Bank of Jamaica : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - December 2019

Inflation Expectations Survey

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) undertakes surveys of businesses on behalf of the Bank of Jamaica to ascertain the expectations of these economic agents about variables which are likely to have an impact on inflation in the near-term. In this regard, the survey captures the perception of Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors and Financial Controllers about the future movement of prices, current and future business conditions and the expected rate of increase in wages/salaries. These responses assist the Central Bank in charting future policy decisions. The

most recent survey was conducted between the 25th of November 2019 and the 3rd of January 2020 and had 304 respondents. Below are highlights from that survey.