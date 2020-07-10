Bank of Jamaica : Market Notice - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients 10 July 2020

Press Release 10 July 2020
Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale
Operation
Today, Friday, 10 July 2020, Bank of Jamaica offered for sale US$20 million to Authorized Dealers and select Cambios through a B-FXITT Flash Auction. The institutions that were successful at the auction are:
|
Institution
|
Successful Allocation (US$ mill)
|
Weighted Average
Price
|
Banks
|
National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited
|
4.00
|
144.50
|
JN Bank Limited
|
3.50
|
144.86
|
JMMB Bank
|
2.00
|
145.00
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited
|
1.00
|
144.74
|
Cambios
|
Mayberry Investments Limited
|
4.00
|
144.62
|
Proven Wealth Limited
|
3.00
|
144.40
|
Barita Investments Limited
|
2.00
|
145.00
|
JMMB Securities Limited
|
0.50
|
145.03
