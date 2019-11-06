Bank of Jamaica : MARKET NOTICE- B-FXITT Standard FX Operation dated 05 November 2019

Market Notice
05 November 2019
B-FXITT - STANDARD INTERVENTION TOOL - NO OPERATION - 06 November 2019
Further to the four-week schedule disseminated on 30 October 2019, this is a reminder that Bank of Jamaica will not be conducting any Standard B-FXITT operation on 06 November 2019, and therefore will not be receiving applications for the sale/purchase of US Dollars to/from authorised dealers and cambios.
The B-FXITT process remains in place and Bank of Jamaica will continue to assess market intelligence and engage with the foreign exchange market as appropriate.
