Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-January 2020

News Release: 7 February 2020

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.) December 2019 January 2020 Change Uses: Net Currency Issue 148,863.65 130,540.22 -18,323.42 Total Currency Issue 148,988.99 130,639.59 -18,349.40 Notes Issue 144,011.77 125,652.91 -18,358.86 Coins Issue 4,977.23 4,986.68 9.46 Less: Cash held by BOJ 125.35 99.37 -25.98 Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves 45,976.05 47,741.74 1,765.69 Commercial Banks' Current Account 1 26,113.90 35,137.96 9,024.05 Monetary Base 2 220,953.60 213,419.92 -7,533.67 Sources: Net International Reserves 403,444.99 394,733.49 -8,711.50 Assets 463,218.38 454,252.72 -8,965.66 Liabilities -59,773.39 -59,519.23 254.16 Net Domestic Assets -182,491.40 -181,313.57 1,177.82 Net Claims on the Public Sector 92,866.81 101,996.90 9,130.10 Open Market Operations -45,884.53 -50,884.53 -5,000.00 Net Credit to Commercial Banks -67,433.60 -71,507.25 -4,073.65 Other -162,040.07 -160,918.69 1,121.38 Total 220,953.60 213,419.92 -7,533.67

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.) December 2019 January 2020 Change FOREIGN ASSETS 3,631.09 3,560.81 -70.28 Currency & Deposits 3,082.00 3,007.63 -74.38 Securities 319.71 324.78 5.07 SDR & IMF Reserve Position 229.37 228.40 -0.97

FOREIGN LIABILITIES 468.55 466.56 -1.99 IMF 468.55 466.56 -1.99 Other3 0.00 0.00 0.00 NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES 3,162.54 3,094.25 -68.29 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4 33.80 33.08 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4 22.94 22.43

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020