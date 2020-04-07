Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-March 2019

News Release: 7 April 2020

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.) February 2020 March 2020 Change Uses: Net Currency Issue 136,243.48 145,735.21 9,491.73 Total Currency Issue 136,336.66 145,806.14 9,469.48 Notes Issue 131,311.87 140,869.62 9,557.75 Coins Issue 5,024.79 4,936.52 -88.27 Less: Cash held by BOJ 93.19 70.94 -22.25 Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves 47,630.67 48,878.30 1,247.63 Commercial Banks' Current Account 1 37,078.44 47,391.19 10,312.75 Monetary Base 2 220,952.59 242,004.70 21,052.11 Sources: Net International Reserves 399,456.88 413,029.73 13,572.85 Assets 458,817.52 470,535.22 11,717.70 Liabilities -59,360.64 -57,505.49 1,855.15 Net Domestic Assets -178,504.29 -171,025.03 7,479.26 Net Claims on the Public Sector 103,561.37 106,366.47 2,805.10 Open Market Operations -52,884.53 -41,981.82 10,902.71 Net Credit to Commercial Banks -71,106.74 -73,493.81 -2,387.07 Other -158,074.39 -161,915.87 -3,841.48 Total 220,952.59 242,004.70 21,052.11

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.) February 2020 March 2020 Change FOREIGN ASSETS 3,596.59 3,688.45 91.85 Currency & Deposits 3,048.39 3,136.72 88.34 Securities 323.47 328.38 4.91 SDR & IMF Reserve Position 224.74 223.35 -1.39

FOREIGN LIABILITIES 465.32 450.78 -14.54 IMF 465.32 450.78 -14.54 Other3 0.00 0.00 0.00 NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES 3,131.28 3,237.67 106.40 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4 33.41 34.27 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4 22.64 23.22

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020