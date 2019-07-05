Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves June 2019

07/05/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

News Release

05 June 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

Total Currency Issue

Notes Issue

Coins Issue

Less: Cash held by BOJ

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

Monetary Base 2

Sources:

Net International Reserves

Assets

Liabilities

Net Domestic Assets

Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations

Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other

Total

End

End

Change

May 2019

June 2019

119,109.57

120,388.41

1,278.84

119,220.19

120,475.48

1,255.29

114,568.68

115,783.62

1,214.94

4,651.51

4,691.86

40.35

110.62

87.07

-23.55

54,248.17

44,023.49

-10,224.68

45,435.75

39,906.76

-5,528.99

218,793.49

204,318.65

-14,474.83

392,192.88

387,214.64

-4,978.24

456,620.41

451,256.74

-5,363.67

-64,427.54

-64,042.10

385.43

-173,399.39

-182,895.98

-9,496.60

121,097.07

119,278.29

-1,818.78

-47,058.32

-56,504.49

-9,446.17

-68,672.31

-67,623.46

1,048.85

-178,765.83

-178,046.32

719.51

218,793.49

204,318.65

-14,474.83

1/

2/

Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.

Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)

End

End

Change

May 2019

June 2019

FOREIGN ASSETS

3,579.37

3,537.33

-42.04

Currency & Deposits

3,021.37

2,969.94

-51.44

Securities

322.16

329.40

7.24

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

235.84

237.99

2.15

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

505.04

502.02

-3.02

IMF

505.04

502.02

-3.02

Other3

0.00

0.00

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4

3/

Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020

3,074.33

3,035.31

-39.02

33.27

32.88

22.62

22.36

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 23:22:05 UTC
