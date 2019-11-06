Log in
Bank of Jamaica : MARKET NOTICE- B-FXITT Standard FX Operation dated 05 November 2019

11/06/2019 | 01:35pm EST

Market Notice

05 November 2019

B-FXITT - STANDARD INTERVENTION TOOL - NO OPERATION - 06 November 2019

Further to the four-week schedule disseminated on 30 October 2019, this is a reminder that Bank of Jamaica will not be conducting any Standard B-FXITT operation on 06 November 2019, and therefore will not be receiving applications for the sale/purchase of US Dollars to/from authorised dealers and cambios.

The B-FXITT process remains in place and Bank of Jamaica will continue to assess market intelligence and engage with the foreign exchange market as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 18:34:02 UTC
