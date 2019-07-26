Bank of Jamaica : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2019

Bank of Jamaica

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees

as at 30 June 2019

Bank of Jamaica publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®- RTGS on a quarterly basis. This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment to ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.

The following table provides the JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®- RTGS participant as at 30 June 2019 and the comparative period 31 March 2019.

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees as at 31 March 2019 and 30 June 2019