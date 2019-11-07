Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at October 2019

11/07/2019 | 06:15pm EST

News Release

07 November 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)

End

End

Change

September 2019

October 2019

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

Total Currency Issue

Notes Issue

Coins Issue

Less: Cash held by BOJ

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

Monetary Base 2

Sources:

Net International Reserves

Assets

Liabilities

Net Domestic Assets

Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations

Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other

Total

126,960.09

127,959.42

999.33

127,107.05

128,077.40

970.35

122,268.80

123,179.47

910.67

4,838.26

4,897.93

59.67

146.96

117.98

-28.98

45,140.93

45,765.21

624.27

48,032.33

43,945.87

-4,086.46

220,133.35

217,670.50

-2,462.86

395,218.85

404,342.68

9,123.83

456,945.36

466,504.11

9,558.75

-61,726.51

-62,161.43

-434.92

-175,085.50

-186,672.18

-11,586.68

120,036.17

109,322.51

-10,713.66

-56,565.48

-53,597.44

2,968.04

-68,898.95

-72,141.36

-3,242.41

-169,657.25

-170,255.90

-598.65

220,133.35

217,670.50

-2,462.86

1/

2/

Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.

Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)

End

September 2019

FOREIGN ASSETS

3,581.92

Currency & Deposits

3,041.30

Securities

311.06

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

229.55

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

483.86

IMF

483.86

Other3

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

3,098.05

Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

33.45

Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4

22.82

3/

Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included

in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of

BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/

Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020

End

Change

October 2019

3,656.85

74.93

3,109.41

68.11

315.18

4.11

232.26

2.71

487.27

3.41

487.27

3.41

0.00

0.00

3,169.57

71.52

34.15

23.29

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 23:14:07 UTC
