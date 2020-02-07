Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-January 2020

Log in
02/07/2020 | 06:28pm EST

News Release: 7 February 2020

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.)

December 2019

January 2020

Change

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

148,863.65

130,540.22

-18,323.42

Total Currency Issue

148,988.99

130,639.59

-18,349.40

Notes Issue

144,011.77

125,652.91

-18,358.86

Coins Issue

4,977.23

4,986.68

9.46

Less: Cash held by BOJ

125.35

99.37

-25.98

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

45,976.05

47,741.74

1,765.69

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

26,113.90

35,137.96

9,024.05

Monetary Base 2

220,953.60

213,419.92

-7,533.67

Sources:

Net International Reserves

403,444.99

394,733.49

-8,711.50

Assets

463,218.38

454,252.72

-8,965.66

Liabilities

-59,773.39

-59,519.23

254.16

Net Domestic Assets

-182,491.40

-181,313.57

1,177.82

Net Claims on the Public Sector

92,866.81

101,996.90

9,130.10

Open Market Operations

-45,884.53

-50,884.53

-5,000.00

Net Credit to Commercial Banks

-67,433.60

-71,507.25

-4,073.65

Other

-162,040.07

-160,918.69

1,121.38

Total

220,953.60

213,419.92

-7,533.67

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.)

December 2019

January 2020

Change

FOREIGN ASSETS

3,631.09

3,560.81

-70.28

Currency & Deposits

3,082.00

3,007.63

-74.38

Securities

319.71

324.78

5.07

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

229.37

228.40

-0.97

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

468.55

466.56

-1.99

IMF

468.55

466.56

-1.99

Other3

0.00

0.00

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

3,162.54

3,094.25

-68.29

Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

33.80

33.08

Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4

22.94

22.43

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 23:27:01 UTC
