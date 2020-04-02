Bank of Jamaica Market Notice re Termination of Purchase of GOJ Securities and Early Redemption of BOJ CDs - 2 April 2020

NETHERSOLE PLACE P.O. BOX 621 KINGSTON, JAMAICA, W.I. TO: SECURITIES DEALERS AND DEPOSIT TAKING INSTITUTIONS RE: Termination of the Offer to Purchase Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Fixed Rate and Variable Rate Instruments and Early Redeem Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Instruments

Upon review of current Jamaica dollar liquidity conditions, Bank of Jamaica is satisfied that the current holdings of Jamaica dollar liquidity balances remain adequate.

In that regard, effective Monday, 06 April 2020, the Bank will be terminating the operation to purchase GOJ instruments and early redeem BOJ instruments. Offers will therefore be accepted up to Friday, 03 April 2020 for settlement on Monday, 06 April 2020.