79 11.77 11.72 7.46 8.00 8.50 Construction & Land 9.34 12.84 11.84 7.50 7.50 8.60 Development Distribution 10.93 11.22 11.08 7.18 7.65 8.64 Electricity, Gas & 8.92 12.38 12.04 7.50 7.50 8.60 Water Entertainment 7.81 11.07 11.41 0.00 0.00 8.46 Manufacturing 10.59 9.73 11.08 0.00 0.00 0.00 Mining & Quarrying 8.88 11.91 11.78 7.50 7.50 8.60 Professional & Other 10.25 11.26 11.42 7.24 8.81 8.75 Services Tourism 7.81 10.69 11.22 7.46 7.25 8.21 Transport, Storage & 11.44 11.98 11.42 7.50 7.50 8.80 Communication Average 9.78 11.48 11.50 7.42 7.71 8.57 The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter 13 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey. 14 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 16 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Medium-Sized Business Lending15 Credit Conditions Lending conditions faced by medium-sized businesses remained unchanged in the March 2020 quarter, relative to the previous quarter. This was reflected in a credit conditions index of 100.0 for the March quarter (see Figure 10a and Appendix A: Table 8). The unchanged credit terms for the March quarter was reflected in both unsecured and secured loans (see Figure 10b). For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to tighten credit terms applied to both secured and unsecured loans. Credit Supply Credit made available to medium-sized firms remained unchanged for the March 2020 quarter, relative to the December 2019 quarter. This was reflected in both local and foreign currency credit and across all industries. For the June 2020 quarter, the CSI for medium-sized businesses is expected to tighten for both secured and unsecured lending. Figure 11a: Credit Conditions for Medium-sized Businesses Figure 11b: Credit Conditions for Medium-sized Businesses 1. Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions 2. The asterisk (*) represents expectations provided by the respondents. Credit Demand Growth in overall demand for loans by medium-sized firms accelerated slightly in the review quarter. This 15 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 17 ♦ was reflected in a CDI of 104.8 compared to 104.4 in the previous quarter. The CDI reflected a slight acceleration in credit demand for both foreign currency and local currency loans. For foreign currency loans, this was largely evidenced in the Construction & Land Development and Professional & Other Services industries. The acceleration in credit demand for local currency loans was largely reflected in the Distribution and Manufacturing industries (see Figure 11). For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected a faster rate of expansion in the demand for both local and foreign currency loans from medium- sized firms relative to the March 2020 quarter. For local currency, demand is expected to increase or remain unchanged for all industries except Agriculture Fishing, Mining & Quarrying and Entertainment which is anticipated to reflect a contraction in demand. While for foreign currency, demand is expected to increase particularly for the Construction

Construction Land Development, Transportation, Storage & Communication, Tourism, Distribution and Professional & Other Services industries (see Figure 11 ).

Figure 12: Credit Demanded by Medium-sized Businesses Transport, Storage & Communication Tourism Professional & Other Services Mining & Quarrying Manufacturing Entertainment Electricity Gas & Water Distribution Construction & Land Development Agriculture & Fishing Credit Demand Index: Medium 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 LC Mar-20 LC Jun-20* FC Mar-20 FC Jun-20* 16 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica March 2020 Quarter 1. An index less than 100 indicates a reduction in the Credit availability while an index greater than 100 indicates an increase. 2. The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents. Price of Credit16 There was a rise in the indicative average lending rate on new local and foreign currency loans to medium- sized businesses for the review period. The average rate on local currency loans rose to 8.84 per cent from 8.78 per cent in the previous quarter. This was mostly evident in the Tourism, Transport, Storage & Communication, Entertainment, Manufacturing and Electricity, Gas & Water industries. Similarly, there was a rise of 124 bps to 8.16 per cent in the average rate on foreign currency loans for the review quarter. Of note, there was an increase in all loan rates in all industry (see Table 5). Table 5: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Medium-sized Businesses MEDIUM Local Currency Foreign Currency Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20* Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20* Agriculture & 8.53 8.45 8.72 7.10 8.33 7.50 Fishing Construction & 10.50 8.65 9.00 7.00 8.33 7.50 Land Development Distribution 8.88 8.84 8.87 7.23 8.06 7.50 Electricity, Gas & 8.58 8.92 8.68 7.00 8.33 7.71 Water Entertainment 8.58 8.92 9.17 7.00 8.33 7.64 Manufacturing 8.42 8.75 8.67 n.a n.a n.a Mining & 9.28 9.13 8.64 7.00 8.33 7.50 Quarrying Professional & 8.97 9.24 8.88 6.60 7.58 7.64 Other Services Tourism 7.85 8.92 9.17 6.36 7.83 7.64 Transport, Storage 8.19 8.59 8.88 7.00 8.33 7.64 & Communication Average 8.78 8.84 8.87 6.92 8.16 7.59 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 18 ♦ The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter. Lenders are expected to increase local currency loan interest rates to medium-sized firm by 3 bps to 8.87 per cent for the June 2020 quarter17. Higher rates are 17 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica March 2020 Quarter expected across most industries with Construction Transport, Storage & Communication and Agriculture Fishing expected to have the largest increases. Interest rates on foreign currency credit are expected to fall in the June 2020 quarter. 19 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Large Corporations and Commercial Lending18 Credit Conditions Lending conditions faced by large firms tightened in the March 2020 quarter, relative to the previous quarter. This was reflected in a credit conditions index of 99.5 for the quarter relative to the CCI of 100.0 in the previous quarter (see Figure 12a and Appendix A: Table 8). Credit terms applied to secured loans remained unchanged but credit terms applied to unsecured loans tightened (see Figure 12b). The deterioration in credit conditions applied to unsecured loans was associated with higher interest rates. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they plan to continue to tighten credit conditions applied to both secured and unsecured loans. This projected tightening would be reflected in higher interest rates and loan covenant on secured and unsecured loans as well as loan monitoring requirements for secured loans. Figure 13a: Credit Conditions for Large Businesses Figure 13b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Large Businesses Large 103 101 Index: Conditions 99 97 Credit 95 Secured Unsecured Indices above 100 indicate easing of credit market conditions while indices below 100 indicate tightening of market conditions The asterisk (*) represents forward looking expectations provided by the respondents. Credit Supply Credit availability to large businesses declined relative to the previous quarter. This was reflected in a CSI of 93.3 for the quarter, relative to 102.6 in the previous quarter. The CSI reflected notable reductions in credit made available for both local and foreign currency loans. Less credit was channeled to all industries except for Distribution, Construction & Land Development and Professional & Other Services industries (see Figure 13). The decline in credit availability reflect changes in lenders' risk appetite, loan portfolio mix and economic outlook of lenders. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders plan to increase the availability of local currency credit particularly to the Manufacturing, Distribution and Electricity, Gas & Water industries. On the other hand, lenders plan to 18 Previously published data points have been revised as our methodology and other review processes have been updated for consistency. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 20 ♦ reduce foreign currency credit made available to large businesses, particularly those in the Tourism industry given measures imposed by the government in response to the pandemic. Figure 14: Availability of Credit to Large Businesses Transport, Storage & Communication Tourism Professional & Other Services Mining & Quarrying Manufacturing Entertainment Electricity Gas & Water Distribution Construction & Land Development Agriculture & Fishing Credit Supply Index: Large 76 80 84 88 92 96 100 104 108 LC Mar-20 LC Jun-20* FC Mar-20 FC Jun-20* An index less than 100 indicates a reduction in credit availability while an index greater than 100 indicates an increase. The asterisks (*) represent forward looking expectations provided by the respondents. Credit Demand There was a contraction in demand for credit from large businesses in the March 2020 quarter as indicated by a CDI of 95.6 compared with 104.5 in the previous quarter. This contraction was reflected in the demand for both local currency and foreign currency loans. Decline in local currency loans in the review quarter stemmed from all the industries except Construction & Land Development, Distribution and Professional & Other Services industries (see Figure 14). The decline in foreign currency loans stemmed from the Agriculture & Fishing, Mining & Quarrying, Tourism, Entertainment and Electricity, Gas & Water industries. Lenders highlighted that important factors 19 The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica March 2020 Quarter that influenced credit demand from large businesses were changes in business activities, Interest rates and macroeconomic risks, developments in one or more economic industries as well as other factors. For the June 2020 quarter, lenders reported that they expected slower rate of growth in the demand for credit by large firms relative to the contraction which occurred in the March 2020 quarter. This expectation was underpinned by anticipated deceleration in the growth of local and foreign currency loan demand, in all industries except Electricity, Gas & Water and Distribution industries. Figure 15: Credit Demanded by Large Businesses Transport, Storage & Communication Tourism Professional & Other Services Mining & Quarrying Manufacturing Entertainment Electricity Gas & Water Distribution Construction & Land Development Agriculture & Fishing Credit Demand Index: Large 70 90 110 130 LC Mar-20 LC Jun-20* FC Mar-20 FC Jun-20* An index less than 100 indicates a reduction in credit demand while an index greater than 100 indicates an increase. The asterisks (*) represent forward looking expectations provided by the respondents. Price of Credit19 For the review quarter, indicative lending rates on new local currency loans to large corporations fell by 26 bps to 7.37 per cent. Foreign currency rates fell by 20 bps to 5.72 per cent (see Table 6). The fall in interest rates on local currency loans was evident in the Agriculture & Fishing, Distribution, Entertainment, Manufacturing, 21 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Tourism and Professional & Other Services industries. The lower rates on foreign currency loans were particularly evident all the industries except for the Construction & Land Development, Entertainment, Mining & Quarrying and Tourism industries. For the June 2020 quarter20, the average interest rate on new local currency credit to large firms is expected to rise by 10 bps to 7.71 per cent. The average interest rate on foreign currency credit is anticipated to rise by 90 bps to 6.62 per cent. Table 6: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Large Businesses LARGE Local Currency Foreign Currency Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20* Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20* Agriculture & Fishing 7.42 6.66 7.81 6.00 5.38 6.79 Construction & Land 7.08 7.10 8.02 6.00 6.24 6.83 Development Distribution 7.17 6.73 7.29 6.75 6.50 6.50 Electricity, Gas & 6.63 7.08 7.59 5.97 5.50 6.58 Water Entertainment 6.88 6.75 6.60 5.50 5.50 6.58 Manufacturing 7.37 6.99 6.95 0.00 0.00 6.58 Mining & Quarrying 7.55 7.55 8.09 5.50 5.50 6.50 Professional & Other 8.33 7.16 8.19 5.94 5.21 6.67 Services Tourism 7.71 7.51 7.23 5.98 6.11 6.58 Transport, Storage & 10.18 10.18 6.93 5.63 5.50 6.63 Communication Average 7.63 7.37 7.47 5.92 5.72 6.62 The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents. Note that "n.a" indicates that creditors did not lend to businesses within those industries for the review quarter 20 Respondent's expectations for future interest rates may include prime rates © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 22 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Appendix A: Overall Credit Market Conditions Figure 16: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Secured Loans Secured Loans 40 30 20 10 0 -10 -20 Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19 Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20* Interest rates Fees Max. Loan-to-Value Ratio Max. Debt Service Ratio Max. Repay. Period Collateral Requirements Max. Size of Credit Lines Loan Covenants Loan Monitoring Req. Bars above the zero line represent factors that contributed to an easing in credit conditions while bars below the line contributed to a tightening in credit conditions for the quarter. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents. Figure 17: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Unsecured Loans Unsecured Loans 60 40 20 0 -20 -40 Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19 Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20* Credit Card Limits Int. Rates on Credit Cards Min. Prop. of Bal. Repaid Loan Monitoring Req. Int. Rates on Non-Credit Card Fees Loan Covenants Max. Repay. Period Max. Size of Credit Lines Max. Debt Service Ratio Interest Rates Bars above the zero line represent factors that contributed to an easing in credit conditions while bars below the line contributed to a tightening in credit conditions for the quarter. The asterisks (*) represent expectations provided by the respondents. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 23 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Table 7: Components of Credit Demand and Supply Indices March 2019 December 2019 March 2020 Survey Survey Survey SUPPLY Mar-19 Jun-19* Dec-19 Mar-20* Mar-20 Jun-20* Credit Supply Index 106.1 107.4 100.4 100.5 98.8 95.9 Credit to Businesses 101.7 101.5 100.6 100.8 98.3 93.8 Credit to Individuals 114.9 119.1 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 101.8 101.7 100.5 100.4 98.2 94.6 LC to Business FC to Business 101.5 101.2 100.8 101.1 98.3 93.0 DEMAND Mar-19 Jun-19* Dec-19 Mar-20* Mar-20 Jun-20* Credit Demand Index 100.7 112.4 106.3 110.2 92.3 82.2 Demand by Businesses 87.2 102.1 100.8 103.1 101.5 96.6 Demand by Individuals 125.9 132.9 116.3 124.4 73.3 53.4 82.6 103.6 100.3 103.7 103.3 98.1 LC by Business FC by Business 93.7 100.6 102.4 102.5 100.4 95.2 *Expectations for the upcoming quarter from the current survey. Indices greater than 100 indicate an increase relative to the previous quarter, while indices less than 100 indicate a decline. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 24 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Table 8: Reported Indices and Interest Rates on New Loans OVERALL Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Credit Conditions Index 102.3 100.1 99.9 Credit Supply Index 106.1 100.4 98.8 Credit Demand Index 100.7 106.3 92.3 Price of LC Credit 14.80 12.76 15.60 Price of FC Credit 7.33 6.94 7.34 PERSONAL Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Credit Conditions Index 107.1 100.0 100.0 Credit Supply Index 114.9 100.0 100.0 Credit Demand Index 125.9 116.3 73.3 Price of LC Credit 17.06 16.83 16.78 ALL BUSINESSES Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Credit Conditions Index 101.1 100.1 99.9 Credit Supply Index 101.7 100.6 98.3 Credit Demand Index 87.2 100.8 101.5 Price of LC Credit 14.23 11.74 15.30 Price of FC Credit 7.33 6.94 7.34 o.w. MICRO Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Credit Conditions Index 100.0 100.8 100.0 Credit Supply Index 99.9 99.9 100.0 Credit Demand Index 73.0 95.5 104.9 Price of LC Credit 29.80 20.78 33.52 Price of FC Credit 8.13 7.50 7.75 o. w. SMALL Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Credit Conditions Index 101.1 99.7 100.2 Credit Supply Index 101.1 100.0 99.8 Credit Demand Index 82.2 98.9 100.6 Price of LC Credit 10.77 9.78 11.48 Price of FC Credit 9.49 7.42 7.71 o. w. MEDIUM Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Credit Conditions Index 101.0 100.0 100.0 Credit Supply Index 100.0 100.0 100.0 Credit Demand Index 88.4 104.4 104.8 Price of LC Credit 9.10 8.78 8.84 Price of FC Credit 6.80 6.92 8.16 o. w. LARGE Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Credit Conditions Index 102.2 100.0 99.5 Credit Supply Index 105.5 102.6 93.3 Credit Demand Index 105.0 104.5 95.6 Price of LC Credit 7.26 7.63 7.37 Price of FC Credit 4.90 5.92 5.72 © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 1. Indices greater than 100 indicate an increase relative to the previous quarter, while indices less than 100 indicate a decline. 25 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Figure 18: Drivers of the Supply of Credit All Loans 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20* Market pressures from capital markets Risks associated with lending to Hshlds & Indivs. Market Share Objectives Changes in loan portfolio mix Changes in competition Changes in appetite for risk Changes in economic sector-specific risks Changing Economic Outlook Changing cost/availability of funds © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey 26 ♦ Figure 19: Drivers of the Demand of Secured Credit All Loans 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20* Collateral Value Change(s) in personal income Other factors Loan Promotion Activities Developments in one or more economic sectors Change(s) in macroeconomic risks Change(s) in interest rates Change(s) in government policy Change(s) in business activity © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica March 2020 Quarter Figure 20: Drivers of the Demand of Unsecured Credit All Loans 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20* Change(s) in personal income Other factors Loan Promotion Activities Developments in one or more economic sectors Change(s) in macroeconomic risks Change(s) in interest rates Change(s) in government policy Change(s) in business activity 27 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Appendix B: Glossary and Definitions Diffusion Index (DI) - This is used to compute the various indices used in the report and is a method of summarizing the common tendency of a group of statistical series. The DI value is calculated as: = [( + 0.5 × )- ( + 0.5 × )] ∗ 100 + 100 Where = percentage of respondents selecting "substantially stronger" or "substantially tightened" ms = percentage of respondents selecting "moderately stronger" or "moderately tightened" sw = percentage of respondents selecting "substantially weaker" or "substantially eased" mw = percentage of respondents selecting "moderately weaker" or "moderately eased By construction, lenders who report that credit conditions have "changed substantially" are assigned twice the score as those who report that the index has "changed moderately". The use of the fixed weight (0.5) relating to the proportion of respondents selecting either moderately stronger or moderately weaker distinguishes between the level of conviction in the respondents' answers. The scores are then weighted by the market share of the respondents. The diffusion index (DI) is therefore the net percentage balance of opinion, computed as the difference between the weighted balance of lenders reporting an increase in the index and those reporting a decline. The metric always ranges between 0 and 200 Credit Conditions Index of Price and Non-Price Loan Terms CCI = Average (DI for Secured Loans, DI for Unsecured Loans) Relative to the previous quarter, Unchanged Credit Conditions: CCI = 100 Easing of Credit Conditions: CCI > 100 Tightening of Credit Conditions: CCI < 100 Credit Demand Index (CDI) - The average net balance of opinion of credit demand across firm sizes and economic industries. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 28 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter ∑=1 � ∑ � � ∗100+100 � ����=1 = � � ℎ = = CDI = Average (Local Currency Demand by Firm Size, Foreign Currency Demand by Firm Size, Demand for Personal Credit) Relative to the previous quarter, Unchanged Credit Demand: CDI = 100 Increase in Credit Demand: CDI > 100 Reduction in Credit Demand: CDI < 100 Credit Supply Index (CSI) - The average net balance of opinion of credit availability across economic industries and firm sizes. ∑=1 � ∑ ∗100+100 � = � =1 � ℎ = = CSI = Average (Local Currency Supply by Firm Size, Foreign Currency Supply by Firm Size, Supply of Personal Credit) Relative to the previous quarter, Unchanged Credit Made Available: CSI = 100 Increase in Credit Made Available: CSI > 100 Reduction in Credit Made Available: CSI < 100 The following are definitions of the price and non-price credit conditions discussed in the report: Interest rates - changes in the annual percentage interest rates on loans. Fees applicable to loans - fixed fees charged when a new loan is being taken out. Repayment period - refers to the maximum duration of credit that is extended to the customer. Debt service ratio - the ratio of the amount borrowed to the estimated or reported income of the customer, usually taken into consideration in relation to loans secured on dwellings. It is considered as a more general concept of 'affordability'. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 29 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Size of credit lines - assesses changes in total credit lines (drawn or not) offered to businesses . The term "credit line" refers to a facility with a stated maximum amount, which a corporate is entitled to borrow from an institution at any given time. Loan monitoring requirements - additional reporting required of the business borrower as part of the conditions of the loan agreement (e.g. regular reporting of inventory margins). Loan covenants - an agreement or stipulation expressed in loan contracts by which the business borrower pledges to take certain action (an affirmative covenant) or to refrain from taking a certain action (a negative covenant), and is consequently part of the terms and conditions of the loan. Collateral requirements - changes in the requirements for the types of assets used to secure loans, for example, receivables, property, plant & equipment. Loan to value (LTV) ratio - the ratio of the amount borrowed to the appraisal or market value of the underlying collateral, usually taken into consideration in relation to loans secured on dwellings. Credit card limits - changes in the limits applicable to an institution's main credit card products offered to individuals Minimum proportion of balance paid - the minimum proportion of the outstanding balance on a credit card which must be repaid by the individual borrower. Interest rates on non- credit card lending - changes in interest rates on non-credit card unsecured loan products offered to individuals Interest rates on credit card lending - changes in the annual percentage interest rates on credit card products offered to individuals. © Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica 30 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Box: A Redefinition of Business Sizes Bank' of Jamaica's quarterly Survey of Credit Conditions covers personal lending, micro-business lending, small business lending, medium-sized business lending as well as large corporate and commercial lending. Prior to April 2018, participants in the survey were required to classify firms by their loan size at origination or their annual turnover as reflected below: Table 1: Previous classification of firm sizes Classification Loan Size (at Annual origination) Sales/Turnover Micro Less than Less than Businesses US$10,000.00 US$100,000.00 Small Businesses US$10,000 < Loan US$100,000.00 < Size < $US100,000 Sales < US$5.0 MN Medium-sized US$100,000 < Loan US$5.0 MN < Sales < Businesses Size < US$1.0 MN US$25.0 MN Large, Corporate Greater than Greater than & Commercial Businesses US$1.0 MN US$25.0 MN A review was undertaken of this definition in the context of a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Entrepreneurship Policy review and update in 2016. The consensus among MSME stakeholders was that both total annual turnover and number of employees were relevant qualitative indicators for the size of firms in Jamaica as these are readily understandable and aligned withexisting data collection mechanisms. In this context, the MSME Entrepreneurship Policy was updated and tabled in Parliament in November 2017. It contains the updated national definition as follows: Table 2: New classification of firm sizes Secondary Indicator Primary Indicator (J$) (For Guidance Purposes Only) Classification Annual No. Employees Sales/Turnover Micro ≤ J$15 MN ≤5 Businesses Small J$15 MN >Sales≤ J$75 6 -20 Businesses MN Medium-sized J$75 MN < Sales 21-50 Businesses ≤J$425 MN Source: Jamaica Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) & Entrepreneurship Policy (updated 2017) 31 Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey ♦ March 2020 Quarter Against this background, effective April 2018, Bank of Jamaica replaced the definitions for MSMEs used by institutions in their responses to the survey of credit conditions and their completion of prudential returns with the updated definition in the updated MSME & Entrepreneurship Policy (2017). 