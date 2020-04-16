Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Press Release - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Press Release

16 April 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation

Today, Thursday, 16 April 2020, Bank of Jamaica offered for sale US$20 million to Authorized Dealers and select Cambios through a B-FXITT Flash Auction. The institutions that were successful at the auction are:

Institution

Successful

Weighted Average Price

US$ Allocation

Banks

Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited

4,000,000.00

140.52

First Global Bank Limited

3,000,000.00

140.50

Victoria Mutual Building Society

2,000,000.00

140.71

JN Bank Limited

2,000,000.00

140.50

Citibank

800,000.00

140.25

Cambios

Mayberry Investments Limited

4,000,000.00

141.10

Grace Kennedy Currency Trading Services

2,000,000.00

140.53

Limited

Barita Investments Limited

1,700,000.00

140.74

Proven Wealth Limited

500,000.00

140.52

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 21:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pU.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump to unveil plan for return
RE
06:01pNNSA NATIONAL NUCLEAR SECURITY ADMINISTRATION : releases instructions for virtual public hearing on Draft Environmental Impact Statement for proposed plutonium pit mission at SRS
PU
05:55pTrump to release guidelines for phased-in re-opening of U.S. economy
RE
05:48pBoeing restarting commercial airplane production next week
RE
05:46pBANK OF JAMAICA : Press Release - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients
PU
05:39pUK throws coronavirus lifeline to more big businesses
RE
05:39pStimulus to Add $1.8 Trillion to U.S. Budget Deficit Over Decade, CBO Says
DJ
05:38pBANK OF CANADA : Oil price shock alone would have warranted big rate cut
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Weak Data Spurs Risk Aversion, Weighs On Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : .S. Travel Praises Travel and Torism&rsqo;s Inclsion in White Hose Economic Task Force
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
2PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Par Pacific Holdings Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference..
3BENEFITFOCUS, INC. : BENEFITFOCUS : As COVID-19 Challenges Employers, Managing Workforce Reductions with Empat..
4Analysis of COVID-19-Telecom Power Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Investments in Telecommunication to Boost G..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group