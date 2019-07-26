Bank of Jamaica : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2019

Bank of Jamaica
Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees
as at 30 June 2019
Bank of Jamaica publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®- RTGS on a quarterly basis. This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment to ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.
The following table provides the JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®- RTGS participant as at 30 June 2019 and the comparative period 31 March 2019.
Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Fees as at 31 March 2019 and 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
As at 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
Incoming
|
|
|
Outgoing
|
|
|
Incoming
|
|
|
Outgoing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Online
|
|
|
Branch
|
|
|
|
|
|
Online
|
|
|
Branch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
J$
|
|
|
J$
|
|
|
J$
|
|
|
J$
|
|
|
J$
|
|
|
J$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Commercial Bank
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Limited (Personal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Commercial Bank
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
2,912.50
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
201.54
|
|
|
2,912.50
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Corporate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
|
385.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
1,385.00
|
|
|
385.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
1,385.00
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Limited (Personal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
|
385.00
|
|
|
385.00
|
|
|
1,385.00
|
|
|
385.00
|
|
|
385.00
|
|
|
1,385.00
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Corporate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sagicor Bank Jamaica
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
350.00
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
350.00
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FirstCaribbean
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
148.72
|
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
148.72
|
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
|
International Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CitiBank N.A.
|
|
145.63
|
|
|
145.63
|
|
|
145.63
|
|
|
145.63
|
|
|
145.63
|
|
|
145.63
|
|
|
|
First Global Bank Limited
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
210.00
|
|
|
700.00
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
210.00
|
|
|
700.00
|
|
|
|
(Personal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Global Bank Limited
|
|
300.00
|
|
|
210.00
|
|
|
700.00
|
|
|
300.00
|
|
|
210.00
|
|
|
700.00
|
|
|
|
(Corporate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JN Bank Limited
|
|
235.00
|
|
|
235.00
|
|
|
235.00
|
|
|
235.00
|
|
|
235.00
|
|
|
235.00
|
|
|
|
JMMB Bank (Jamaica)
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cornerstone Trust &
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
400.00
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
400.00
|
|
|
|
Merchant Bank Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building Society
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Victoria Mutual Building
|
|
130.00
|
|
|
150.00
|
|
|
400.00
|
|
|
130.00
|
|
|
150.00
|
|
|
400.00
|
|
|
|
Society
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary Dealers
|
|
J$
|
|
J$
|
|
J$
|
|
J$
|
|
J$
|
|
J$
|
|
|
|
Barita Investments Limited
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
300.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
300.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FirstCaribbean
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
209.70
|
|
|
|
International Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JN Fund Managers Limited
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Money Market
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
|
Brokers Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mayberry Investments
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NCB Capital Markets
|
|
350.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
350.00
|
|
|
SNO
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sagicor Investments
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
350.00
|
|
|
350.00
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
350.00
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scotia Investments Jamaica
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
FREE
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
190.62
|
|
|
230.46
|
|
|
554.00
|
|
|
190.62
|
|
|
221.62
|
|
|
554.00
|
|
|
|
Maximum
|
|
385
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
2,912.50
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
2,912.50
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
-
JamClear®-RTGSfees include GCT.
-
Incoming refers to when a customer's account is credited (receiving) via JamClear®- RTGS.
-
Outgoing refers to when a customer's account is debited (sending) via JamClear®-RTGS whether online or in branch (over the counter).
-
SNO means Service Not Offered.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2019 01:19:07 UTC