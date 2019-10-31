Bank of Jamaica : Highlights of Macroprudential Policy Report - June 2019

|
MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY REPORT
BANK OF JAMAICA | HIGHLIGHTS | JUNE 2019 QUARTER
Contents
Preface………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………1
Overview………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..….2
Objective 1: Mitigate and prevent excessive credit growth and leverage………………...…2
Objective 2: Mitigate and prevent excessive maturity mismatches and market illiquidity………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...…3
Objective 3: Limit direct and indirect exposure concentrations……………………………….3
Objective 4: Limit the impact of interconnectedness and systemic importance……….4
Objective 5: Strengthen the resilience of the financial system………………………………...6
Preface
Bank of Jamaica frequently conducts assessments of the resilience and strength of the financial system. These financial system stability assessments inform the Bank's macroprudential policy. This report provides highlights of those assessments for the reporting quarter. The document is organized into five objective assessment areas, the analysis of which utilizes leading and coincident indicators relevant to the specific type of vulnerability. The aim of the report is to:
-
Convey Bank of Jamaica's financial system stability assessment.
-
Make clear the link between the Bank's assessment and any policy action taken.
-
Provide information on matters related to financial system stability.
Overview
During the June 2019 quarter, risks to the financial sector remained tempered within the context of a generally favourable domestic macroeconomic environment. Notwithstanding the continued low domestic interest rate environment, there was a slowdown in the growthof private sector credit during the review quarter.
Despite the slowdown in private sector credit, debt sustainability measures for both the household and corporate sectors deteriorated during the review quarter.In addition, there was a notable increase in the credit-to- GDP gap to 2.1 per cent. Against this background, financial institutions have maintained their extent ofleverage and maturity mismatch.
Deposit-taking institutions' (DTIs) risk exposures generally improved for the June 2019 quarter. Stress test results showed that DTIs remained largely robust to the contemplated financial shocks. In addition the resilienceof non-deposit-takingfinancial institutions' sector (NDTFI) to the contemplated financial shocks were largely consistent with the previous quarter. Specifically, the securities dealers sector continued to display the greatest susceptibility to contemplated interest rate shocks, which also impacted the performance of the keybanking groups that were examined.
As it relates to interconnectedness, despite the interconnected nature assessments showed that the financial system was largely resilient to potentialcontagion risks.
Objective 1
Mitigate and prevent excessive credit growth
and leverage
-
Risks from excessive credit growth are assessed to be low. Despite rates of growth beyond measured GDP, inflationary impacts on real asset prices are marginal. Further, financial entities have remained relatively well capitalized to absorb moderate losses in asset values.
-
Total credit increased by 2.0 per cent for the review quarter, which reflected a slowdown in the pace of credit growth.1 This growth resulted in additional financing of $14.3 billion in the system compared to the previous quarter. This represented annual growth in total credit of 12.8 per cent at end- June 2019, relative to annual growth of 18.0 per cent at end-March 2019 (see Chart 1.0). Accordingly, the total credit-to-GDP gap indicator grew to 2.1 per cent for the June 2019 quarter relative to 1.9 per cent at end-March 2019 (see Chart 1.1).
-
Regarding pressures on asset prices, residential real estate prices increased for the June 2019 quarter. Specifically, the property prices indices for all Jamaica, Kingston & St. Andrew and St. Catherine increased by 4.5 per cent, 2.3 per cent and
-
per cent, respectively. Also, there were increases in annual growth for the all Jamaica and St. Catherine indices. Overall, this outturn coincided with an annual increase in the housing-price-to-income ratio of 1.6 percentage points, which resulted from a faster pace of growth in average house prices relative to income (see Chart 1.2).
1 Total credit excludes loans to overseas residents and loans to other financial institutions. It includes financing through corporate bond issues.
Chart 1.0 Growth in Credit
Chart 1.1 Evolution of Credit-to-GDP Gap
Indicators
Chart 1.2 Adjusted Residential Real Estate Price
Index2
Objective 2
Mitigate and prevent excessive maturity
mismatches and market illiquidity
-
The balance sheet structure of financial entities show an improving trend in the risks associated with maturity mismatch and liquidity coverage. Generally, financial institutions demonstrate an improved ability to adjust to changing asset prices and liquidity outflows.
-
For the review quarter, maturity transformation metrics for both the DTI and NDTFI sectors reflected general improvement relative to the previous quarter. The decrease in the maturity mismatch ratios for the DTI and insurance sectors mainly resulted from greater than proportional increase in long-term liabilities relative to long-term assets. However, for the securities dealers this reduction reflected a greater than proportional increase in equity relative to long-term assets (see Chart 2.0).3
2.1 The extent of coverage of short-term liabilities with liquid assets improved across all sectors except for general insurance. This deterioration for the general insurance sub-sector reflected a larger than proportional growth in short- term liabilities relative to liquid assets. Meanwhile, the outturn for the DTI, securities dealers and life insurance sectors were mainly due to growth in
2 (i) The HPIR (housing-price-to-income) ratio is the average price of a housing
unit (across all types of dwellings) per quarter relative to the per capita personal disposable income for households; (ii) RREPIs have been adjusted for inflation.
3 Growth in long-term assets for DTIs, LIs and GIs grew by 1.3 per cent, 2.2 per cent
and -3.7 per cent, respectively. Growth in long-term liabilities for DTIs, LIs and GIs amounted to 1.7 per cent, per cent and 15.2 per cent, respectively. SDs long-term assets and liquid assets grew by 0.9 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively. At the same time, SDs short-term liabilities and long-term liabilities grew by 3.7 per cent and -15.6 per cent, respectively.
liquid assets that exceeded the pace of growth in short-term liabilities (see Chart 2.1).4
Objective3
Limit direct and indirect exposure
concentrations
-
The fall in public sector debt and resulting crowding in is gradually shifting the risk exposure to the household and corporate sectors. Accordingly, household and NFC debt sustainability measures show a slow but gradual deterioration. While at the same time, the low interest rate environment has left greater capacity for these sectors to service their debt.
-
Credit to the main economic sectors increased for the review quarter. Personal loans grew by 4.0 per cent while loans to the distribution sector increased by 5.1 per cent. In addition, there was an increase in household sector loans extended by DTIs as a share of DTIs' total assets. Similarly, non- financial corporate sector (NFCs) debt relative to its DTIs asset base also increased. Moreover, household debt to disposable income increased marginally which reflected slower growth in disposable income (see Chart 3.0).
-
Liquid assets for DTIs, LIs and GIs grew by 19.3 per cent, -2.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively. Short-term liabilities for DTIs, LIs and GIs grew by 4.9per cent, 8.1 per cent 6.8 per cent, respectively.
-
Maturity Transformation (Long term) = (long term assets - long term liabilities - nonredeemable equity) / total financial assets.
Chart 2.0 Maturity Transformation5
Chart 2.1 Liquidity Transformation6
3.1 In addition, households' net financial position to GDP ratio declined marginally over the review quarter. With regard to NFCs, both the ratio of debt to operating surplus and the sector's net financial position to GDP increased relative to the previous quarter (see Chart 3.1).
6 (i) Liquidity Transformation = short term liabilities [≤ 30 days] / liquid assets.
Liquid assets include high quality liquid assets, such as cash and equivalents, short- term investments and government securities with a 0% risk.
