Bank of Jamaica : Notice to the Market Cancellation March 2020

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
FR 5.50% BIN Due 2023
FR 10.00% BIN Due 2037
PURSUANT TO THE CALENDAR OF DOMESTIC DEBT ISSUES PUBLISHED IN THE GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA MEDIUM-TERM DEBT MANAGEMENT STRATEGY FY2019/20 TO FY2022/23, PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE AFOREMENTIONED BENCHMARK INVESTMENT NOTES, SCHEDULED FOR ISSUE ON MARCH 26, 2020, WILL NOT BE OFFERED.
THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND THE PUBLIC SERVICE APOLOGIZES FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED BY CHANGES TO THE SCHEDULE OF DEBT ISSUES FOR MARCH 2020.
Ministry of Finance and the Public Service
February 24, 2020
