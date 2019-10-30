Log in
Bank of Jamaica : MARKET NOTICE- B-FXITT Standard FX Operation dated 29 October 2019

10/30/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Market Notice

29 October 2019

B-FXITT - STANDARD INTERVENTION TOOL - NO OPERATION - 30 October 2019

Further to the four-week schedule disseminated on 24 October 2019, this is a reminder that Bank of Jamaica will not be conducting any Standard B-FXITT operation on 30 October 2019, and therefore will not be receiving applications for the sale/purchase of US Dollars to/from authorised dealers and cambios.

The B-FXITT process remains in place and Bank of Jamaica will continue to assess market intelligence and engage with the foreign exchange market as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 16:21:07 UTC
