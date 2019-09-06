Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves - August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

News Release

06 September 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)

End

End

Change

July 2019

August 2019

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

Total Currency Issue

Notes Issue

Coins Issue

Less: Cash held by BOJ

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

Monetary Base 2

Sources:

Net International Reserves

Assets

Liabilities

Net Domestic Assets

Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations

Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other

Total

123,709.77

126,906.05

3,196.28

123,849.16

127,017.08

3,167.92

119,117.28

122,251.74

3,134.46

4,731.88

4,765.34

33.46

139.39

111.03

-28.37

44,525.64

44,635.03

109.39

39,538.76

49,923.98

10,385.22

207,774.17

221,465.06

13,690.89

376,503.60

374,603.36

-1,900.24

439,864.38

437,637.99

-2,226.39

-63,360.78

-63,034.63

326.15

-168,729.43

-153,138.30

15,591.13

145,833.10

154,727.05

8,893.95

-64,288.36

-62,924.82

1,363.54

-69,952.38

-69,702.44

249.95

-180,321.78

-175,238.09

5,083.69

207,774.17

221,465.06

13,690.89

1/

2/

Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.

Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)

End

July 2019

FOREIGN ASSETS

3,448.02

Currency & Deposits

2,886.60

Securities

325.96

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

235.46

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

496.67

IMF 3

496.67

Other

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

2,951.35

Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

32.58

Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4

22.09

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

End

Change

August 2019

3,430.57

-17.45

2,878.79

-7.81

321.38

-4.58

230.40

-5.06

494.12

-2.56

494.12

-2.56

0.00

0.00

2,936.45

-14.90

32.04

21.85

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 23:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pBANK OF JAMAICA : Net International Reserves - August 2019
PU
06:27pU.S.-China trade conflict could take years to resolve - Kudlow
RE
06:25pZIMBABWE AFTER MUGABE : dashed hopes and economic chaos
RE
06:23pU.S.-CHINA TRADE CONFLICT COULD TAKE YEARS TO RESOLVE : Kudlow
RE
06:12pUNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA : Federal funding propels U of A researcher's project turning biowaste into jet fuel
PU
05:42pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture Minister eager to work with new World Bank Country Representative
PU
05:35pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Another recent inversion could provide support for stocks
RE
05:32pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : The IMF Has Concluded its September Visit to Barbados
PU
05:24pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork to press on with IPO launch despite valuation concerns - sources
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
2U.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : says received civil investigative demand from U.S. DoJ
4VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON RESPONSE: $100,000 grant to United Way of Miami-Dade for Bahamas relief
5DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : USA Announces Product Lineup for GSX 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group