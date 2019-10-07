Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-September 2019

News Release: 7 October 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.) August 2019 September 2019 Change Uses: Net Currency Issue 126,906.05 126,960.09 54.03 Total Currency Issue 127,017.08 127,107.05 89.97 Notes Issue 122,251.74 122,268.80 17.06 Coins Issue 4,765.34 4,838.26 72.91 Less: Cash held by BOJ 111.03 146.96 35.94 Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves 44,635.03 45,140.93 505.90 Commercial Banks' Current Account 1 49,923.98 48,032.33 -1,891.65 Monetary Base 2 221,465.06 220,133.35 -1,331.71 Sources: Net International Reserves 374,603.36 395,218.85 20,615.49 Assets 437,637.99 456,945.36 19,307.37 Liabilities -63,034.63 -61,726.51 1,308.12 Net Domestic Assets -153,138.30 -175,085.50 -21,947.20 Net Claims on the Public Sector 154,727.05 120,036.17 -34,690.87 Open Market Operations -62,924.82 -56,565.48 6,359.34 Net Credit to Commercial Banks -69,702.44 -68,898.95 803.49 Other -175,238.09 -169,657.25 5,580.84 Total 221,465.06 220,133.35 -1,331.71

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.) August 2019 September 2019 Change FOREIGN ASSETS 3,430.57 3,581.92 151.35 Currency & Deposits 2,878.79 3,041.30 162.51 Securities 321.38 311.06 -10.31 SDR & IMF Reserve Position 230.40 229.55 -0.85

FOREIGN LIABILITIES 494.12 483.86 -10.25 IMF 494.12 483.86 -10.25 Other3 0.00 0.00 0.00 NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES 2,936.45 3,098.05 161.60 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4 32.41 33.45 Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4 21.98 22.82

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020