Bank of Jamaica : Highlights of Macroprudential Policy Report - June 2019

Overview

During the June 2019 quarter, risks to the financial sector remained tempered within the context of a generally favourable domestic macroeconomic environment. Notwithstanding the continued low domestic interest rate environment, there was a slowdown in the growthof private sector credit during the review quarter.

Despite the slowdown in private sector credit, debt sustainability measures for both the household and corporate sectors deteriorated during the review quarter.In addition, there was a notable increase in the credit-to- GDP gap to 2.1 per cent. Against this background, financial institutions have maintained their extent ofleverage and maturity mismatch.

Deposit-taking institutions' (DTIs) risk exposures generally improved for the June 2019 quarter. Stress test results showed that DTIs remained largely robust to the contemplated financial shocks. In addition the resilienceof non-deposit-takingfinancial institutions' sector (NDTFI) to the contemplated financial shocks were largely consistent with the previous quarter. Specifically, the securities dealers sector continued to display the greatest susceptibility to contemplated interest rate shocks, which also impacted the performance of the keybanking groups that were examined.

As it relates to interconnectedness, despite the interconnected nature assessments showed that the financial system was largely resilient to potentialcontagion risks.