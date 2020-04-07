Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-March 2019

Log in
04/07/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

News Release: 7 April 2020

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.)

February 2020

March 2020

Change

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

136,243.48

145,735.21

9,491.73

Total Currency Issue

136,336.66

145,806.14

9,469.48

Notes Issue

131,311.87

140,869.62

9,557.75

Coins Issue

5,024.79

4,936.52

-88.27

Less: Cash held by BOJ

93.19

70.94

-22.25

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

47,630.67

48,878.30

1,247.63

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

37,078.44

47,391.19

10,312.75

Monetary Base 2

220,952.59

242,004.70

21,052.11

Sources:

Net International Reserves

399,456.88

413,029.73

13,572.85

Assets

458,817.52

470,535.22

11,717.70

Liabilities

-59,360.64

-57,505.49

1,855.15

Net Domestic Assets

-178,504.29

-171,025.03

7,479.26

Net Claims on the Public Sector

103,561.37

106,366.47

2,805.10

Open Market Operations

-52,884.53

-41,981.82

10,902.71

Net Credit to Commercial Banks

-71,106.74

-73,493.81

-2,387.07

Other

-158,074.39

-161,915.87

-3,841.48

Total

220,952.59

242,004.70

21,052.11

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.)

February 2020

March 2020

Change

FOREIGN ASSETS

3,596.59

3,688.45

91.85

Currency & Deposits

3,048.39

3,136.72

88.34

Securities

323.47

328.38

4.91

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

224.74

223.35

-1.39

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

465.32

450.78

-14.54

IMF

465.32

450.78

-14.54

Other3

0.00

0.00

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

3,131.28

3,237.67

106.40

Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

33.41

34.27

Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4

22.64

23.22

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 01:57:02 UTC
