Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves as at end-September 2019

10/07/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

News Release: 7 October 2019

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$Mn.)

August 2019

September 2019

Change

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

126,906.05

126,960.09

54.03

Total Currency Issue

127,017.08

127,107.05

89.97

Notes Issue

122,251.74

122,268.80

17.06

Coins Issue

4,765.34

4,838.26

72.91

Less: Cash held by BOJ

111.03

146.96

35.94

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

44,635.03

45,140.93

505.90

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

49,923.98

48,032.33

-1,891.65

Monetary Base 2

221,465.06

220,133.35

-1,331.71

Sources:

Net International Reserves

374,603.36

395,218.85

20,615.49

Assets

437,637.99

456,945.36

19,307.37

Liabilities

-63,034.63

-61,726.51

1,308.12

Net Domestic Assets

-153,138.30

-175,085.50

-21,947.20

Net Claims on the Public Sector

154,727.05

120,036.17

-34,690.87

Open Market Operations

-62,924.82

-56,565.48

6,359.34

Net Credit to Commercial Banks

-69,702.44

-68,898.95

803.49

Other

-175,238.09

-169,657.25

5,580.84

Total

221,465.06

220,133.35

-1,331.71

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica. 1/ Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

2/ Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$Mn.)

August 2019

September 2019

Change

FOREIGN ASSETS

3,430.57

3,581.92

151.35

Currency & Deposits

2,878.79

3,041.30

162.51

Securities

321.38

311.06

-10.31

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

230.40

229.55

-0.85

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

494.12

483.86

-10.25

IMF

494.12

483.86

-10.25

Other3

0.00

0.00

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

2,936.45

3,098.05

161.60

Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

32.41

33.45

Estimated Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports 4

21.98

22.82

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2019/2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 00:46:02 UTC
