Bank of Jamaica : Press Release - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients

16 April 2020
Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation
Today, Thursday, 16 April 2020, Bank of Jamaica offered for sale US$20 million to Authorized Dealers and select Cambios through a B-FXITT Flash Auction. The institutions that were successful at the auction are:
|
|
Institution
|
Successful
|
Weighted Average Price
|
|
US$ Allocation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited
|
4,000,000.00
|
140.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Global Bank Limited
|
3,000,000.00
|
140.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
Victoria Mutual Building Society
|
2,000,000.00
|
140.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
JN Bank Limited
|
2,000,000.00
|
140.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
Citibank
|
800,000.00
|
140.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cambios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mayberry Investments Limited
|
4,000,000.00
|
141.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grace Kennedy Currency Trading Services
|
2,000,000.00
|
140.53
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Barita Investments Limited
|
1,700,000.00
|
140.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proven Wealth Limited
|
500,000.00
|
140.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
