Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Survey of Businesses' Inflation

Expectations

July 2019

RESEARCH SERVICES DEPARTMENT

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC PROGRAMMING DIVISION

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) undertakes surveys of businesses on behalf of the Bank of Jamaica to ascertain the expectations of these economic agents about variables which are likely to have an impact on inflation in the near-term. In this regard, the survey captures the perception of Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors and Financial Controllers about the future movement of prices, current and future business conditions and the expected rate of increase in wages/salaries. These responses assist the Central Bank in charting future policy decisions. The

most recent survey was conducted between the 24th of June 2019 and the 19th of July 2019 and had 318 respondents. Below are highlights from that survey.

Figure 1: Inflation Expectations

If you expect inflation, what do you expect the rate of inflation to be for the current calendar year and over the next 12 months?"

Figure 2: Expected Annual Inflation

What do you expect the rate of inflation to be over the next 12 months?

6.0

5.0

4.7

4.7

4.6

4.0

3.9

4.2

3.9

3.0

2.0

12 Month Ahead Inflation Expectation

1.0

Actual Inflation YoY

0.0

Overview

  • The July 2019 survey indicated an expected inflation of 4.4 per cent for calendar year (CY) 2019, which is higher than the May 2019 survey outturn of 4.1 per cent. The expected inflation 12 months ahead increased to 4.6 per cent relative to the previous survey outturn of 4.2 per cent.
  • The perception of inflation control increased marginally in the July 2019 survey relative to the May 2019 survey.
  • Respondents anticipate that the currency will appreciate over all three surveyed time horizons (3-month,6-month, and 12-month horizons).
  • The majority of respondents continued to believe that the Bank's Policy rate will remain the same over the next three months.
  • The Present Business Conditions and Future Business Conditions both reflected a higher level of optimism relative to the previous survey.

Inflation Expectations

In the July 2019 survey, respondents' expectation for inflation for (CY) 2019 was 4.4 per cent. This expectation was above the annual point-to-point inflation of 4.3 per cent for July 2019 (see Figure 1). Respondents' expectation of inflation 12 months ahead also increased to 4.6 per cent, from the previous survey's estimate of 4.2 per cent (see Figure 2).

July 2019 Survey

Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control

How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1

Very Satisfied

Satisfied

Dissatisfied

Very Dissatisfied

Inflation Control Index (RHS)

100%

140

5.2

3.4

3.0

2.8

2.7

8.8

7.8

9.4

8.4

4.2

3.0

2.4

3.3

2.6

3.2

2.5

90%

12.2

16.9

13.8

19.6

17.6

18.1

16.6

19.3

15.8

15.1

120

80%

16.9

21.2

20.6

18.5

percent

20.7

30.4

33.5

29.6

80

70%

100

60%

Index

.

50%

60

40%

36.4

33.8

43.4

34.4

40.2

33.2

32.6

32.0

24.0

19.4

23.7

34.7

34.5

39.2

40.0

35.0

40.3

30%

40

20%

20

10%

0% 0

*December 2005 = 100

Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations

In May 2019 the exchange rate was J$135.61=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?

OVERALL SURVEY

Periods

Expected Depreciation

Ahead

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

July-19

3Months

-2.6

-1.2

3.4

-0.8

6Months

-2.1

-0.7

4.3

-0.3

12Months

-1.1

-0.7

4.1

-0.7

Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill

In May 2019 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 0.75 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?

Intrate)

10

Actual Int.rate (3 mth T-bill)

Exp(All)

Exp(Fin)

Exp

9

8

&

7

Actual

6

(

5

Response

2.10

2.35

2.30

1.85

2.29

2.19

4

3

%

2

1

0

May 2019

Jul 2019

1 Index of inflation control calculated as the number of satisfied

respondents minus the number of dissatisfied respondents plus 100

Perception of Inflation Control

Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation increased in the July 2019 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied" along with a decline in the proportion of respondents who were "neither satisfied or dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.

Exchange Rate Expectations

In contrast to the previous survey, respondents anticipate appreciation over all three time horizons. In the July 2019 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to appreciate by 0.8 per cent, 0.3 per cent, and 0.7 per cent for the 3- month, 6-month, and 12- month horizons, respectively. This is in contrast to the expected depreciations of 3.4 percent, 4.3 percent, and

4.1 per cent that were recorded in the May 2019 survey (see Table 1).

Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill

Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 2.3 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual July 2019 outturn of 1.9 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 2.2 per cent.

July 2019 Survey

Table 2: Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate

In May 2019, the Bank of Jamaica's overnight rate (policy rate) was 0.75 per cent. What do you think this rate will be for the next 3 months?

OVERALL

FINANCIAL SECTOR

SURVEY DATES

Apr -19

May -19

Jul -19

Apr -19

May -19

Jul -19

Survey responses (percentage of total)

Significantly Lower

0.0

0.3

0.0

0.0

1.7

0.0

Marginally Lower

15.4

13.6

14.8

7.5

20.3

12.8

Remain the Same

60.0

55.2

53.5

67.9

59.3

46.8

Marginally Higher

20.0

25.6

24.5

20.8

11.9

31.9

Significantly Higher

0.3

0.0

1.6

0.0

0.0

2.1

Don't Know

4.3

5.4

5.3

3.8

6.8

0.0

Figure 5: Present Business Conditions

In general, do you think business conditions are better or worse than they were a year ago in Jamaica?

*Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100

Figure 6: Future Business Conditions

Do you think that in a year from now business conditions will get better or get worse than they are at present?

Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate

In the July 2019 survey, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would remain the same over the next three months. This proportion decreased relative to the previous survey.

With regard to the financial sector, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would be unchanged. Furthermore, responses from the financial sector revealed that 31.9 per cent of respondents expected the rate to be marginally higher. This represented an increase relative to the May 2019 survey.

Perception of Present and Future Business Conditions

In the July 2019 survey, the Present Business Conditions Index increased slightly to 125.5 relative to 124.9 recorded in the previous survey. The Future Business Conditions Index also increased to 149.3 relative to 141.7 in the previous survey (see Figures 5 and 6).

The advance in the Present Business Conditions Index reflected an increase in the number of respondents of the view that conditions are "about the same". The outturn for the Future Business Conditions Index mainly reflected an increase in the proportion of respondents who believe that conditions will be "better."

  • Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100

July 2019 Survey

Table 3: Operating Expenses

Which input do you think will have the highest price increase in the next 12 months?

Apr-19

May-19

July-19

Utilities

24.3

30.6

28.0

Stock replacement

37.7

25.9

35.8

Raw materials

7.9

9.1

11.0

Fuel & Transport

19.3

21.1

15.1

Wages & Salary

8.5

12.6

8.8

Other

2.3

0.6

0.0

Not Stated

0.0

0.0

1.3

Expected Increase in Operating Expenses

Respondents indicated that they expected the largest increase in production costs over the next 12 months to emanate from stock replacement, utilities and fuel/transport. The cost of wages and salary is anticipated to be the least likely to increase (see Table 3).

July 2019 Survey

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 00:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39pDozen Goldman partners could possibly exit by 2019-end - WSJ
RE
08:36pEXCLUSIVE : In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back
RE
08:28pMexico's government says U.S. duties on structural steel part of normal investigation
RE
08:22pBANK OF JAMAICA : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - July 2019
PU
08:17pNISSAN CEO SAIKAWA ADMITS TO MISCONDUCT IN COMPENSATION : Jiji
RE
07:50pSlack forecasts bigger third-quarter loss, slowing revenue growth; shares tumble
RE
07:48pU.S. biodiesel industry leaders urge Trump's EPA to lift biodiesel mandate
RE
07:17pAFFORDABILITY REMAINS MAJOR ISSUE FOR AUSTRALIANS : Aer
PU
07:09pUK manufacturing locked in pre-Brexit nosedive - trade body
RE
06:57pMARY BARRA : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
4JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : to power more intelligent environments at GSX 2019
5NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action La..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group