Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

Bank of Jamaica

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees

as at 30 June 2019

Bank of Jamaica publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®- RTGS on a quarterly basis. This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment to ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.

The following table provides the JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®- RTGS participant as at 30 June 2019 and the comparative period 31 March 2019.

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees as at 31 March 2019 and 30 June 2019

As at 31 March 2019

As at 30 June 2019

Institution

Incoming

Outgoing

Incoming

Outgoing

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

Commercial Banks

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

National Commercial Bank

201.54

201.54

201.54

201.54

201.54

201.54

Jamaica Limited (Personal)

National Commercial Bank

201.54

201.54

2,912.50

201.54

201.54

2,912.50

Jamaica Limited

(Corporate)

The Bank of Nova Scotia

385.00

SNO

1,385.00

385.00

SNO

1,385.00

Jamaica Limited (Personal)

The Bank of Nova Scotia

385.00

385.00

1,385.00

385.00

385.00

1,385.00

Jamaica Limited

(Corporate)

Sagicor Bank Jamaica

200.00

200.00

350.00

200.00

200.00

350.00

Limited

FirstCaribbean

209.70

148.72

209.70

209.70

148.72

209.70

International Bank

CitiBank N.A.

145.63

145.63

145.63

145.63

145.63

145.63

First Global Bank Limited

FREE

210.00

700.00

FREE

210.00

700.00

(Personal)

First Global Bank Limited

300.00

210.00

700.00

300.00

210.00

700.00

(Corporate)

JN Bank Limited

235.00

235.00

235.00

235.00

235.00

235.00

JMMB Bank (Jamaica)

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

Limited

Merchant Bank

Cornerstone Trust &

100.00

SNO

400.00

100.00

SNO

400.00

Merchant Bank Limited

Building Society

Victoria Mutual Building

130.00

150.00

400.00

130.00

150.00

400.00

Society

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees as at 31 March 2019 and 30 June 2019

As at 31 March 2019

As at 30 June 2019

Institution

Incoming

Outgoing

Incoming

Outgoing

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

Primary Dealers

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

Barita Investments Limited

250.00

SNO

300.00

250.00

SNO

300.00

FirstCaribbean

209.70

SNO

209.70

209.70

SNO

209.70

International Securities

Limited

JN Fund Managers Limited

FREE

250.00

250.00

FREE

250.00

250.00

Jamaica Money Market

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

250.00

Brokers Limited

Mayberry Investments

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

Limited

NCB Capital Markets

350.00

SNO

500.00

350.00

SNO

500.00

Limited

Sagicor Investments

200.00

350.00

350.00

200.00

200.00

350.00

Jamaica Limited

Scotia Investments Jamaica

FREE

500.00

500.00

FREE

500.00

500.00

Limited

Statistics

Average

190.62

230.46

554.00

190.62

221.62

554.00

Maximum

385

500

2,912.50

385

500

2,912.50

Minimum

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Note:

  • JamClear®-RTGSfees include GCT.
  • Incoming refers to when a customer's account is credited (receiving) via JamClear®- RTGS.
  • Outgoing refers to when a customer's account is debited (sending) via JamClear®-RTGS whether online or in branch (over the counter).
  • SNO means Service Not Offered.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2019 01:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23pChina Industrial Profits Decline in June Amid Soft Demand
DJ
10:15pChina's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown
RE
09:47pTrump's ambitious Fannie, Freddie overhaul faces hurdles
RE
09:47pFANNIE, FREDDIE AND THE GOVERNMENT : it's complicated
RE
09:46pU.S. Department of Justice approves T-Mobile, Sprint tie-up
RE
09:27pTAKE FIVE : Don't fight the tide, just ride it
RE
09:20pBANK OF JAMAICA : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2019
PU
09:10pDANIEL LIPINSKI : Lipinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Combat Climate Change and Cut Taxes
PU
08:24pTrump says U.S. could tax French wine in retaliation for digital tax
RE
07:47pNIKKEI 225 : U.S. to deny tariff relief for Apple Mac Pro parts from China - Trump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : London Stock Exchange says it is in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion
2KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC : Kalytera Will Not Proceed with Vote on Potential Share Consolidation
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core
4Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Box, Inc. Investors
5BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL GENERAL H..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group