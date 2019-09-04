Bank of Jamaica : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - July 2019

Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control
How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?
*December 2005 = 100
Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations
In May 2019 the exchange rate was J$135.61=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?
Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill
In May 2019 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 0.75 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?
Perception of Inflation Control
Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation increased in the July 2019 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied" along with a decline in the proportion of respondents who were "neither satisfied or dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.
Exchange Rate Expectations
In contrast to the previous survey, respondents anticipate appreciation over all three time horizons. In the July 2019 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to appreciate by 0.8 per cent, 0.3 per cent, and 0.7 per cent for the 3- month, 6-month, and 12- month horizons, respectively. This is in contrast to the expected depreciations of 3.4 percent, 4.3 percent, and
4.1 per cent that were recorded in the May 2019 survey (see Table 1).
Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill
Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 2.3 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual July 2019 outturn of 1.9 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 2.2 per cent.