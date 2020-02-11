Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - December 2019

02/11/2020 | 01:13pm EST

Survey of Businesses' Inflation

Expectations

December 2019

SECTOR ANALYSIS DEPARTMENT RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC PROGRAMMING DIVISION

Inflation Expectations Survey

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) undertakes surveys of businesses on behalf of the Bank of Jamaica to ascertain the expectations of these economic agents about variables which are likely to have an impact on inflation in the near-term. In this regard, the survey captures the perception of Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors and Financial Controllers about the future movement of prices, current and future business conditions and the expected rate of increase in wages/salaries. These responses assist the Central Bank in charting future policy decisions. The

most recent survey was conducted between the 25th of November 2019 and the 3rd of January 2020 and had 304 respondents. Below are highlights from that survey.

Figure 1: Inflation Expectations

If you expect inflation, what do you expect the rate of inflation to be for the current calendar year and

over the next 12 months?"

Figure 2: Expected Annual Inflation

What do you expect the rate of inflation to be over the next 12 months?

Overview

  • The December 2019 survey indicated an expected inflation of 4.9 per cent for calendar year (CY) 2019, which is higher than the November 2019 survey outturn of 4.8 per cent. The expected inflation 12 months ahead increased to 5.1 per cent relative to the previous survey outturn of 5.0 per cent.
  • The perception of inflation control increased in the December 2019 survey relative to the November 2019 survey.
  • Respondents anticipate that the currency will depreciate over all three surveyed time horizons (3-month,6-month, and 12-month horizons).
  • The majority of respondents continued to believe that the Bank's Policy rate will remain the same over the next three months.
  • The Present Business Conditions and Future Business Conditions Indices both reflected a higher level of optimism relative to the previous survey.

Inflation Expectations

In the December 2019 survey, respondents'

expectation for inflation for (CY) 2019 was 4.9 per cent. This expectation was below the annual point-to-point inflation of 6.2 per cent for December 2019 (see Figure 1).

Respondents' expectation of inflation 12 months ahead also increased to 5.1 per cent, from the previous survey's estimate of 5.0 per

cent (see Figure 2).

December 2019 Survey

Inflation Expectations Survey

Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control

How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1

*December 2005 = 100

Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations

In October 2019 the exchange rate was J$137.51=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?

OVERALL SURVEY

Periods

Expected Depreciation

Ahead

Aug-19

Oct-19Nov-19

Dec-19

3Months

2.3

0.1

-12..26

0.2

6Months

3.0

0.6

2.6

0.6

12Months

3.1

1.0

2.6

1.2

Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill

In November 2019 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 1.61 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?

Perception of Inflation Control

Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation increased in the December 2019 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied" along with a decline in the proportion of respondents who were "dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.

Exchange Rate Expectations

Similar to the previous survey, respondents anticipate depreciation over all three time horizons. In the December 2019 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to depreciate by

0.2 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 1.2 per cent for the 3-month, 6-month,and 12- month horizons, respectively. This represents a slower pace of depreciation relative to the expected depreciation of 2.6 per cent that was recorded for all time horizons in the November 2019 survey (see Table 1).

Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill

Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.5 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual December 2019 outturn of 1.3 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.6 per cent.

1 Index of inflation control calculated as the number of satisfied respondents minus the number of dissatisfied respondents plus 100

Inflation Expectations Survey

Table 2: Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate

In November 2019, the Bank of Jamaica's overnight rate (policy rate) was 0.50 per cent. What do you think this rate will be for the next 3 months?

OVERALL

FINANCIAL SECTOR

SURVEY DATES

Oct -19

Nov -19

Dec -19

Oct -19

Nov -19

Dec -19

Survey responses (percentage of total)

Significantly Lower

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Marginally Lower

13.0

11.0

4.6

25.5

14.3

25.5

Remain the Same

57.1

57.1

59.2

51.1

60.7

51.1

Marginally Higher

19.9

21.5

31.3

14.9

10.7

14.9

Significantly Higher

1.7

1.8

0.3

0.0

5.4

0.0

Don't Know

8.3

8.6

4.3

0.0

0.0

8.5

Figure 5: Present Business Conditions

In general, do you think business conditions are better or worse than they were a year ago in Jamaica?

*Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100

Figure 6: Future Business Conditions

Do you think that in a year from now business conditions will get better or get worse than they are at present?

  • Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100

Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate

In the December 2019 survey, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would remain the same over the next three months. This proportion increased relative to the previous survey.

With regards to the financial sector, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would be unchanged. Furthermore, responses from the financial sector revealed that 25.5 per cent of respondents expected the rate to be marginally lower. This represented an increase relative to the November 2019 survey.

Perception of Present and Future Business Conditions

In the December 2019 survey, the Present Business Conditions Index increased to 115.8 relative to 111.3 recorded in the previous survey. The Future Business Conditions Index also increased to 127.6 relative to 123.6 in the previous survey (see Figures 5 and 6).

The advance in the Present Business Conditions Index reflected an increase in the number of respondents of the view that conditions are "better". The outturn for the Future Business Conditions Index mainly reflected an increase in the proportion of respondents who believe that conditions will be "better."

Table 3: Operating Expenses

Which input do you think will have the highest price increase in the next 12 months?

Oct-19Nov-19

Dec-19

Utilities

27.9

28.5

26.0

Stock replacement

33.1

32.2

38.8

Raw materials

12.5

9.8

9.2

Fuel & Transport

16.4

22.1

16.1

Wages & Salary

7.5

6.1

8.9

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0

Not Stated

2.6

1.2

1.0

Expected Increase in Operating Expenses

Respondents indicated that they expected the largest increase in production costs over the next 12 months to emanate from stock replacement, utilities and fuel/transport. The cost of wages and salary is anticipated to be the least likely to increase (see Table 3).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 18:12:01 UTC
