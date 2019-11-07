|
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at October 2019
11/07/2019 | 06:15pm EST
News Release
07 November 2019
BANK OF JAMAICA
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS
BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)
|
End
|
End
|
Change
|
September 2019
|
October 2019
Uses:
Net Currency Issue
Total Currency Issue
Notes Issue
Coins Issue
Less: Cash held by BOJ
Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves
Commercial Banks' Current Account 1
Monetary Base 2
Sources:
Net International Reserves
Assets
Liabilities
Net Domestic Assets
Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations
Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other
Total
|
126,960.09
|
127,959.42
|
999.33
|
127,107.05
|
128,077.40
|
970.35
|
122,268.80
|
123,179.47
|
910.67
|
4,838.26
|
4,897.93
|
59.67
|
146.96
|
117.98
|
-28.98
|
45,140.93
|
45,765.21
|
624.27
|
48,032.33
|
43,945.87
|
-4,086.46
|
220,133.35
|
217,670.50
|
-2,462.86
|
395,218.85
|
404,342.68
|
9,123.83
|
456,945.36
|
466,504.11
|
9,558.75
|
-61,726.51
|
-62,161.43
|
-434.92
|
-175,085.50
|
-186,672.18
|
-11,586.68
|
120,036.17
|
109,322.51
|
-10,713.66
|
-56,565.48
|
-53,597.44
|
2,968.04
|
-68,898.95
|
-72,141.36
|
-3,242.41
|
-169,657.25
|
-170,255.90
|
-598.65
|
220,133.35
|
217,670.50
|
-2,462.86
Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.
Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.
Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.
BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)
|
|
End
|
|
September 2019
|
FOREIGN ASSETS
|
3,581.92
|
Currency & Deposits
|
3,041.30
|
Securities
|
311.06
|
SDR & IMF Reserve Position
|
229.55
|
FOREIGN LIABILITIES
|
483.86
|
|
IMF
|
483.86
|
|
Other3
|
0.00
|
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
|
3,098.05
|
Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4
|
33.45
|
Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4
|
22.82
|
3/
|
Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included
|
|
|
in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of
|
|
|
BOJ's total foreign liabilities.
|
|
4/
|
Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020
|
|
End
|
Change
|
October 2019
|
3,656.85
|
74.93
|
3,109.41
|
68.11
|
315.18
|
4.11
|
232.26
|
2.71
|
487.27
|
3.41
|
487.27
|
3.41
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
3,169.57
|
71.52
|
34.15
|
|
23.29
|
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 23:14:07 UTC
|
|