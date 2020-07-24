Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Market Notice - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients 24 July 2020

07/24/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Press Release

24 July 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale

Operation

Today, Friday, 24 July 2020, Bank of Jamaica offered for sale US$30 million to Authorized Dealers and select Cambios through a B-FXITT Flash Auction. The institutions that were successful at the auction are:

Institution

Successful Allocation (US$ mil)

Weighted Average

Price

Banks

The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

6.00

147.77

Sagicor Bank

5.00

147.91

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited

3.30

147.80

First Global Bank Ltd.

3.00

147.95

Victoria Mutual Building Society

1.00

147.55

Cambios

Proven Wealth Limited

3.50

147.98

Mayberry Investments Limited

3.00

147.74

Barita Investments Limited

2.70

148.03

GraceKennedy Currency Trading Services Limited

1.50

148.20

JMMB Securities Limited

1.00

147.70

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 20:15:08 UTC
