Bank of Jamaica : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - December 2019

Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control
How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1
*December 2005 = 100
Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations
In October 2019 the exchange rate was J$137.51=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?
|
OVERALL SURVEY
|
|
|
|
Periods
|
|
Expected Depreciation
|
|
Ahead
|
Aug-19
|
Oct-19Nov-19
|
Dec-19
|
|
3Months
|
2.3
|
0.1
|
-12..26
|
0.2
|
6Months
|
3.0
|
0.6
|
2.6
|
0.6
|
12Months
|
3.1
|
1.0
|
2.6
|
1.2
Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill
In November 2019 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 1.61 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?
Perception of Inflation Control
Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation increased in the December 2019 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied" along with a decline in the proportion of respondents who were "dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.
Exchange Rate Expectations
Similar to the previous survey, respondents anticipate depreciation over all three time horizons. In the December 2019 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to depreciate by
0.2 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 1.2 per cent for the 3-month, 6-month,and 12- month horizons, respectively. This represents a slower pace of depreciation relative to the expected depreciation of 2.6 per cent that was recorded for all time horizons in the November 2019 survey (see Table 1).
Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill
Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.5 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual December 2019 outturn of 1.3 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.6 per cent.