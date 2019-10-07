|
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-September 2019
10/07/2019 | 08:47pm EDT
News Release: 7 October 2019
BANK OF JAMAICA
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS
BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.)
August 2019
September 2019
Change
Uses:
Net Currency Issue
126,906.05
126,960.09
54.03
Total Currency Issue
127,017.08
127,107.05
89.97
Notes Issue
122,251.74
122,268.80
17.06
Coins Issue
4,765.34
4,838.26
72.91
Less: Cash held by BOJ
111.03
146.96
35.94
Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves
44,635.03
45,140.93
505.90
Commercial Banks' Current Account 1
49,923.98
48,032.33
-1,891.65
Monetary Base 2
221,465.06
220,133.35
-1,331.71
Sources:
Net International Reserves
374,603.36
395,218.85
20,615.49
Assets
437,637.99
456,945.36
19,307.37
Liabilities
-63,034.63
-61,726.51
1,308.12
Net Domestic Assets
-153,138.30
-175,085.50
-21,947.20
Net Claims on the Public Sector
154,727.05
120,036.17
-34,690.87
Open Market Operations
-62,924.82
-56,565.48
6,359.34
Net Credit to Commercial Banks
-69,702.44
-68,898.95
803.49
Other
-175,238.09
-169,657.25
5,580.84
Total
221,465.06
220,133.35
-1,331.71
Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.
2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.
BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.)
August 2019
September 2019
Change
FOREIGN ASSETS
3,430.57
3,581.92
151.35
Currency & Deposits
2,878.79
3,041.30
162.51
Securities
321.38
311.06
-10.31
SDR & IMF Reserve Position
230.40
229.55
-0.85
FOREIGN LIABILITIES
494.12
483.86
-10.25
IMF
494.12
483.86
-10.25
Other3
0.00
0.00
0.00
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
2,936.45
3,098.05
161.60
Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4
32.41
33.45
Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4
21.98
22.82
3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.
4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020
Disclaimer
