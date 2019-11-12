Bank of Jamaica : FX Market Press Release - 12 November 2019

12 November 2019

Recent Developments in the Foreign Exchange Market

Today Bank of Jamaica sold US$40 million via B-FXITT to authorized dealers and cambios to augment supply in the market.

The factors behind the recent depreciation in the exchange rate are well known and Bank of Jamaica expects that these impulses will subside and that normalcy will return to the market. There has been an increase in demand for foreign currency due to the regular re-stocking by retailers for the Christmas season. Further, there has been extraordinary demand relating to portfolio transactions.

Notwithstanding the recent depreciation, inflows into the foreign exchange market remained healthy. For October 2019, average daily inflow from earners was approximately US$31 million, in line with October 2018. However, driven by the factors noted above, demand has outstripped this supply.

Bank of Jamaica notes the public's concern about the recent depreciation in the exchange rate. Based on Jamaica's economic fundamentals, the Bank does not expect that the recent pace of exchange rate movement will be sustained. The current account deficit of the balance of payments is expected to remain low and sustainable, albeit slightly higher than the deficit recorded in 2018. Accounting for the impact of foreign direct investment, inflows will be sufficient to cover this deficit.

The Bank remains committed to maintaining orderly conditions in the foreign exchange market and will only intervene to prevent disorderly market conditions. Bank of Jamaica is advanced in the development of a trading platform for foreign exchange that will introduce greater transparency. We continue to urge Jamaicans to make use of forward contracts in managing their foreign exchange needs.

