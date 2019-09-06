|
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves - August 2019
09/06/2019 | 07:37pm EDT
News Release
06 September 2019
BANK OF JAMAICA
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS
BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)
End
End
Change
July 2019
|
August 2019
Uses:
Net Currency Issue
Total Currency Issue
Notes Issue
Coins Issue
Less: Cash held by BOJ
Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves
Commercial Banks' Current Account 1
Monetary Base 2
Sources:
Net International Reserves
Assets
Liabilities
Net Domestic Assets
Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations
Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other
Total
123,709.77
126,906.05
3,196.28
123,849.16
127,017.08
3,167.92
119,117.28
122,251.74
3,134.46
4,731.88
4,765.34
33.46
139.39
111.03
-28.37
44,525.64
44,635.03
109.39
39,538.76
49,923.98
10,385.22
207,774.17
221,465.06
13,690.89
376,503.60
374,603.36
-1,900.24
439,864.38
437,637.99
-2,226.39
-63,360.78
-63,034.63
326.15
-168,729.43
-153,138.30
15,591.13
145,833.10
154,727.05
8,893.95
-64,288.36
-62,924.82
1,363.54
-69,952.38
-69,702.44
249.95
-180,321.78
-175,238.09
5,083.69
207,774.17
221,465.06
13,690.89
Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.
Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.
Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.
BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)
End
July 2019
FOREIGN ASSETS
3,448.02
Currency & Deposits
2,886.60
Securities
325.96
SDR & IMF Reserve Position
235.46
FOREIGN LIABILITIES
496.67
IMF 3
496.67
Other
0.00
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
2,951.35
Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4
32.58
Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4
22.09
3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.
End
Change
August 2019
3,430.57
-17.45
2,878.79
-7.81
321.38
-4.58
230.40
-5.06
494.12
-2.56
494.12
-2.56
0.00
0.00
2,936.45
-14.90
32.04
21.85
4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020
