|
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-March 2019
04/07/2020 | 09:58pm EDT
News Release: 7 April 2020
|
BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.)
|
|
|
|
February 2020
|
March 2020
|
Change
|
Uses:
|
|
|
|
Net Currency Issue
|
136,243.48
|
145,735.21
|
9,491.73
|
Total Currency Issue
|
136,336.66
|
145,806.14
|
9,469.48
|
Notes Issue
|
131,311.87
|
140,869.62
|
9,557.75
|
Coins Issue
|
5,024.79
|
4,936.52
|
-88.27
|
Less: Cash held by BOJ
|
93.19
|
70.94
|
-22.25
|
Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves
|
47,630.67
|
48,878.30
|
1,247.63
|
Commercial Banks' Current Account 1
|
37,078.44
|
47,391.19
|
10,312.75
|
Monetary Base 2
|
220,952.59
|
242,004.70
|
21,052.11
|
Sources:
|
|
|
|
Net International Reserves
|
399,456.88
|
413,029.73
|
13,572.85
|
Assets
|
458,817.52
|
470,535.22
|
11,717.70
|
Liabilities
|
-59,360.64
|
-57,505.49
|
1,855.15
|
Net Domestic Assets
|
-178,504.29
|
-171,025.03
|
7,479.26
|
Net Claims on the Public Sector
|
103,561.37
|
106,366.47
|
2,805.10
|
Open Market Operations
|
-52,884.53
|
-41,981.82
|
10,902.71
|
Net Credit to Commercial Banks
|
-71,106.74
|
-73,493.81
|
-2,387.07
|
Other
|
-158,074.39
|
-161,915.87
|
-3,841.48
|
Total
|
220,952.59
|
242,004.70
|
21,052.11
Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.
2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.
|
BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.)
|
|
|
February 2020
|
March 2020
|
Change
|
FOREIGN ASSETS
|
3,596.59
|
3,688.45
|
91.85
|
Currency & Deposits
|
3,048.39
|
3,136.72
|
88.34
|
Securities
|
323.47
|
328.38
|
4.91
|
SDR & IMF Reserve Position
|
224.74
|
223.35
|
-1.39
|
FOREIGN LIABILITIES
|
465.32
|
450.78
|
-14.54
|
IMF
|
465.32
|
450.78
|
-14.54
|
Other3
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
|
3,131.28
|
3,237.67
|
106.40
|
Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4
|
33.41
|
34.27
|
|
Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4
|
22.64
|
23.22
|
3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.
4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 01:57:02 UTC
|
|